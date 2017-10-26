Striking A Balance Between our Academics and Extracurriculars

Should there be a limit in how many extra-curricular activities a student can be a part of? Part of me thinks so, part of me thinks not. It would be nice to have guidance that says you should not be a part of more than three activities, however at a school like Dickinson, it’s really hard to not be a part of so much. The accessibility to be active in a number of activities and organizations is impressive, however at the end of the day, do students spend their motivation towards their extra-curricular activities or towards their academics? Research shows that extra-curricular that involves physical movement is beneficial for academics; for example, sport teams and clubs. Dickinson does a great job as incorporating an increase in dopamine to do well in school, by enforcing Physical Education requirements. But what about the other extra-curricular clubs that don’t involve physical movement? Are they significantly affecting our academic success? Do they benefit our cognitive development or take up time from our class work? What about the students who work and are involved in clubs or sports? Does Dickinson have a protocol to avoid students overwhelming themselves? Yes, I suppose that we, college students, are old enough to know what we have time for and what we don’t have time for. However, I’m pretty sure from my observation of Dickinson students, that students struggle to balance time between their extra-curricular responsibilities and their school work. It was encouraged to be involved in school, but at what point is it discouraged to be involved in school? All these questions may seem overwhelming, but why are there these questions to begin with and where are the answers?

I know some students naturally strive in academics and others strive in activities outside of academics. We are taught that knowledge is the key to success, but is knowledge learned from class or experience? We’re also taught that the more we have on our resume, the better. Thus, the more we’re involved with on campus, the better. And if you’re able to constantly give back to the community through direct service, you’re a part of the ‘better’ crowd. But don’t forget about the impressive grades because jobs will only consider the best.

But does anyone care about mental health? How is a full-time student at a prestigious school supposed to earn amazing grades, have a full resume, be involved in extracurricular clubs or activities on campus, and be mentally sane and happy? Please enlighten me.

School administration, company human resources, and students themselves need to take time to prioritize mental health. At the end of the day, no matter the resume, the job, the grades, the leadership in clubs, as long as mental health is being taken care of. With so much going on, people forget about their mental health and how important it is to perform their best.