What you need to know about voting on campus

With the Pennsylvania primaries on April 23, and the general election less than a year out, it’s time to start thinking about how, when and where you are going to vote.

For Pennsylvania, the voter registration deadline is quickly approaching. April 8 is the final day to register to vote before the primaries, and April 16 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot.

Election Day is the last day to mail in your mail-in ballot. If you are not registered to vote but would like to be, you can reach out to one of the Dickinson Votes students or professors, including Associate Professor of Political Science Sarah Niebler and Professor of Sociology Erik Love, who will provide you with the required voter registration sheet.

All you have to do is complete the form, return it to the Dickinson Votes representative, and they will handle the rest.

Another important thing to remember about the Pennsylvanian primary is that it is a closed primary, meaning that only those who are registered as a Democrat or a Republican are eligible to vote in the April 23 election. Any further questions about registering with a party, or a party registration switch can be forwarded to a Dickinson Votes representative.

If you prefer to register to vote online, you can do so at vote.pa.org where you can fill out a digital version of the voter registration form. The same information and deadline will need to be met with both the physical and digital copies of voter registration forms.

Any questions you may have about voter registration forms can be pointed to the Dickinson Votes representatives who may have been in one of your classes recently. They can aid with any questions you may have about the information you need to provide, how to register in Carlisle specifically or register with a new address for Pennsylvania residents, or how to vote/where to vote on election day.

For Dickinson students, you will vote at the Bosler Memorial Library, which is on W. High Street, across from the new Alumni and Family Center and Denny Hall. Look out for a Dickinson Votes table for fun voting day treats, including special Dickinson themed “I Voted” stickers.