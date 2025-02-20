The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian
Categories:

New exhibit at the Trout Gallery

Quinn Downing ’28, Web Editor
February 20, 2025

On Friday, February , the Trout Gallery held the opening reception for their new exhibition, “Near at Hand.” This exhibition will run from its opening on February 7 until April 5. 

What makes this exhibition unique compared to other Trout Gallery exhibitions this year is that it is the annual Art History Senior Seminar Capstone Exhibition. This exhibition is the capstone project of Art History 407: Art Historical Methods. 

The curators for this year’s Capstone Exhibition are seniors Vivian Anderson, Molly Ciccio, Phoebe French, McKenna Hillman, Katie Marthins, Sophy Nie, Ava Nienstadt, Cat Orzell, Lily Swain, Grace Toner and Liam Walters. 

Their exhibition consists of artwork made by studio art faculty, as well as pieces from the Trout collection which reflect, as the brochure states, “the contemporary artists’ themes, subjects and style.” On top of working with their professors, the art history majors also worked with Director of the Trout Gallery Shannon Egan, the Trout’s Curator of Education Heather Flaherty and the Trout’s Exhibition Designer Jamie Bowman. All three spoke with the curators during every part of the project, from creating engaging labels and family guides, to what color the wall paint would be. 

When asked about the experience, Swain said “[it] was a really special opportunity for all of us senior art history majors.” She added that, “The Art History Senior Seminar class felt more like real-world job experience than a class, since we were involved in every step of the curatorial process… now we have… lots of experience to bring to future careers in the arts!” Hillman also stated, “We’re all really proud of the show. Overall, it was equally fun and stressful, making the result that much more satisfying.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
An interview with Molly Pitcher’s VP
Free xChange thrives after move to ‘prime real estate'
Changes to DEI policy and their impact at Dickinson
Full-time enrollment and discount rates to decrease in coming years
Full-time enrollment and discount rates to decrease in coming years
How do people react to plane crashes?
How do people react to plane crashes?
Grandma Stamm’s: More Than Just Good Food
About the Contributor
Quinn Downing ’28
Quinn Downing ’28, Web Editor
Quinn, a freshman from Kennebunk, ME, is the Website Manager for the 2024-25 school year. This is his first year in the newspaper, and he was previously a staff writer. Outside of the Dickinsonian, and back at home, he is a summer camp counselor.