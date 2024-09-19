Burgess Institute launches new initatives

The Burgess Institute for the Global Economy has big plans for expansion at Dickinson. In a recent interview Executive Director Steve Riccio says he sees a way for the institute to involve students in majors not directly tied to business. Riccio considers an interdisciplinary education necessary for the job market and wants the Center to assist a range of departments in creating courses tailored for this century’s global economy.

The core of the Institute’s work is “practical learning experiences,” which Riccio defines as both activities outside the classroom and curricula with more direct connection to career. This goal has been aided by the creation of a pair of student focus groups to help the Institute advertise its assistance to seniors, although Riccio stated he wants to have all years participate in global economy activities. Meetings are scheduled with the Student Senate to decide on additional marketing.

The Institute’s main focus is to support existing student clubs relating to the global economy. Riccio stated that the investing and marketing clubs are now in contact with the Institute, though he did not specify what this support would look like. The Burgess Institute will also host a trip to the UTZ factory in Hanover for students, to demonstrate to practical operation of the divisions of a firm.

The Institute has been involved in organizing an investment competition with 80 students participating. A public speaking program is in the works, with a Classical Studies professor to teach students a skill Riccio considers to be under-appreciated by those interested in corporate careers.

The Institute is setting up several alumni outreach projects. Currently, it has an Executives in Residence program, where two alumni in executive positions will interact with students, sharing their stories about how a liberal arts education helped them take on their career. Another initiative is the Finance and Business Network, a subset of the alumni network oriented towards providing internships and other opportunities for students. It held its inaugural reception in New York City earlier this year.

A series of lectures and workshops open to all students have been announced recently, including an introduction to the Financial Literacy Access Secures Hope (FLASH) program, a discussion with Denim Coffee founder Matt Ramsay and a talk with the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA). However, Riccio was most keen on future discussions about AI and ethics in business, which are topics he considers to be critical at the moment.

A longer-term focus on the global economy in multiple majors is an objective Riccio is particularly excited about. He stated that over the summer the institute held a training session that involved 20 faculty members from various disciplines, such as philosophy, religion, economics and archaeology, which focused on the ways their fields could incorporate aspects of the global economy. Riccio alluded to the possibility of entirely new classes in these disciplines connected to the global economy, while noting that approval is still pending for at least a few of them.

The Burgess Institute is trying to implement a Leadership Certificate Program. Alumni mentors would be incorporated into the teaching of an introductory leadership class. Following completion of this class, students would take an added capstone, four electives and a practicum, in which students would have Alumni support as they take on some form of leadership role within the College.

Executive Director Riccio believes the Burgess Institute has a valuable task bridging the gap between Dickinson College and the job market. He stated that fresh graduates without any prior experience are at a disadvantage compared to those with the internships and requisite connections.





