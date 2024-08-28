The student news site of Dickinson College.

Wellness Center counselor charged for alleged sexual contact with a minor

Ben Warren '25 and Walker Kmetz '25
August 28, 2024

Theo Nugin, a trauma counselor in the Dickinson College Wellness Center since 2021, was dismissed after being charged with multiple alleged felonies earlier this month, including unlawful contact with a minor and sexual abuse of children.

Nugin, 45, is charged with two felonies in the first degree, one felony in the second degree and two felonies in the third degree.

The charges indicate that Nugin is alleged to have had illegal sexual contact with a minor online, including soliciting the minor to engage in sexual acts with him.

Reporting by Fox 43 found that Nugin allegedly attempted to organize a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl. The person was actually an undercover agent with the Department of Homeland Security, according to police.

Nugin was arrested Aug. 14 by Pennsylvania state police. He was arraigned the next day and freed after posting a $50,000 bail through a local bail bondsman.

In an email to students, faculty and staff on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Dickinson President John E. Jones III said, “the gravity of the charges is very concerning.”

Jones clarified that the charges are not related to Dickinson students or employees. 

George Stroud, Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students, said law enforcement informed Dickinson that the alleged actions had no connection to the school. Due to this, Dickinson “did not immediately tell the campus community about the arrest,” hoping to balance “an individual’s privacy and the desire for the community to have information,” Stroud said.

Nugin was placed on administrative leave after his arrest and has since been fired, according to Jones’ email. Stroud said after the arrest, the college took immediate action to “prohibit him from accessing campus or continuing to work with our students.”

A preliminary hearing will be held this Thursday, Aug. 29 at 10:30 a.m. in the Cumberland County courthouse. 

At Dickinson, Nugin was a counselor in the Wellness Center and the center’s trauma prevention and education coordinator. He also served as the staff advisor for alcohol peer education on campus.

