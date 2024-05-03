The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

Board of Trustees events face protesters

Walker Kmetz, Co-Editor-in-Chief
May 3, 2024
Dickinson+President+John+E.+Jones+III+77+entering+the+Stern+Center+during+protests+of+the+Board+of+Trustees+meeting.
Gallery3 Photos
Walker Kmetz
Dickinson President John E. Jones III ’77 entering the Stern Center during protests of the Board of Trustees meeting.

Roughly 50 student protesters affiliated with the Dickinson College Coalition for Mutual Liberation organized outside of the Stern Center to protest today’s Board of Trustees meeting early Friday morning. The protest comes as the Coalition continues an encampment on Britton Plaza that began April 25 and community tension around political commentator and 2024 Commencement speaker Michael Smerconish continue to grow.

The protesters’ signs branded messages such as “No honorary degree for Smerconish” and “We demand a new scholarship fund for Palestinians,” which match with the Coalition’s demands made in an April 27 Instagram post by the group. Interactions between trustees and students were limited, mostly contained to pleasantries and small talk.

This is a developing story. Check back for more as this story continues.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Mendoza - December 2022 Xumek NGO at their “Presentation of the final report on human rights in Mendoza”
Responding to the human rights crisis of the climate emergency
Are the campus train tracks safe?
Take Back the Night
College seeks Moodle alternatives through community feedback
As the population of Carlisle grows, so does homelessness
Center for the Futures of Native Peoples shines at first annual symposium
More in Showcase
Letter from the Editorial Board: Administration Should Respond on Michael Smerconish
Letter from the Editorial Board: Administration Should Respond on Michael Smerconish
Students meeting with State Representative Chris Rabb (D-Philadelphia) at the pro-Palestine encampment on Britton Plaza
State representative visits Dickinson Pro-Palestine encampment
The Class of 2024 Deserves Better Than Michael Smerconish
The Class of 2024 Deserves Better Than Michael Smerconish
Anderson Cooper hosts President Jones on Trump’s legal cases
Anderson Cooper hosts President Jones on Trump’s legal cases
Eddie Glaude delivers powerful message of ethical anti-racism
Eddie Glaude delivers powerful message of ethical anti-racism
Beyoncé Shifts into Country Music
Beyoncé Shifts into Country Music
About the Contributor
Walker Kmetz
Walker Kmetz, Life & Style Editor

Walker is a sophomore and the Life & Style Editor for the 2022-23 year. He is from Shavertown, Pa. and is majoring in political science. His favorite articles he’s written are on when John E. Jones became Dickinson’s President, and on the opening of the Trout Gallery exhibit Queering the Muse. Outside of The Dickinsonian, he works as an editorial assistant with Professor Cotten Seiler for the journal Transfers, and is a member of WDCV, Random Acts of Kindness, and Dickinson Votes. In his free time, he enjoys photography, listening to new music, and playing video games.

The Dickinsonian

The student news site of Dickinson College.
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
All The Dickinsonian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *