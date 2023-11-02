Congressional candidate Mike O’Brien meets with College Democrats

Speaking at a College Democrats meeting on Oct. 25, Marine veteran and congressional candidate Mike O’Brien engaged with students and asked about the issues that they cared about; with lots of engaging answers to their concerns.

O’Brein grew up outside of Philadelphia before attending the U.S. Naval Academy and joining the Marine Corps. He ended his career as a Lieutenant Colonel, serving as a fighter and a part of the Top Gun program. This service shaped his views and reinforced the core values that he had grown up with, family, community and honoring one’s word.

He was inspired to run for office by the election of Donald Trump and the events during the presidency, most notably the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Just a few days after his contract with the Marines ended, he would submit his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district. The seat’s current holder, Republican Rep. Scott Perry, played a role in attempting to void the absentee ballots that service members such as O’Brien used to vote. This has made running for office “personal” for him.



The former marine is running on a platform of reducing healthcare costs, improving public education, fighting climate change, and supporting unions. He opposes restrictions on abortion and is against election denialism. He thinks his time in the marines gives him a unique perspective on foreign affairs, where he is committing to strengthening ties with American allies – including Ukraine. However, perhaps the most emphasized point during his discussion was that he would attempt to “rebuild the lost trust in society” that he sees in this country.

He will not be unchallenged in his endeavor, however. There are currently six other Democrats competing for their party’s nomination. Whoever wins that race will likely face off against Perry, who has led the far-right Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives and has been subpoenaed for his alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.