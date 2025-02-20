Changes to DEI policy and their impact at Dickinson

In the initial weeks of the Trump administration, there have been multiple executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts across the nation. The onslaught has caused panic, confusion and misinformation to sweep across social media and college campuses.

President John E. Jones III said that the Dickinson administration is paying close attention to the Trump administration’s executive orders and are constantly evaluating their potential impact on the Dickinson community.

Additionally, several of Dickinson’s DEI directors have expressed their commitment to continue to be a resource for students who are experiencing anxiety around the recent policy changes. The Director of the Women and Gender Resource Center Katie Schweighofer recommended that students reach out to the DEI directors, the Wellness Center and any member of the community they trust for support if feeling increased anxiety and fear.

Schweighofer emphasized that the Dickinson community needs to turn inward and support each other and resist the urge to give in to fear. Tommy Lee, the director of the LGBTQ+ Center, echoed Schweighofer’s message for community support and stated that education is essential during this time in the country’s history. Both directors cautioned against misinformation and emphasized resources such as Landis House and the Popel Shaw Center for students to use if they needed increased support or a place to gather in community. Lee emphasized that “we cannot let intolerance seep in,” especially because the goal of these executive orders is not just to be enacted, but to divert attention and cause panic.

Both directors also emphasized the danger of these DEI related executive orders causing a cultural shift that is just as damaging as the orders being enacted. Lee stated that while most of the campus is united in their efforts to support DEI initiatives, there is a small contingent at Dickinson that is fighting against these programs. When asked what students should do when faced with those who do not support DEI initiatives, Lee said “The core issue is that many people truly don’t understand what DEI is, and one strategy is to make them explain to you what they think it means.”

Both Lee and Schweighofer emphasized the power of education during these unprecedented times. Schweighofer added that especially for those who oppose DEI initiatives, unlearning their biases is just as essential as learning about bias.

All Dickinson students and community members are encouraged to reach out to any DEI director or campus resource for additional support, or with any questions during these uncertain times.