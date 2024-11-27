The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The Dickinsonian
The Dickinsonian
Ecoasis: A Green Haven for the Conscious Consumer

Noelle Artinian ‘28 and Djati Kammen ‘28
November 27, 2024

From rose-scented lip balms to “toilet bombs” and secondhand clothing, Ecoasis, located on 33 North Hanover Street, is the newest addition to the Carlisle business community. Upon entry, this pair of Dickinsonian reporters were greeted by the smells of soap, decorated walls, and wooden shelves. As a waste-free refill shop that offers student-friendly prices, Ecoasis could be a great alternative to waiting for that last-minute safety shuttle run to Walmart.

In a conversation with the owner, Giovanni,  gave insight into the store’s vision. His motto, “Use less for longer,” is a philosophy that is apparent throughout the store. He also teases that Ecoasis may expand their products to include a a trail-mix snack section in the future.

Giovanni explained the process of being a young, small business owner. Though already interested in sustainability and reducing waste, he explained how he is learning new things every day on how to run a business. Creating a brand, formulating products, and advertising over social media are all just a few segments of his day-to-day work.

Instead of feeling like he had to have all the answers or know the ins and outs of business before getting Ecoasis started, he realized that entrepreneurship is a continuous process, in which immediate steps are taken in lieu of a longer-term plan.

Ecoasis is a store which sells products which are predominantly sustainable and well-suited for maintaining dorm cleanliness. The entrance features many of the smaller items for sale, such as a lint remover (which is effective at cleaning lint traps in dryers, though effectiveness on regular clothes is limited) and spray bottles. Ecoasis has secondhand clothes such as jeans and T-shirts with prices that are comparable to larger brands.

Shower and washing supplies are also available; the shampoo is organic, although 20 cents more per ounce than at Walmart. The laundry detergent is cheaper than the 57 pack of Tide Pods while having an organic formula. Soap bars, lipstick, mascara and scrubs are also sold at Ecoasis. Unconventional products include ‘skin deodorant’ and a product called “toilet bombs.”

In terms of pricing, Ecoasis has deals for Dickinson students. Students can get 10% off on products, although the owner did not provide specific details or if the discount is universal. If you bring a friend, you’ll haveh a 20% discount. The owner also mentioned that he employs Dickinson students for temporary positions, but it is unclear if they receive store discounts.

Ecoasis is a small business which is ideally located near the College. The products on display are waste-free and organic, which aligns with one of Dickinson’s core values: sustainability. The prices of certain products are not excessive compared to the offerings at large chains and other products are cheaper than the alternatives. The assurance of quality-control and the favorable deals for Dickinson students makes the store a reasonable option for dorm life supplies.

