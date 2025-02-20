An interview with Molly Pitcher’s VP

Molly Pitcher, the mythical heroine of the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Monmouth, is one of many historically significant figures who called Carlisle home. When her husband joined the Continental Army, Molly Pitcher aided the soldiers by performing nursing duties and washing.

Molly’s most heroic act took place after her husband was wounded at the Battle of Monmouth. Taking his place on the battlefield, Molly’s bravery earned her the title of a non-commissioned officer and purportedly even praise from George Washington. After the war, Molly Pitcher spent the rest of her days in Carlisle, where her grave can still be visited at the Carlisle Old Graveyard.

Molly Pitcher Brewing Company, named after this legendary woman, has served pub fare and local brews to Carlisle residents for over a decade and is crafting a legacy of its own.

Cassie Fourlas, Molly Pitcher’s vice president, has always worked in the restaurant business. She started her first job at age 14 at the Back Door Cafe (now the Grazery), where she continued to work through high school and college, an experience that provided her with valuable insights that inform her current position. Fourlas’ older brother, a brewer, opened Molly Pitcher Brewing Company back in 2013, and Fourlas has been with the business ever since. “Instead of looking for a corporate job, I just kind of decided to keep in the restaurants,” she said.

Some of Fourlas’ best memories are from Molly Pitcher’s initial South Street location. The building, which she described as “a tiny little garage,” was packed every weekend, forcing Molly Pitcher to expand and open its taproom on 139 West High Street in 2014. While Fourlas is always happy to see regular customers, her favorite part of the job is the variety. Even though the restaurant industry can be hectic, she said there’s always “something fun and exciting,” such as Molly Pitcher’s participation in the recent Carlisle Ice Art Fest.

As Molly Pitcher’s VP, Cassie Fourlas deals with all aspects of running a successful business. Her management philosophy centers around the fact that she would not ask her employees to do something she would not do herself. She said that this “creates a nice equality in a workplace and … keeps everyone working as peers, and you don’t really feel those levels of hierarchy as much whenever you’re kind of all in it together.”

When asked, Fourlas said her go-to order is the Patriot Pale Ale, a Molly Pitcher original brew, and a dozen wings. You can visit Molly Pitcher at 139 W. High Street, or check their website at https://mollypitcher.com/