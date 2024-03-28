The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

What you need to know about voting on campus

McKenna Anderson ‘27, Opinion Editor
March 28, 2024

With the Pennsylvania primaries on April 23, and the general election less than a year out, it’s time to start thinking about how, when and where you are going to vote.

For Pennsylvania, the voter registration deadline is quickly approaching. April 8 is the final day to register to vote before the primaries, and April 16 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot. 

Election Day is the last day to mail in your mail-in ballot. If you are not registered to vote but would like to be, you can reach out to one of the Dickinson Votes students or professors, including Associate Professor of Political Science Sarah Niebler and Professor of Sociology Erik Love, who will provide you with the required voter registration sheet. 

All you have to do is complete the form, return it to the Dickinson Votes representative, and they will handle the rest.

Another important thing to remember about the Pennsylvanian primary is that it is a closed primary, meaning that only those who are registered as a Democrat or a Republican are eligible to vote in the April 23 election. Any further questions about registering with a party, or a party registration switch can be forwarded to a Dickinson Votes representative.

If you prefer to register to vote online, you can do so at vote.pa.org where you can fill out a digital version of the voter registration form. The same information and deadline will need to be met with both the physical and digital copies of voter registration forms.

Any questions you may have about voter registration forms can be pointed to the Dickinson Votes representatives who may have been in one of your classes recently. They can aid with any questions you may have about the information you need to provide, how to register in Carlisle specifically or register with a new address for Pennsylvania residents, or how to vote/where to vote on election day. 

For Dickinson students, you will vote at the Bosler Memorial Library, which is on W. High Street, across from the new Alumni and Family Center and Denny Hall. Look out for a Dickinson Votes table for fun voting day treats, including special Dickinson themed “I Voted” stickers.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Dickinson Hosts a Voter Registration Day Ahead of Upcoming Elections
Palestinian Journalist and Academic Rami Khouri Addresses Israel-Hamas War and Steps Towards Resolution
A Guide to Ramadan
“Change is already happening, we just have to embrace it:” Behind the scenes of Dickinson’s Drag Show
Man crashes car into Denny apartments
Eddie Glaude delivers powerful message of ethical anti-racism
Eddie Glaude delivers powerful message of ethical anti-racism

The Dickinsonian

The student news site of Dickinson College.
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
All The Dickinsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *