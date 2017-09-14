Kiosk Ordering System: What the Actual F**k

The Quarry and Union Station unveiled the new kiosk ordering system this past weekend. Intended with the purposes of creating a more diverse menu selection and more efficient means of ordering, the system has been met with personal confusion and anger. Don’t get me wrong, technology is dope and I can’t live without it, but damn I don’t want to rely on a computer screen for everything in my life nowadays, especially ordering food. Due to the fact that we live in a technological society where people are slaves to anything with a screen, human interaction is still very much appreciated by many people, including myself. I now long for the days when I could simply fill out a menu card, drop it in the box, and give a smile to the cooks as I leave to hear my name called.

Granted, the new system has a wider range of menu options, but the simple act of ordering a chicken pita melt turned into an embarrassing five minute ordeal as hungry students waited on me and my incompetence. Feeling the heat of their stares, I panicked and clicked my way to the finish line. To top it off, I failed to remember my number and waited in confusion while everyone else picked up their food. Although the actual process of ordering my meal was pitiful to say the least, I eventually received my food and to my surprise, fell deeper in love with the chicken pita melt. Flat out, Union Station stepped up their game. Nicely seasoned chicken and perfectly toasted pita swept me off my feet as I suddenly forgot the horrendous incident. After finishing my meal, my friends and I reviewed the new ordering system and came to the conclusion that although we were confused as f**k on how to order, we would give it another try.

Fast forward a few days later, I am walking down the hallway staring down my foe. As I get closer, images of hangry students shooting daggers at me as sweat trickles down my forehead flash into my mind. No way José. Not again. With some support from my friends, I took a couple deep breaths and dove into the abyss that is the kiosk ordering system. Carefully paying attention to detail, I tamed the beast. I confidently strode into Union Station chest puffed and victorious. I waited for my number, which I remembered, and received my food quicker than I expected. Again, the chicken pita melt was an absolute banger and I left Union Station completely satisfied. What once was a hellish nightmare surprisingly blossomed into something nice. I was afraid of change and I can admit that. Now, exposed to the convenience of the ordering system, it is safe to say that I will be back and will continue to embrace it.