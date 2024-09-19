Charter Day

241 years ago, Dickinson College was founded in Carlisle by one of the founding fathers of the United States: Benjamin Rush. On September 9, 2024, the students, faculty and staff of Dickinson gathered around Old West to celebrate the founding of the college.

This yearly event commemorates the signing of the college’s charter in 1783. Alumni, professors and students gathered in front of Old West for a picnic dinner served from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prepared by Dickinson Dining Services, everything from freshly grilled burgers to red and black themed cupcakes.

This event brought together families from across Carlisle, offering a chance to enjoy the sunny weather while connecting with fellow members of the community. Madeline de Clerck ’28 said “I like having food outside and there are a lot of alumni here which is cool.”

Professor of French and Francophone Studies Lucile Duperron told The Dickinsonian that “I always look forward to this experience because I see my colleagues, families and students from study abroad.”

Alumni had the chance to share about their college years at Dickinson. To Mario Einaudi, Dickinson Class of 1989, Dickinson was a place where he found community and where he could see the world anew. He recalls one of his happiest experiences from Dickinson: traveling abroad to Bologna, Italy in 1987. The unique perspective offered by his professors enriched his experience and his study abroad journey. To him, Dickinson embodied a community that taught one to be themselves, understand others and “find the bedrock on which to stand in a complicated and ever-changing world,” he said.

In the words of Benjamin Rush, “Freedom can exist only in the society of knowledge.” Today, Dickinson continues to progress in its capabilities of exploring the limitless opportunities on campus.





