The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
Categories:

The Burgess Institute brings in alumni to teach success

Quinn Downing ‘28, Web Editor
November 27, 2024

Over the week of November 11th, Dickinson welcomed back Amy Nauiokas ‘94 to campus as a part of the new Burgess Institute’s Executive in Residence Program. Over her stay at Dickinson, Nauiokas taught classes, hosted a movie showing, was the keynote speaker at the Ethics Symposium, and mentored students in one-on-one sessions.

Nauiokas, who is a class of ‘94 alumni, is the founder of both Anthemis Group and Archer Gray. According to Nauiokas, Anthemis Group is “an investment platform which invests in growth stage companies.” Some companies Anthemis has invested in include Betterment and Currency Clover.

Her other business, Archer Gray, is a production company which produced such movies as Can You Forgive Me, Nightbitch, and Lost Girls. Nauiokas also served on the Dickinson Board of Trustees for 20 years.

For her return to campus, Nauiokas said she was “thrilled” to come back, especially since her return was under a less formal setting than being a trustee, and she also commented on how she “felt [she] needed” to return and engage with the students and curriculums, rather than just higher-ups at the college.

As an Executive in Residence, Nauiokas said she felt like the program was the “best opportunity for what a Dickinson education might provide.” Currently, she has taught two investment classes, two philosophy of data classes, a women’s and gender studies class, a film studies class, and a profiles in leadership class. Throughout the classes, Nauiokas brought her experience to the room, whether that was discussing complicated women in her films, or a friction-forward approach in the profiles in leadership class.

Nauiokas is the second person to ever be an Executive in Residence through the newly founded Burgess Institute for the Global Economy. Professor Steve Riccio heads this organization and brought in the Executive in Residence to give students a new “perspective and enthusiasm” and to make sure that students know that “it’s okay… [to] not have the answers.”

Riccio hopes that, by bringing in alumni with majors that do not necessarily align with their current jobs, he can ensure the Burgess Institute is, in his words, an “opportunity for all students with all majors to get experience in the workplace.”

Riccio designed the Burgess Institute to focus on teaching all students skills such as financial literacy, leadership, AI usage, and public speaking. He wants students of all majors to know, “[the Burgess Institute] is for you.” This was another one of his motivators on bringing in Executives in Residence.

There will be four Executives in Residence a year through the Burgess Institute, with two per semester. Each Executive in Residence stays at the Paz Center, and will similarly participate in the college culture and in classes throughout their time here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Ecoasis: A Green Haven for the Conscious Consumer
Title IX update: student workers are now mandatory reporters
Clarke Forum hosts international perspectives on the election
WGRC to distribute menstrual products across campus
WGRC to distribute menstrual products across campus
An interview with Steve Burns, the original Steve of 'Blue's Clues'
An interview with Steve Burns, the original Steve of 'Blue's Clues'
Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Four Dickinson professors discussed the impact of Trump's victory and his potential future policies.
Political science professors discuss results and impact of 2024 election
More in Showcase
What is to blame for Harris’ loss?
Green Gift Giveaway
Rev. Jessica Chapman Lape joined the Center for Spirituality & Social Justice as its new director on Oct. 21.
CSSJ welcomes new director, Reverend Jessica Chapman Lape
Due to renovations taking place in the HUB, the Free xChange will have to move from its current location by Dec. 23. While a specific new location has not been confirmed, it is expected to stay in the HUB.
Free xChange looking for new space in HUB
President Joe Biden at an event in Arizona apologizing for the United States' treatment of Native Americans at federal boarding schools.
Biden apologizes for treatment of Native Americans at federal boarding schools
Women's Soccer in great place to make playoff run
About the Contributor
Quinn Downing ‘28
Quinn Downing ‘28, Web Editor
Quinn, a freshman from Kennebunk, ME, is the Website Manager for the 2024-25 school year. This is his first year in the newspaper, and he was previously a staff writer. Outside of the Dickinsonian, and back at home, he is a summer camp counselor.