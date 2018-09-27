Reflection from Abroad Experience in India: ASHAs in Villages in Bahraich

Being able to go to Bahraich and visit some of their villages was a good opportunity to be able to look at the rural aspect of India. We were able to see first hand the social determinants that affect the public health people in the villages may face.

When visiting the Primary Health Center, I think what resonated with me the most was the delivery room. When I went inside this room there was only one metal bed, one nurse on duty, one doctor on call. To think that on average at least two women come into this room to give birth was shocking. The delivery room lacked the basic amenities for a woman going into labor.

However, since we were in a rural area where most of the population is living below the poverty line it seems that the government does not invest much in their health as they should be (this is currently happening in the U.S. too). Even if these folks are of a working class background they deserve to have health care services that provide them with quality and adequate care. Health is a sector that the government is responsible for regardless of their citizens caste or socioeconomic status.

However, I do understand that one of the many issues that the health care sector faces in rural and tribal communities is that the idea of doctors and medication can sometimes oppose their cultural and traditional beliefs. So then this becomes a tricky situation. I believe that then the conversation should focus on how can the Indian government can place an effective health care system that can provide rural and tribal communities with the necessary support for them to engage in the services that are being provided for them. Obviously, one should not ever force someone else to do something that they do not want.

Although health care services in rural villages (and throughout the world) can be reinforced an aspect that I found very interesting was the role that the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) hold in rural villages. This is where I was able to see the very important and strong role that women in the villages can hold. ASHA serve as a bridge between the community and the health services provided by the government. ASHA need to be married or widows, should know how to read and write, and must be selected by her community.

ASHA do not receive a salary; they are only given a monetary incentive when they refer people to get immunized and women to receive pre and postnatal care at health centers. Although ASHA can help mobilize health services among their community members, not every woman meets the requirements to be selected as an ASHA. A woman who is an ASHA holds power. She possesses health knowledge that most men in her community do not have. Women in rural villages do not always have the opportunity to hold positions of power in social environments. Yet, ASHA break that mold and are active community members who promote the well being of their villagers by introducing them to health services and health knowledge. Although some may view an ASHA’s role as insignificant in my eyes an ASHA represent an empowered woman who is defying the patriarchal systems set in place by using their voice and knowledge to advocate for a healthier India.