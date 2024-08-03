Man arrested for leaving antisemitic note at Asbell Center to be arraigned

For the second time in two years, the Dickinson College community was forced to grapple with an act of antisemitism targeting the Milton B. Asbell Center for Jewish Life.

In May, Ronald Bates, 52, of Carlisle was arrested in connection with the posting of hateful notes on the doors and windows of the center, a sacred space for Jewish students. Bates is scheduled to be arraigned in Cumberland County court on August 12. Bates faces misdemeanor charges of ethnic intimidation, harassment and disorderly conduct.

The incident comes after a similar hate crime in January 2022 when antisemitic stickers were placed on the building’s doorway.

“It was kinda a deja vu moment, realizing our safe space had been violated, especially not knowing who it was but at least this time, we got cameras which would help in catching whoever did it,.” said Rachel Pistol ’25, a member of the Jewish community.

“A group of Jewish students came here after the incident, we all gathered to support each other and process through everything making sure we walk in groups when leaving the building.”

Pistol said the Asbell Center stands as a welcoming environment where Jewish students can celebrate their heritage through services, events and programming. The bias-motivated defacement represents an attack on Dickinson’s core values of diversity, inclusion and respect, they said.

A New York man, Frank Petronio, pleaded guilty in the 2022 incident. Petronio, whose daughter attended Dickinson at the time, placed stickers depicting a “smiley-face Hitler” on the Asbell Center doors and an “It’s OK to be white” sticker nearby. He pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation charges and was sentenced to probation, a fine and cultural sensitivity training.

President John E. Jones, in a May email to the Dickinson community, vowed to ensure those involved faced the maximum legal consequences. “This hateful act is absolutely unacceptable,” said Jones. “We will not tolerate this behavior.”

This recurring intimidation provoked outrage, fear, and calls for action to ensure campus safety. “After the previous attack, we hoped our community had learned. Yet here we are again, the target of despicable antisemitic acts meant to intimidate and exclude us,” said Pistol.

Jones acknowledged that some Jewish students reported feeling unsafe on campus amid the tension. He affirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting all students and upholding an environment of mutual respect and togetherness. “If we turn against each other and demonize one another, hate wins,” said Jones. “We must not let that happen.”