Letter to the Editor: A Response to “Are Event Posters Going Extinct?”

Dear Dickinsonian,

I am writing to voice my strong agreement with Lauren Toneatto, the author of the opinion piece, “Are Event Posters Going Extinct?” As Toneatto points out, the posters she saw two years ago were a key part of her decision, as a prospective student, to attend Dickinson. Moreover, she adds that the posters in Althouse and Denny gave her a sense of the vital community we have here at Dickinson. Without them, the campus feels dull and lifeless, as if nothing is going on.

As many readers may know, I’ve voiced my strong opposition to this policy since it was enacted this summer. We still don’t have the kiosks and extra bulletin boards that were promised as a way to manage the “problem” of posters. I hope the kiosks show up soon. Mostly, though, I hope that the College re-thinks its policy. Our posters, our notices, our signs to each other: these are the tangible, visible evidence of a vibrant community which we should be encouraging rather than silencing.

Sincerely,

Amy E. Farrell