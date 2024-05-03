Board of Trustees events face protesters

Roughly 50 student protesters affiliated with the Dickinson College Coalition for Mutual Liberation organized outside of the Stern Center to protest today’s Board of Trustees meeting early Friday morning. The protest comes as the Coalition continues an encampment on Britton Plaza that began April 25 and community tension around political commentator and 2024 Commencement speaker Michael Smerconish continue to grow.

The protesters’ signs branded messages such as “No honorary degree for Smerconish” and “We demand a new scholarship fund for Palestinians,” which match with the Coalition’s demands made in an April 27 Instagram post by the group. Interactions between trustees and students were limited, mostly contained to pleasantries and small talk.

This is a developing story. Check back for more as this story continues.