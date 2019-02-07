Should White Boys Still Be Allowed to Talk?
When you ask a question at a lecture, is it secretly just your opinion ending with the phrase “do you agree?” If so, your name is something like Jake, or Chad, or Alex, and you were taught that your voice is the most important in every room. Somewhere along your academic journey, you decided your search for intellectual validation was more important than the actual exchange of information. Now how do you expect to actually learn anything?
American society tells men, but especially white men, that their opinions have merit and that their voice is valuable, but after four years of listening to white boys in college, I am not so convinced. In my time at Dickinson I have listened to probably hundreds of white boys talk. It feels incessant. From classes and lectures, to the news and politics, there is an endless line of white boys waiting to share their opinions on the state of feminism in America, whether the LGBTQ+ population finally has enough rights, the merits of capitalism, etc. The list of what white boys think they are qualified to talk about is endless. Something very few of them seem to understand is that their (ill-informed, uncritical) opinions do not constitute truth. In fact, most often their opinions aren’t even original. White boys spout the narrative of dominant ideologies and pretend they’re hot takes instead of the same misleading garbage shoved down our throats by American institutions from birth.
I am so g****mned tired of listening to white boys. I cannot describe to you how frustrating it is to be forced to listen to a white boy explain his take on the Black experience in the Obama-era. Hey Brian, I’m an actual Black woman alive right now with a brain. In what world would your understanding of my life carry more weight than my understanding? Unfortunately, it is this world, where white men debate the pain of other people for fun and then take away their rights. The second thing most white boys seem not to understand is that they do not exist separate from the rest of the world. You do not speak alone, you speak with the weight of every other white man who has spoken over a woman, erased the contributions of queer people from history, or denigrated “broken English” as unintelligent. You speak with the weight of policies and laws meant to forever define intelligence by how it measures up to the bros of America.
So, should white boys still be allowed to share their “opinions”? Should we be forced to listen? In honor of Black History Month, I’m gonna go with a hell no. Go find someone whose perspective has been buried or ignored and listen to them, raise up their voice. To all the Chrises, Ryans, Olivers, and Seans out there, I encourage you to critically examine where your viewpoints come from, read a text that challenges you without looking for reasons to dismiss it, and maybe try listening from now on.
It’s not often that racist and sexist thoughts are married so well on the page, so kudos to the writer for creating this perfect storm of hate. Who will get space next on the editorial pages of The Dickinsonian? A Klansman? A gleeful misogynist?
Is it meant to be a discussion piece? It’s not. Is it meant to be social commentary? It’s not. It’s a racially motivated attack, one that should be condemned widely across campus as if it were in fact written by a Klansman. And if we went through and replaced “white boys” with “black girls” and published it, there would be immediate protests on Britton Plaza and statements from the President’s Office condemning intolerance.
The piece is poorly thought out, full of presumptions cast as fact (clearly the writer hasn’t taken any logic classes), and raging with stereotypes. You say of white boys “most often their opinions aren’t even original.” None of your opinions here are original either. Ignorant people have held them forever.
Has the writer heard of the dangers of condemning all members of a group en masse? I’ll make an assumption of my own: She has probably been fighting that kind of thing her whole life. Now here she is embracing it in what can be only read as a racist rant that herds an entire group under an umbrella of hate.
I’m frankly disappointed in Dickinson that a senior would write this.
This article is inherently and horrifically racist. If I, a young white woman wrote the same article but changed “white” with “black”, I would probably have unmatched consequences. This article is horribly written, sounds appallingly uneducated, and has no merit. You are lumping a group of men together and racially stereotyping them. WHO has the right to judge ANYONE based on the color of their skin? White or black. It’s 2019, and we should respect everyone despite their race, ethnicity, class, or sexuality. To list “white names” like that was terribly racist. Imagine if I said people like Deshawn, Laquisha and Dayvon shouldn’t be listened to because they have “ghetto accents”, or because their opinions were “unoriginal”? Frankly, this article was horrible to read, and I’d feel like that if it was about Latino-Americans, African Americans, or Asian-Americans. No one’s voice can or should be silenced based on their skin color.
You argue that these white college boys only want to search for intellectual validation rather than exchanging new information. This claim could not be more false. I must debunk your assertion that is is true, because the main reason why many people go to college in the first place is to have their views and ideas challenged and to expand their knowledge. I doubt a white boy who only wanted to have his belies reaffirmed would go to a liberal arts college. You also touch on the fact that American society tells only white men that their opinions are valid. First off, everyone in America is entitled to their own opinion. What makes America so great is our freedom of speech, whether that speech may go against common morals and values, we are all able to state our opinions in this country without persecution from the law. Overall, your article is absolutely one of the most ignorant, unscholarly, and remarkably racist articles I have ever had the displeasure of reading.
Did it ever occur to you that speaking in such generalizations – that ALL white males are ignorant and perpetuate institutional racism – is in itself racist? Simply because you had a different experience growing up doesn’t allow you to judge people by the color of their skin and not the content of their character. Sure, there are ignorant bigoted white males in nearly every college classroom. But to suggest that they should not get to speak simply because they are Caucasian males – or if you prefer to say “white boys” – makes you equally ignorant and unwilling to hear other sides of your misconstrued argument about education and exchanging information. Get a grip.
This piece succeeded in its desired objective: as a “white boy”, it left me utterly speechless.
Brutal, unacceptable and socially irresponsible. To suggest one gender and ethnic group not be allowed their opinion in class is exactly what I thought to be the opposite perspective of the reform agenda, the opposite of what should be expected and the standards of the societal impact of the college experience. All opinions should be heard, digested and debated – censuring one group because it does not fit my view is numbingly small minded.
While Ms. Fisher has every right to her opinion, I find her argument extraneous and ponderous at best, ethnocentric at worst. White folk arguing the black experience? Hell no, I agree because I can’t relate to that specific life experience. But to suggest “white boys” no longer being allowed to gave a voice? Preposterous.
As a graduate of Dickinson, this makes me cringe. The direct accusation towards “white boys” is appalling. Just because we are white doesn’t mean we don’t have valid opinions. I may disagree with what someone else says but I would never suggest that they not be allowed to have their opinions. Differences of opinions are part of life and to lump “white boys” into a category is simply not right. I believe my opinions have merit because of what I have learned and studied not because I am white. If I thought this writer was wrong I would disagree like I am here but would never make a generalization to a broader group, thats how we get into messes like this. This was an attack at all the white young men who help make Dickinson what it is, just like all of the other students, all of which are all entitled to their own opinions.
what? Dickinson allowed such comments? Ridiculous. The author should be reported to Dean of students for her hateful speech
This is so messed up. A take of a black women telling white men tp close their mouth. If the roles were reversed this would be all over the news for racism. So twisted and unjust
Leda,
The same laws that allow these “white boys” to talk, are the same ones that allow you to post racist opinion articles like this. While there is no excuse for anyone to shut down your voice, your call for oppression of a general racial group is mislead. Since I am not “an actual Black woman alive right now”, I agree that I do not have the necessary qualifications to comment on any understanding of your life. However, wouldn’t this same mindset make you unqualified to comment on another race/gender (like white boys)? I think we can both agree that racist ideologies should have no place in this country (or anywhere), but please do not feel that you are unique to this subjection. Some of your demonized “white boys” have been subjected to antisemitism their whole lives (not to mention those in the 1940’s, who endured the worst genocide in world history). Why someone “whose perspective has been buried or ignored” be meant to exclude such a large and diverse demographic? In the future, please be more specific in who you choose to insult.
Not only is this editorial poorly written, it is an example of what the author is criticizing. She is making assumptions about all “white boys”. I don’t argue that there are some entitled, opinionated “white boys” but in my over 50 years of life, I sincerely believe they are in the minority. I am college educated and have lived in the south and in Europe so I have been exposed to a variety of people. I have two sons – ages 26 and 17 – and none of their friends behave in the way that the author describes. Perhaps the students she is so angry with are simply participating in lively debate which is the purpose of attending college classes. It seems that the author is as close minded as the “white boys” she is criticizing. She may learn and grow by positively interacting with these students rather that condemning them and shutting them out of her world. While this is an opinion piece, I am surprised the editors of The Dickinsonian felt it was appropriate to publish.
This article is garbage, racist, sexist BS. I will no longer consider making contributions to your college. This is exactly what is wrong in todays society, Freedom of speech is one thing, hateful garbage like this has no place in College.
I am sorry for your feelings of injustice and discrimination…I much rather read more stories of love than hate. I am a mother of a White boy who is attending Dickinson and also the mother of 4 other white boys. I have taught them to not judge people by their color, creed, financial status or difference in opinion. I am glad we live in a country where all are free to express their opinion. I have challenged my white boys to change your opinion of them
Dear Leda,
Reading your article makes me sad. You see, I am a professional woman who, through hard work and determination has overcome gender and socioeconomic obstacles during times when women were forced to take home-ec classes in school and expected to wear skirts to work. My generation worked hard to pave the way for young women to have the same (if not, better) opportunities as young men today, regardless of race or socioeconomic status. Trust me, it was not easy. I came from one of those “broken English” households you refer to and continually felt held/dragged down academically, then professionally – depending what side of the tracks I was on. What pulled me up, Leda, were the women who were successful before me. I watched them work hard, and most importantly, carry themselves with grace in the face of adversity regardless of who was responsible. Forgive me, if I am unable to empathize with your plight of having to listen for 4 years to other students who don’t look like you have a different opinion. Maybe you were not aware when you enrolled at Dickinson College that the cornerstone of a liberal arts education is empowering students to deal with diversity and change.
My hope for you in reading this is that you will step back and make note that the “white boys” you are attacking in your writing are most likely the sons of women who have faced far more adversity as a woman than you have in your short, sheltered life and as a result, they exhibit more respect for women as a whole. These are the mothers who, through their fight and sacrifice, have made it possible for you to have the freedom to write this article. Your blanket condemnation of their children is a slap in the face. If you truly want to “honor Black History Month,” you might choose to pontificate on the sentiments of Dr. King who made the ultimate sacrifice in hopes that everyone could get along, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
There is not a single redeeming quality for hatred (in general) and misandry (specifically) … to that I say “hell, no!”
This missive is nothing short of an angry, shallow, defenceless and pitiful rant that makes it clear that the author lacks the intellectual capacity for perspective, debate, rationality and self-respect.
If you ever want to have a real job in journalism, that generates a respectable following, may I suggest that you turn the volume down and get a real education.
The writer is contracting herself. She wants free speech and expression only for people that share her background. That isn’t free speech at all. In today’s free for all media environment, the strength of your argument is more important than ever. If your voice isn’t heard then you’re not trying hard enough.
This country is far past the time when voices are silenced. If the writer doesn’t believe that then she should ask herself how it came to be that she was accepted into Dickinson. This alone negates her argument.
Wow, I can’t believe how angry this person is. I’m surprised at Dickinson for allowing this inflammatory post. This is one of the most racist writings I have ever read. This person is talking about taking rights away from a specific group. This sounds oddly familiar. The school should be promoting open communication and freedom of speech not hatred or disdain for a specific group. God does not like ugly.
This sucks so bad
This is one of the most hatefully biased articles against young white men that I have ever read. Your school should be ashamed of itself for printing this garbage that willfully bashes white kids. One would think a lesson was learned after the incident with the Covington boys, but apparently the blatant hatred and reverse racism against boys based on their skin color is something your school approves of. How disgusting that your institution pushes crap like this to infest the minds of our children. No wonder this country so screwed up.
Truly disgusting. Dickinson has much to be ashamed about tonight.
I am a junior in Highschool and I honestly think that this is disgusting. The fact that you allowed this to be in your college newspaper is a disgrace. If a white person wrote this, it would be racist. I am an Irish American and how dare you say I should not have a voice. The Irish were persecuted as well, and my grandparents weren’t here for any of the hardships that African Americans faced. How dare you say that my voice is any less important than yours.
I am an honors student with multiple clubs, and I also maintain a 4.0 gpa. I would like to tell you I will share this article with my grade’s Facebook page and tell them what kind of institution you really are. This is disgraceful and I will never look at your school. I guess I am just another white boy, but you just lost an applicant to your school.
As a mother of white Dickinson student I find this article highly racist and offensive. While the writer has every right to express her feelings, this hate-filled rhetoric should’ve been posted on her own blog or social media outlets and not in the school newspaper. Unless, of course, the school agrees with alienating a large portion of the student body. For the record, I’ve raised a proud white son who’s opinion DOES matter. He has learned to stand tall and speak his mind. If someone has a problem with it, fuck ‘em. I will always have his back.
Not saying that there are not kids like this out there because there are. But, no every white boy at Dickinson is a full paying, prep school, daddy money moron. I go here on a ton of scholarships and worked hard to get here and do not think its fair to judge and generalize every “white boy” on campus.
This is one of the most obnoxious, racist articles ever, and I am embarrassed to admit I am an alum. I have donated thousands and thousands of dollars over the years. With each passing year, I have become more disenfranchised with the direction that the Dickinson administration has chosen. This article is the icing on the cake! Dickinson should be ashamed to allow such garbage to be printed.
I am so disappointed to see such a biased and hateful “opinion” posted here. What ever happened to objectivity, tolerance and open-mindedness? The blanket statements made are not accurate except for perhaps some small microcosm, the likes of which I can not possibly see being applicable to the students at Dickinson.
News flash for Leda Fisher: Not all people of *ANY* race are the same.
It sounds like you need to get into the real world, and be socially open to interactions with people of many cultures, many races, many religions. If your hatred does not blind you, then it would not take long for you to realize that among any given large group, there is a very broad range of attitudes, biases, insecurities, work ethics and other traits. In life, we should all be both student and teacher if we hope to make positive changes, to make the world a better place. Fostering hate and bigotry has no upside; it is destructive to society and ultimately to yourself.
This op-ed validated the analysis and prescriptions so keenly enumerated in Greg Lukianoff’s and Jonathan Haidt’s “The Coddling of the American Mind.”
What community standard does this HATE speech NOT violate? Shame on Dickinson College. Shame on the editorial board/committee that felt this is remotely appropriate on any level.
Everyone that says you’re racist is outing them self as hateful and ignorant. Their inability to accept critique from any angle and to bash with irrelevant keywords only proves this more and more right.
This is NOT feminism, this is RACISM!
The fact that this was allowed to be published at Dickinson, is absolutely disgusting. To be honest though, I’m not shocked. The backwardness of today’s young “professionals” is beyond me. As a 22-year-old “white girl,” I cannot wrap my brain around such hatred for other people. The idea that the person who wrote this, and Dickinson, has come to terms with being perfectly fine publishing and TAKING PRIDE of an opinion piece full of RASICT, SEXIST, and STEREOTYPICAL comments should never happen.
The first comment on the piece is 100% accurate, along with others. If “white boy” was replaced with any other racial slur, such a “black girl,” this would be all over the news, calling Dickinson a racist institution and the author would be kicked out. But because it’s the other way around, nothing will happen. It’s a shame as a “white girl” to have to sit back and read something so utterly repulsive and know that this is just the way it goes now. A “white boy” actually gets heard LESS because of how people make them out to such horrible people.
And just for the record, not all “white boys” believe their opinion matters more than someone else because their white. Maybe, JUST MAYBE, their opinion matters because their a highly educated and want to share their thoughts.
Very upsetting and very distasteful.
Freedom of speech should be broad, but the author crossed the line. Way over the line! Dickinson stands where on such vitriol. Acceptible behavior? I stand for these oppressed White Boys, particularly those harboring conservative tendencies. Please, someone set aside a safe space for them, as they clearly are the most oppressed minority on campus! When will we learn that identifying individuals by race, orientation, gender, or otherwise is about as narrow minded a view as one could have. I would have hoped for more out of the better part of $70k in tuition?
Well, my daughter, a Davison Young Scholar, with a 33 ACT (at age 15), can cross this college off her list. How embarrassing for you to write something so hateful and awful.
Ok I listened. And I’m sorry I did. Your conceited envy is boring.
You people are freakin nuts…deranged…and VILE.
MLK fought to end segregation… and now you lunatics want to segregate again.
What’s up with the “seperate”” graduation ceremony for black graduates at Harvard????
CAN ANYONE…ANYONE…IMAGINE…WHAT WOULD HAPPEN…IF WHITE GRADUATES WANTED TO EXCLUDE BLACK GRADS AT THE CEREMONY…. AND TOLD THEM TO HAVE THEIR OWN CEREMONY?????
THE LIBERALS OF OUR COUNTRY…WOULD EXPLODE!! BUT… IN REVERSE….IT IS OK????????????????????????????
YOU ALL PROVE YOUR HYPOCRISY… DAY IN AND DAY OUT… EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. ANY. OF. YOU. LUNATICS. SPEAK. OR. WRITE. SOMETHING!!!
YOU. ARE. THE. RACISTS. HERE.
THESE ATTACKS ON WHITE MALES… MUST END NOW.
NO. ONE. SHOULD. BE. JUDGED. BY. THE. COLOR. OF. THEIR. SKIN…. E. V. E. R. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
lmaooooo all you commenting will be so ready to type away when white boys are finally called out but i don’t hear you when bryce dunio writes a racist/sexist piece about toxic identity politics or students and faculty posting articles condoning black face. and where’s your outrage at the kkk flyers passed out around carlisle? you all have never been forced to check your privilege and it shows.
tl;dr your comments are racist, this article isn’t. i loved reading this piece and all the white boy trolls prove it’s point further.
I see a trend in these comments: people condemning the article as an “attack,” and then saying something along the lines of “There would be so much outrage if the roles were reversed!” Or “You’re only allowed to write this article because of the laws you’re criticizing!”
Yes, there would be a great deal of outrage if this article was written by a white boy about black women. Consider, however, that this article was written by a black woman about white boys and STILL is receiving a ridiculous amount of outrage. People are threatening to stop donating to the college, and stating that this article is obnoxious and tarnishes the college’s reputation.
And to anyone who genuinely believes that this article is about EVERY white boy, or who believes that there was genuine advocacy for racially-based revocation of the first amendment, I’d suggest you read the piece once more.
This piece of writing is a black woman expressing a frustration she has with society. The voice of a white boy is valued more in so many situations. In addition, white boys have a tendency to believe we know everything. As a white boy I find it really easy to call this out; I don’t get attacked for telling a friend he’s being too cocky, or speaking out of his ass. However, when a black woman does this, she is attacked and told that she’s a racist and her school should be ashamed. I know for a fact that Leda has experienced being talked down to because of her race and gender far more than I have; I’ve never been the victim of “womansplaining” or someone assuming they know more than me because of my skin color. But I should experience that, at least to some degree. White boys like myself have zero firsthand experience with the life of a black woman, so it would only make sense to shut up and listen every now and then.
If you are a white boy who takes offense to this article, then it’s probably about you. It’s about a tendency we all have that is given to us by a society which conditions us to believe that if we talk long enough, we can make anything right or wrong. We want people to think what we say is correct more than we actually want it to be correct. Is the article’s headline click-baity or misleading as some have suggested?
Who cares? This is an article in a college newspaper. There are a LOT of things that are genuinely poorly written. If that’s your issue with this paper, then go attack the other articles too.
Google the author, she’s a Dickinson “Goodwill Ambassador.”
Wow! My grandfather was the President of Dickenson for 14 years. His name was Howard Lane Rubendall. He and my grandmother, Carolyn Rubendall were there during the 1960’s and 70’s. They welcomed the Black Panthers into their home to hear their grievances during the Civil Rights movement. They worked hard for integration, civil rights and equality on the campus of Dickenson in Carlisle. They assisted in maintaining a peaceful and productive counter revolution on the Campus of Dickenson. I can’t speak for them but when I read what you have to say, I don’t see what they helped fight for. I see bitterness and anger from someone who is privileged enough to go to a school and receive an education out of the price range and realm of possibility for most Americans. I hear an unreasonable anger and hatred for others, and I see a slap in the face to those who participated in and fought an epic struggle in the Civil Rights Movement of the 20th Century.
The stunning level of blatant bigoted racist rhetoric contained in this sickening glimpse into the mind of someone who puts gender and race ahead of all reason is another example of the failure of our education system.
The horror.
This is the stupidest thing I ever heard from this community! In fact, I barely see valid reasoning in the article but rather ramblings based on emotion.
Ms Fischer’s racial group, aka the Bolsheviks have a centuries old racial hatred for the Gentile. They indulged this as they genocided 100 million Russians in gulags in the Russian Revolution. They’ve turned their sights on America and Europe, now.
Get it? It’s funny because white people are bad
Everyone is outraged saying this article is “racist” and disgusting, but I simply don’t think it’s either of those things. I think it is a poorly written article about the same topic every other clickbait site and trashy feminist YouTube channel has been talking about for years, but it is fun seeing so many people get mad over this.
I bet the admissions office is really digging on this.
To all the white people screaming “racism!,” yeah… reverse racism? NOT A THING! Not even a little bit. You were so caught up in the fact that for once white people are being called out on their bs (specifically white men). They absolutely do talk over women and minorities, and they think they know more about the black/LGBTQIA/minority experience and are qualified to speak on it (hint: they aren’t). At my time at Dickinson I absolutely experienced this, the only time I didn’t was in a class with a total of three white men (who of course said they hated the class, it was on the subject of black women and racism/sexism so of course no one is shocked). Why don’t you take the author’s suggestion and go read some non-white literature and opinion pieces. You might learn something (other than the ideologies and rhetoric you’ve spouted your whole lives) and it might do you some good, but you’ll probably keep spouting nonsense in the comment’s section of every minority written article. Congratulations on not being able to take any criticism whatsoever (even when it’s not about you specifically), but I’m not surprised… and oh yeah, I’m white. It is in fact possible not to be a f***ing racist asshole and actually listen to someone else’s opinion and maybe change your behavior, maybe try it sometime! Good luck with your lives of ignorance
I find this article very surprising. After sitting through a recruiting event last summer I am surprised that it was not signed by the administration. Thank God we found out what the “institution” is all about before we subjected our child to such policies.
Here is your unfortunate reality: “white boys” are going to continue to speak.
I’m not offended by your views, I’m actually quite happy you posted this.
Please share more of your racist philosophies.
I defend her right to say this.
Leda,
This is embarrassing – and you are a racist.
Cheers,
A White Boy
Fire her. If this was satire sure. But it’s not. What would have happened if a white person said this about other races? From seeing the other comments it appears many would support signing a position to have her expelled. I’ll sign too
Should you still be allowed to write?
This author sounds frustrated. This author sounds tired from yelling so loud. I feel for her.
We’re going through a demographic and cultural change in America where white dudes are no longer the default. I can sympathize (and, at appropriate points, empathize) that it’s hard to play “nice” with ignorant people who dismiss, trivialize, or treat minority groups worse. And, there are points in here that ring true (at least, to me): in my personal experience as a white woman, its much easier for white people to portray themselves as an “individual”, and not as a representation of their race. It’s compounded when you’re a dude. There are plenty of crappy male drivers out there, but it only takes one woman in a parking lot fender bender for the “female drivers” joke to come out. So, if you’re a white guy, it’s probably /really/ easy to see yourself as distinct and separate, rather than part of a group that has some really awful people in it.
That SAID:
You can’t expect people to not go on the defensive when you generalize. Screaming at white guys that they need to shut up isn’t going to cause “Jake” to seriously reflect on his actions or biases. I’m not exactly surprised there’s backlash from more conservative people.
But time is moving forwards, not backwards. How will we all adjust to these cultural changes? In my opinion, belittling or throwing out more hate isn’t going to get you very far.
To the writer,leda jane kolbowski fisher- no group should be silenced.. you sound alot like the right wing mouth pieces you claim to despise. Ive literally heard tomi lahren say these things verbatum except change white boy to muslims.
Congrats
As an alumni, I’m ashamed that this kind of stuff is encouraged. Everybody love everybody.
No one gives a fuck what you think
Hatred corrodes the vessel it is carried in.
This article was sent to Hannity and FOX news.
The editorial board of The Dickinsonian is squarely to blame for this. Our college’s periodical must not be used as a forum for hate and prejudice. I sincerely hope the president and the board take the editor to task. How truly embarrassing.
The Dickinson experience should foster open debate, not quiet resentment. If a student (of any background) has an opinion in a classroom setting that you disagree with, challenge it- this is a fundamental aspect of taking people out of their comfort zones and changing perceptions.
Our classrooms should foster diverse dialogue, which is hard in the first place because Dickinson is admittedly not the most diverse campus in the US. Even more of a reason why you need to share your opinions and challenge the status quo in an open, moderated forum. Quietly seething over 4 years and letting it out in an extremely biased piece is not the way to make progress.
For a take that combats this ignorant perspective check out this article from Testing Newsdays below:
https://www.testingnewsdays.com/home/white-boys-fear-for-participation-grades-no-longer-allowed-to-speak
Disgusting articles like these only fuels White Supremacy groups. Gives them the ammo they want and need to grow,
This is a great article that chronicles that black experience from multiple different lenses. It describes the unfortunate reality of black women. I think we as a community should be ashamed that we actually feel triggered by this to downplay the argument that is presented. Let’s all be honest Dickinson is not a place that welcomes race and accepts the challenge of addressing racial issues that arise. It rather attempts to tolerate race which is most spaces in America. For the people in this section that feels targeted, attacked, or ashamed Dickinson has failed you. However, Dickinson cannot take full responsibility for this, so in many ways you have failed yourself. It is important that you take a chance to accept the privilege that you do have and use it for positive change. This article is raw in emotion, it is true, we’ve all witnessed it or experienced it. So let’s stop pretending that the writer fabricated the narrative. Tighten up!
While the author is 100% entitled to her opinion, (and lets all remember that this is just an opinion piece), it’s scary to think that the extreme action of calling for the complete and total silence of another group is the only “answer” to her frustration.
But what is most alarming is this shift in the authors tone from her previous article, “On Interfaith Dialogue” from April 2018, where she states, “As someone who craves justice and strives for peace, I know it is my job to work to create lasting peace…” What happened to the author that would take her so far away from her previous stance on unity, understanding, and want for peace? Has she felt she’s been silenced or stifled by other’s finding the courage to voice their own thoughts? And I say courage because she calls out very specific “won’t you agree” language, which I see more as weakness, asking if others agree, not prof of confidence.
What I think, and while this is only my opinion, is that we should focus more on listening to everyone in the room, giving everyone a chance to speak not just the loudest voices. Silencing anyone, even the “majority” is wrong.
And lastly… to the editor at the Dickinson who agreed to publish this piece? What were you thinking?
As an alum, Dickinson continues to disappoint me. Imagine if this article replaced “white boys” with “black boys” (or any other racial minority for that matter) – would it have been published? No. The author would be expelled and JUSTIFIABLY ousted as a racist. So why is this student author treated differently for making such sweeping generalizations? As a former white male student, my favorite and most thought-provoking course at Dickinson was my senior seminar entitled, “Race and the Criminal Justice System.” As I finish law school, the lessons learned and different perspectives that I came to understand and appreciate continue to influence me in a positive way. THAT is the purpose of a liberal arts education and should be the standard that Dickinson strives to achieve.
This article is garbage and should never have been published. I wish the author luck in the real world.
So if I was a “white boy” going to Dickinson college and wanted to write an article called “Should Black girls still be allowed to talk” would I be allowed to? Would the author of this article stick up for my right to free speech. I’d bet a million bucks (if i had it) that the answer to both of those questions is no.
Best satire since Jonathan Swift wrote A Modest Proposal! Well done at exposing the consequences of pursuing identity politics and the new definition of racism to its logical conclusions.
To all of the ignorant white people commenting on this article: calm down. Fist and foremost, please, for the love of god, educate yourselves on what racism is. Racism doesn’t work both ways, there is the oppressed and the oppressor. You cannot switch this relationship and have the results manifest in the same way. That’s just not how it works. It is systemic, it is rooted in our country’s history. It is economic, it is social. It is taught to our children through TV, Movies, and schools. Secondly, the main point of Leda’s article is that she is tired of white men trying to speak about the black experience. How can you blame her? If you look past her provocative tone, she’s inviting you to educate yourself, and instead of speaking for the black community, just LISTEN to them. It is statistically proven that black people face more and longer prison sentences, face extreme income inequality in comparison to whites, and encounter gentrification, violence, and extreme difficulties in the work force. For just one second, pause to think that maybe you don’t understand the struggle that black people face. Because if you’re white, and you’re angry about this article, I can guarantee that you don’t. And lastly, if this article has made you want to stop donating to Dickinson, fantastic. Our students really don’t want monetary ties to ignorance and oppression anyway.
What an embarrassment to the Dickinson community, students and alumni, this racist diatribe, it’s author, and the sycophants managing this publication are!
On a positive note, if anyone needs the most compelling argument for the abject waste that is the real tradgedy of the student loan crisis in America, this author is it!!
And, to the current Dickinson administration: as long as you keep propagating a Dickinson environment which is the anthesis of my Dickinson experience, at least have the guts and integrity to stop your repeated groveling for this proud white boy’s alumni dollars!
The author of this piece of garbage is a pathetic race baiter. If you changed the word “white” to “black” in this article, the entire administration of Dickinson would be fired TODAY, there would be protests and probably a riot, and Jesse and Al would grace us with their presence! I’m truly embarrassed for Dickinson as an institution that they allowed such a pile of racist trash to be published!
And you are one of the school’s “goodwill ambassador’s”? I believe the administration needs to rethink its hiring process for the job.
Wow these comments are unbelievable (yet somehow really not surprising). Ms. Fisher literally describes the exact type of white boy she’s frustrated by, white boys who talk over her and speak as if they have any kind of perspective into her life as Black Woman. If you are so offended, maybe ask yourself why you specifically are so offended by this opinion article. If you LISTEN and don’t PRETEND to know what life is like as a black woman, then you understand why she felt the need to write this piece.
Like Katherine said in a previous comment, this author sounds frustrated, and tired from yelling so loud. I also feel for her. Listen to her instead of getting your panties in a bunch.
Dialogue is always good, so from that perspective this article was effective. Some constructive critisism:
This may have been a better read if you dove into a specific example of when a Brad or Chad behaved this way and how it made you feel. Take us through a journey or story and make us feel angry with you you.
The way this article was written comes off more like a tantrum, with no shape or form.
I get that you’re upset about systematic oppression and you feel that white boys are better off. Some white boys are better off than others by the way. I’d challenge you to find a nation that is more open and provides more opportunity for wealth and the pursuit of happiness than the US. We aren’t perfect and have a long way to go but in a large percentage of the world you wouldn’t have had the ability to even write this piece.
Sincerely,
Some white boy with an oppinion that may or may not matter.
What an embarrassment to the Dickinson community, current students and alumni, this racist diatribe, its author, and the sycophants that mange this publication are!
But, on a positive note, if anyone needs the most compelling example of the real tragedy that is the abject waste driving the student loan crisis in America, Leda has provided it; thank you Leda!!
To all of you white boys and girls out there that have surely enabled Leda’s Dickinson “education,” how do you feel now? Just think of all the ways the tens of thousands of dollars of student aid that have been squandered on Leda could have been productively employed on campus: new cushions for the chairs in the dining hall, higher quality toilet paper in campus restrooms, re-painting old metal trash cans Dickinson red, etc., etc.
Lastly, to President Ensign et al. in the current administration: if you continue to propagate the poisonous environment that has allowed Leda to so egregiously abuse Dickinson and its community, at least have the guts and integrity to stop continually groveling for this proud white boy’s alumni dollars…good luck with Leda as your future basis of alumni support!
Ahhh… just another undergrad girl vagsplaining to society in what direction her phobias are taking her.
I suspect that this commentary would ring more true to some if we were to think of “white boys” not as every white male, but all clueless people who take advantage of the authority they are automatically granted in society (as, often, white men), which women and people of color generally have to earn.
By this definition, “white boys” are those who talk over others and speak first and longer than others. Not only do they do this, but they either don’t know or don’t care that there are others who have to fight for the same amount of air time.
In my opinion, it isn’t that white men need to stop talking entirely. It’s that “white boys” need to understand that not everyone is afforded the same spaces and platforms that they are, and then make deliberate efforts to leave room for others to speak. In doing this, these individuals will cease to be “white boys” and simply become humans who listen as much as they talk.
It is clear that the author is very frustrated. While I don’t know the author, I believe that she was intentionally provocative because she wanted to be heard. This isn’t surprising if her main point was that she feels unheard in other venues.
I hope that those Dickinsonians who disagree with the author can look beyond the words that they disagree with and consider the conditions (which are not unique to Dickinson) that contribute to the author’s anger and frustration.
The Sophomore Band is alive and well.
Leda,
Thank you for your article, people are taking it the wrong way. Also fyi to previous commenters, it is conceptually impossible for a black person to be racist by the central definition of the word. Listen to other classmates, it might open your mind a little bit.
For people getting mixed up about the actual definition of racism…
https://medium.com/handwaving-freakoutery/the-two-confusing-definitions-of-racism-2d685d3af845
WORLDSTAR
The “Dickinsonian” is more to blame than this George Wallace clone for allowing this racist diatribe to sprout. The Onion could not put out more satirical nonsense. And I resent the HELL out of my tax money, taken from doing real work, goes to race-baiters like this woman and the institution that ostentatiously teaches overt, celebratory racism to students like her.
I have to say, that these reactions are sadly expected because the article is addressing a problem that most minorities have faced on campus and are somehow defended by mostly white people.
For those who say that it’s racist because if you replace the word “white” with “black”, you would have to ignore the power dynamics in place on campus and in the real world. The article is addressing a real problem of people in power dictating the experiences and thoughts of underrepresented groups, both on campus, in society and in politics.
Do you see that your comments are the exact reason that she needs to write this article? POC experiences have been attacked and invalidated for so long, and your comments prove that white experiences and fragility are somehow placed above our lived experiences and thoughts.
She’s frustrated, as are a lot of people, of being silenced, of having white people’s opinions placed above her voice, and being invalidated.
Can you not even sit down once, shut up and listen, instead of trying to tell her how to behave and think? Do you see the hypocrisy?
I think the author accomplished her objective – she got everyone thinking about whether the opinions of one group are privileged over those of other groups and whether members of some groups are not really interested in dialogue and in listening to what others have to say.
For the record I am a white, male Dickinson grad and while I may not agree with everything the author says, those who think that the author does not have a right to say what she says or that the Dickinsonian should not have published it, are off the mark and don’t understand academic freedom.
Imagine the backlash this article would have had if it was titled “Should Black Girls Still Be Allowed to Talk?”. Leda, you should really consider your words before you speak your mind again…you deserve all this backlash that will be coming your way.
As a white male alum I cannot offer enough support to Leda for the courage to write this. The butthurt in the comments is totally predictable (my god, nobody cares if your 15 year old won’t attend Dickinson because of this article) and yet a gross example of how half the white boys couldn’t even read past the title without butting in with their own caustic attacks on the author. Sit down and LISTEN, fellow white boys.
It is unfortunate that the editorial board saw fit to publish a rant rather than a coherent opinion. It is also unfortunate that the author was not provided with some useful peer editing and constructive criticism to help make a clear argument. Instead we have an incendiary collection of words which neither makes a useful point nor provides pause for those the author attacks. This is not the college which helped me expand my horizons through reading many works and learning to write in a critical manner while being respectful of the other side. What are your first principles? Rising above hate or wallowing in it?
I pray that this person can overcome her pain and forgive anyone who has hurt her just as God will forgive her. I pray this woman repents of her sins and accepts our lord Jesus Christ as her savior. I say this prayer in the precious name of Jesus. Amen.
HAH! All you trashy scummy white girls acting like teachers pet when they try and side with our race and fight their brothers. LMAO. Go ,back to where you inferor barbie girls belong –with your worthless white men. The second we start telling you how it is, you’ll be just be like all these angry white guys. Did you think you could escape your racism and guilt by attacking your own race?. you racist colonal shitheads were born with it, and we will make you pay for it no matter what once we dominate this country and white people finally go extinct
RE: ALL WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO HAVE AN OPINION ON OUR ISSUES
I am so glad that there are students like Leda at Dickinson. The fact that this article is receiving such push back is evidence of how badly it was needed. It’s sad how so many ‘educated’ people remain willfully blind to the racist and sexist dynamics of power and privilege in this country. It would be really great if people would spend more energy being upset that these power imbalances exist, rather than being angry at the person who merely pointed them out. The reactions to this article are yet more clear evidence that Dickinson needs to step up the diversity of its curriculum requirements. An opinion piece in a student newspaper should not be the first time people are encountering the idea that this country has always held up white men’s voices as more important than the voices of women and people of color.
I am very curious about the specific repercussions the author experienced when trying to speak her own mind in classes at Dickinson college. She is implying that she was drowned out by the white men trying to offer their opinions and was thus diminished. Is this really true? Are the Dickinson professors allowing groups of white men to run roughshod over minority groups in classroom discussions? If so, I put the blame squarely on them as they are the ones being paid to preside over their classrooms in an equitable manner. If they are allowing the white boys to be intellectual bullies in their classrooms and quashing input from others then shame on them for letting this happen. It’s sad that the author had to resort to writing an editorial in the student newspaper to bring this to light to the administration. All this time I was thinking that the college was a pretty inclusive place where all opinions were welcome and that just because someone had a dissenting opinion did not mean that this disqualified them from participation.
I’m a white Dickinson alum. There’s a point a lot of people seem to be missing here, regardless of whether or not they agree with the author. It is not the same for a member of a historically persecuted minority group to be critical of the majority as it is for a member of a historically powerful group to be critical of the minority. The folks who claim reverse racism – who claim that this is an unfair attack because if the piece was written by a white student about black students the author would certainly be expelled- don’t understand that the two sides are not, in fact, equal. White people and black people have not had the same experience in this country. Call it institutionalized racism or not, this country was built by white people at the expense of people of color. This means that the dynamics that govern what is or is not acceptable cannot be the same regardless of race. It seems like everyone agrees that it would not be appropriate or acceptable for a white student to write an article like this about black students. But why? I’m assuming because we all understand the impact that the policies and behaviors of white people have had on black people. We understand that racism is inherently rooted an unequal power dynamic. So – it is not the same for a member of a persecuted class to criticize the majority as it is for a member of the majority to criticize a member of the persecuted class. Equality is not the same as equity. This is certainly not the most articulate response, nor do I ever comment on anything online,, but I’m astonished and disappointed by all the commenters claiming reverse racism. I thought this community was better and smarter than that.
Looks like Leda got the reaction she was going for. Now what?
I agree wit you girl. We blacks just can’t afford the good bleach to change our skin white. It is a miracle Jerome can get back from da hood wit any money at all, you know what I’m saying baby?
Outrageously racist. As a once proud alumn, I am now embarrassed and ashamed to have been a part of a community that would allow something like this to be posted.
Leda,
It seems you’ve hit a nerve. Thank you for speaking up about your experience. I’m sorry so many are dismissing it in such hateful ways. I support you.
At a young age, my mother and father told me to “take people one at a time.”
It has been sound advice for me throughout my life. I have had to interact with all kinds of folks of various creeds, races, colors, socioeconomic upbringing, etc., and I rarely find that people, when you get to know them, fit into the stereotypes prepackaged for them. I recommend the author step back and think about the same advice given to me over 30 years ago.
While this editorial left me shaking my head for several reasons, the many thoughtful responses to it encouraged me, giving hope that dialogue can endure and we have objective thinkers in the community who are not afraid to be silenced regardless of their creed, color, or gender. We must judge people by the “content of their character”, which means the actions they take in their lifetime, instead of pre-judging them on their gender and skin color. …or as my parents simply said- “take them one at time.”
So I guess this is the natural outcome of hiring your college president from Nigeria?!?
Seems to me the author of this opinion piece is trying to secure post-graduate employment as a host on a cable news network or a member of the Huffington Post’s staff. Who needs a resume when you can spout drivel like this? You’ve managed to hit all the intersectionality high notes and paint young white men as oppressors. The job offers should be pouring in…
I am empathetic to the experience at Dickinson which is of a particular, significantly non-diverse, demographic, but this is just a lazy, and ironically entitled, temper tantrum. This argument You absolutely have the right to free speech and to write such inarticulate, poorly argued tripe, and we as alumni have the right to not read it, but here we are, all of us reading away together. I am less disgusted with the sheer myopia of this topic of this article, which, although valid, seems to be derived from either a Tweet or a meme, and its complete lack of grounding in any kind of substance. What you’ve built here is a straw horse, an op-ed without sophistication, nuance, or solid reference to anything written by anyone with a gram of credibility attached to them. The slang used and the redacted profanity not only diminish the argument they obliterate it, leaving it back to where it started as a lazy, ill-conceived attempt to riff of a viral post on social media. Maybe try this again but with something other than social media validating your derivative personal experience and something with a peer review attached, then I think we’d all be more inclined to have a discussion.
I’m a white guy, and I love this article. I think she’s right about everything here. It’s funny to see all the white outrage about this. You people don’t know what racism is. Read a book! Great piece! Keep writing, Leda!
I agree with the author and I’m a white guy who went to Dickinson (‘11). One question I have is where do we draw the line? Obviously white men should spend more time listening than speaking in women’s studies or African American studies courses, but what about Econ? What about physics? Math? I think men should be required to take some level of credits in courses that apply to women and minorities but this essay should be caveated with that so all these very angry white men commenting didn’t freak out like the world was ending
It’s funny how defensive a predominantly white and affluent community gets when someone calls them out on BS. The point of this column is that we white men of privilege frequently speak very loudly and proudly about topics outside of our sphere of experience. And, yet, when a POC says “Maybe don’t do that” we get all offended.
The reaction to this piece absolutely is proving exactly what the author was stating. Maybe we should be listening to the experience and frustration behind this point rather than forming a mob around the author.
Dickinson has never done well in attracting racial diversity. While I attended, I used to joke that “20 should be a percentage, not a headcount, of minority enrollees.” Maybe we just proved that people of color are better off without us.
When you become the thing you fight against, you’ve already lost the battle. As a woman in the IT sector, I know a lot about getting talked over by a parade of mostly white men. But it is never ok to shove an entire group of people into a drawer based on any common characteristic. Not race, not sex, not age, not sexual orientation.
Does the author have legitimate grievances and points? Certainly. Is this article a result of years of frustration boiling over? Very likely. Is the answer a blanket condemnation of white males? Of course not. Making such a generalization would deny a group of people the opportunity to contribute and engage in society based on the color of their skin and their sex. Just because their skin color and their sex have been calling the shots for centuries doesn’t mean that these white males today have nothing of value to add to society. The solution to a profound injustice is not to suddenly inflict that injustice on the former perpetrators.
If you have a problem with the way white boys act, then don’t turn around and act that way yourself. Do better. And don’t do the many white boys who would never talk over you or even think they understand your experience better than you do that disservice.
Do not become the thing you hate.
In my experience this is how everyone operates. Everyone wants to share their opinion on everything. Everyone wants to find reasons to reject opinions that are not their own, and everyone thinks that their opinions are original, when really they were created by someone else long ago. So by your standard no one should be allowed to talk. People who don’t suffer from confirmation bias or intellectual arrogance are a myth.
What a bunch of dopes. Who listens to these spoiled children? Some day they may grow up, but if they haven’t by now, I seriously doubt it.
As a woman of color who graduated from Dickinson, I can relate to your experience. I don’t agree with your tone, but I support you.
To all the people that posted angry comments- I am sorry for your lack of empathy, and I’m jealous of your privilege.
This is obviously a young lady who is frustrated and in pain. I’m certain she has valid reasons for her personal pain. Make no mistake, she was wrong for grouping “all white boys” into one category for certain. However, the fact is, so many of you are doing the very same thing you vehemently highlight as ludicrous.
I’ve read comments lumping all “others,” all “Leda’s,” all leftists, the Dickinson community or administration is somehow implicated in a variety of nefarious ways. All of the “us vs. them” is palpable. What a shame and shame on you. This is one opinion.
Higher education hinges on civil discourse. Listen. Take it in. Process. Put yourself in another’s shoes. Then, in compassion for all others, respond without “lashing out.” Then and only then can we mitigate our differences through the one thing that truly binds us, our common humanity.
Why do we have to read articles written by an utter clueless dingbat? Obviously, the author has an inferiority complex. And why not? White men have invented virtually every important concept, product, innovation, etc. Modern medicine, modern science, modern literature, etc. Cars, jets, microwaves, nuclear weapons, life-saving medicines, chemotherapy, etc. Additionally, white men are responsible for creating the most powerful country in world history (the U.S.A.), the rule of law, rational thinking, etc. With the exception of the disposable douche, the traffic light, and race riots, is there anything that women or non-white men have invented? So my message to this dingbat is: Shut the blank up. We are tired of hearing from you . Yes, white men roll their eyes at AOC because she and her followers are complete fools. And we roll our eyes at leftists like you because you are so naive that we can’t stop laughing inside. BTW, when you wake up at age 35 unmarried, no kids, and on anti-depressants, just remember that the feminists told you to live your life the way you are living it now.
Minor in women’s and gender studies eh? You’re an intellectual dumpster fire, Leda. Soon your platform to spew racist hate speech will be gone and you’ll be forced back into your dark corner having gained nothing from your time except the now-meaningless validation provided to you by your gender studies professors. Black or white, opinions are equally valid. Except yours. Yours is garbage
Leda – This came across to me as a vulnerable, honest piece. As an alum, I’m disappointed but not surprised by the comments posted here that dwell on your title and completely miss the point you were making, further exposing how far our campus and alumni community have to go in understanding white privilege and raising up and honoring the voices of people of color. I wonder where all these commenters who care so much about “all people” are when people of color and other groups need allies? It’s easy to run to the defense of white guys. Doing so is something white women (like myself) have a history of doing at the expense of women of color. It’s not easy to share frustrations like those you shared, but I guarantee there are people on Dickinson’s campus and beyond who feel less alone in their own frustrations because you wrote this. There is a lot to be learned from the emotions this piece clearly evokes in readers. I hope anyone who reads this will do so multiple times, and reflect on rather than deny the truth of your experience. Thank you for sharing.
Thank you for this article Leda. I was a student at Dickinson College, and mid-way through my time as a student, I heard from a close friend that another student, a white body who will go unnamed, was telling his friends that I was an “anti-Semite”. I never understood why, I barely knew him. Since I was raised across the globe and always attended international schools, my approach to making friends lacked criteria. I feel uncomfortable surrounding myself with people who are “like me”… that applies to social class, race, intelligence, opinion. You’ve probably guessed by now that Greek life was not for me, yet I had friends in every fraternity, and every sorority. Sometimes that worked to my advantage, other times I felt like my “loyalty” was in question, lol. Anyway, I think most people who are angry with your article have missed the point…. in society there is the Oppressed, and the Oppressor…. the Oppressor CANNOT ALSO BE the oppressed…. how does that make sense????? Do you think that labeling me “anti-Semite” had no effect on my experience at Dickinson? You’d be wrong to think so…. that White Boy, and later his white friends in his white fraternity, distanced themselves from me. This social injustice was not something I was remotely interested in addressing, and I never cared to bring up this issue with anyone. This is the first time I’m sharing it. We live in a society where blacks, queers and women are still oppressed…. that’s the reality… and we should be able to absorb their anger in all its forms (with the exception of violence). If you can’t take it, you shouldn’t be in this country. The “white boys” WILL face this collective bashing, so they might as well suck it up and do it with a straight face… how dare they cry about it when you threw your blanket of murder, slavery, segregation, and oppression on every other race group (in their entirety) that wasn’t your own. Don’t think for a second that 100 years of reconceliation is all it takes to suddenly have the privilege of not being grouped together and angrily bashed, white boys.
Black people are not a monolith in political affiliation or experience. This piece is what happens when the level of analysis being hammered into students is the dichotomy of oppressor vs. oppressed. It’s the Swiss army knife to all problems in the world. And the Dickinson faculty are complicit in this, if not the catalyst. Though Leda is free to express her opinions, I believe the long term consequence of such narratives being pushed within coastal liberal arts colleges is their own eventual demise. Look at Evergreen State.
You just put Shaun King in a trick bag.
My fellow commenters: Whatever the author may or may not be, whatever she has written or merely believed, be wary of the social lynch mob. To all the adults (most of us, anyway), be grateful that all the stupid stuff we believed, felt or screamed in ignorance, anger, and inexperience was not published in today’s digital age to follow us forever.
The author will feel the effects of this article for years to come – and if she is smart enough to get into our beloved Dickinson, I think she’s probably already realized that. Every time a prospective employer Googles her name, every time she applies for a scholarship or award, every time someone meets her for the first time on campus, every acquaintance or significant other looking to learn more about her… they will find this. How terrifyingly sad.
Yes. She used hateful, discriminatory speech that the editor should have culled with more argument and substance. President Ensign responded with a defense of free speech and “inclusivity” instead of the “hate speech will not be tolerated” rhetoric used for nearly everything else. These are wrongs.
But what misfortune to have felt so much discrimination and sadness in her own life. How overwhelming must her anger be to blind her to the humanity of her fellow students and the irony of her own argument? And how devastating that these mistakes of her youth – along with the anger that prompted them – will follow her now and forever. I pray for peace for her. She deserves our pity. She has mine.
KEEP IT UP LEDA!! THEY AIN’T READY BUT DON’T LET THAT STOP YOU
Sad!
As an alumnae, I am appalled by this article (moreso as the mother of a white boy). The author can certainly express her opinion, but to print this opinion in this forum, the college is lending legitimacy to this point of view. Can you imagine the Dickinsonian printing a similar piece if the author were a white male, and he was speaking of black women the same way? Not to mention, the generalization is totally unfair. Extremely disappointed with this piece..
This is an Opinion piece. She writes her opinion. You can disagree but I think the kernel is that she is asking us to examine our white privilege. Further she is asking white men to examine their privilege. Her frustration is clear. No white person should assume a POC’s thoughts or experiences. Too many knee jerk reactions here in the comment section. Which tells me that many of you need to examine your white privilege. And I am white so don’t come at me.
Ignorant and disturbing. Our satirical website Testing Newsdays has responded accordingly.
https://www.testingnewsdays.com/home/white-boys-fear-for-participation-grades-no-longer-allowed-to-speak
I have never been so embarrassed to have graduated from Dickinson College in my life that they would publish such a racist article!!!
It’s not the minority’s job to package their message in a way that is comfortable to the privileged (like me). It’s a shame that the article put most everyone on the defensive and that they have invalidated your experience. I’m here to listen.
Hah, most of the pearl-clutching and tears in these comments proves the author’s point precisely. Fragile egos, thinking so highly of themselves. You should do exactly as suggested and listen to some other perspectives before wasting your time on feigned indignation and outrage. The author has in no way oppressed you; she has challenged you to think. Most of you are failing the challenge and using the article as an excuse to spout some thinly-veiled racism and apples-to-oranges whattaboutism. Good luck to you, precious snowflakes.
Black people are not a monolith in either political affiliation or experience. This piece is what happens when the level of analysis being advanced on campuses, particularly within the “grievance studies” departments, is the dichotomy of the oppressor vs. oppressed. Though Leda is free to express her opinions, the consequence of such narratives being pushed by coastal liberal arts colleges is their own eventual demise. Look at Evergreen State.
Another example of the Bell curve in living color.
I am a Dickinson Alumni and I am so proud to say that. Leda’s article is a brilliantly written satire of very real problems on Dickinson’s campus that ends with a productive call to action for readers. I am proud that Dickinson admits and has platforms for students such as Leda to express themselves and challenge our ways of thinking and conducting ourselves. I am proud that through my time at Dickinson the community helped me grow from someone who reacted negatively to expressions like this to someone who can see its incredible complexities while understanding how I am part of the problem being discussed and how I can try and change that. Thank you very much, Leda, for bravely challenging the status quo with your thought-provoking article.
This racist rant is EXACTLY why Trump will be re-elected in 2020. People are sick and tired of the incessant finger-wagging, scolding, and shaming by these ungrateful, hateful, privileged spoiled brats who have had nothing but doors of opportunity held open for them by others whose shoelaces they are unfit to tie.
Just think.
Somebody at Dickinson – and probably several somebodies – read this over and said, “Yeah, sure, sounds good. Print it!”
I definitely learned something about Dickinson College today.
“To all the Chrises, Ryans, Olivers, and Seans out there, I encourage you to critically examine where your viewpoints come from, read a text that challenges you without looking for reasons to dismiss it, and maybe try listening from now on.”
Leda,
Apparently you see your anger as an asset which unfortunately won’t work out too well for you if you ever enter the world of commerce and find yourself on a diverse team with whites! May God forbid that you might endure rational discussions with those who most probably won’t share your views!
Leda speaks the truth; so sorry for all the privileged and fragile white people whose feelings are hurt by her piece. If she is angry, she has a right to be angry, and if you don’t see that because you are proudly color-blind, then shame on you. I will re-post Elena Martinez-Vidal’s comment from above as she said it perfectly: “…she is asking us to examine our white privilege. Further she is asking white men to examine their privilege. Her frustration is clear. No white person should assume a POC’s thoughts or experiences. Too many knee jerk reactions here in the comment section. Which tells me that many of you need to examine your white privilege. And I am white so don’t come at me.”
When I see these comments from alums and students, I am reassured that my decision not steer my son away from applying to Dickinson was correct. Not much has changed since I graduated almost 25 years ago.
Its the comments such as Lara Dunkelberg defense of this writer that disturbs me even more than the original piece. Her nonsensical rationalization using Social Justice/Identity Politics ideology, about it being fine to attack the “oppressors” means any hate, intimidating speech or as we’ve seen in the actions demonstrated by groups like Antifa, violence, is justified when done by anyone who identifies themselves with the “victim” classes this ideology defines – namely everyone but straight, white men. So what does this ideology, social justice/identity politics, do? It dehumanizes the agreed upon “oppressors”, namely straight, white men mostly, with Christian, pro-life, white women being dehumanized nearly as badly. The dehumanizing of groups by societies is what has lead to the worst of human atrocities and behaviors….it is this very thing that leads to persecution, enslavement, and the suppressing of human rights. Yet they justify it by this self righteous idea of “white (esp male) privilege” and statistics that have many complicated reasons behind them but that they simplistically attribute to one cause.
No, the writers “identity” as a black female does not justify her hateful rhetoric. With the indoctrination she’s likely received with the social justice/identity politics ideology ever more prevalent in society (which itself has become a very oppressive theology like belief system now, sadly followed blindly by many in this country), I can understand how she’s been made to feel the way she does. But we must be consistent and call out all such hateful, dehumanizing speech directed towards any group being defined by immutable qualities such as race and gender. So Dickinson, will you treat this kind of speech consistently? No matter who it’s directed against or by whom? As long as the consequences are the same, and you don’t selectively give different consequences to different groups for the exact same kind of racist, sexist speech, the community should be satisfied with your response. So have your been, are you being consistent?
I wanna be totally straightforward with you…
You will never, in a million years, get a job at a publication as prestigious as the New York Times. That little pipe-dream is never gonna happen. You will be blogging and tweeting until you are dead, and nobody will care. Nobody will ever read anything your wrote and say to themselves: “MAN THIS IS IMPORTANT! I NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THIS!” Nobody’s ever gonna read a page that you wrote and say to themselves: “damn I’m glad I read that,” it’s just popcorn, you write the mental equivalent of popcorn. And you will neeeever get a job at the New York Times. They’ll look at your resume and go “mmmmhummhmmmm this girl’s a FUCKIN IDIOT.”
What do you think about that?
> Should White Boys Still Be Allowed to Talk?
Yeah, but if you keep pulling stuff like that you’re really not going to like what they have to say.
At this point either a backlash happens, or the American society that “white boys” built is going to get parasited to death as whites get forced to pay for their own destruction.
Your views are those of a racist. You have become that what you profess to hate.
I hope you let go of your hatred and get your emotions in balance with your rationality.
You’ll be healthier and happier and your comments will reflect it.
They will be unifying and constructive, not divisive and derisive.
Hatred is not conducive to rational thought.
Be part of the solution, not the problem.
Have a Good Evening
You sound very passionate, and your passion transfers to the reader. Thus, the ocean of passionate responses. I wish some of the responses were not so cruel. If you read them carefully you will see a lot of pain and some anger, probably on some level what you wanted your readers to feel. But you also in most cases hit an artery.
You are a good writer for someone as young as you are. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
As you get older you will learn that whenever you show/give 100 percent of yourself it’s not always well received, and mainly because each individual is so different. If you want to bring about change and be TRULY heard you need to learn how to be more diplomatic and you need to consider the impact of your words and actions. If you are going full force like you are here, no one will hear your message because they will be so wrapped up in their own feelings. So it’s waisted energy and a bunch of offended readers. No one feels good and no one wins.
Let this be a learning experience for you. Keep writing. Keep learning. Keep being true to yourself and who you are but learn how to manipulate your public with a little more finess, so they welcome your ideas with open arms and not turn their backs at them.
I sure hope prospective employers are able to Google this young ladys name when she is looking for a job and find her enlightened views
‘I’m an actual Black woman alive right now with a brain.’
It appears that statement is only 50% correct.
Hey Leda!
I think your article was great and well called for! All of these people above are painfully ignorant and clearly uneducated about what racism entails and how deeply and systemically racism exists in our society and how it is basically the foundation of every major institution in the US. Just wanted to comment because I really enjoyed this article as a white person and think its ridiculous that other white people are calling it racist. You can’t be racist against white people. Keep up the good fight! There are people out there who are fighting too! Everyone above needs to chill and check their privilege. Dont let them get to you!!! This is an awesome article
In a few short paragraphs you have managed to distill the total and complete intellectual bankruptcy of modern black, but particularly modern black liberal thought.
In your feeble mind, everything is measured only through the lens of race. Thoughts, concepts and principles have no intrinsic merit to you. As a human being, I am saddened. As a black man, I am embarrassed. You do not deserve a diploma. Go back to school.
I don’t think I’ve read anything so racist in my life.
What an pathetic, hate-filled, person.
I wonder if this article created any positive value in the race discussion at Dickinson. I wonder if it is “hate speech”, as defined legally or within the school’s codes of conduct. Moreover, I wonder if, perhaps, the Office of Student Conduct should expect a rash of complaints. I believe even my cursory reading of the school’s community standards suggests this student has violated the same, and the school, complicit (and even collaborative) in its publication may wish to prepare for an inevitable onslaught of litigation for violating their own standards and from students hurt in their safe space.
“Dickinson Community Standards and Expectations for Conduct The expectations articulated in the Community Standards are designed to create an environment that supports a vigorous academic life and respectful community. Dickinson expects that its students will demonstrate standards of behavior that demonstrate: • Respect for Ideas • Respect for Self • Respect for Others • Respect for Community • Respect for Property
“These standards apply to on-campus behavior, to behavior while studying in a Dickinson program abroad, and to off-campus behavior that does or has the potential to adversely affect any member of the Dickinson College community or Dickinson College… “
Respect is earned, not demanded. Furthermore, one’s measure of intelligence is NOT predicated on the the color of one’s skin or gender. Sounds to me like this racist infant of an author cannot compete with other ideas, particularly from, “white boys” and is left with no choice but to attempt to silence the opposition. As a 19-year old child with a liberal arts degree that means next to nothing in the real world, I can understand why.
Let’s not pile on Leda for speaking her truth. Anyone who is not a white male can likely relate to the core of her message. Privilege can be so innate that it is unrecognized by the beholder. And the impact on those who don’t hold that privilege is real. Should white boys still be allowed to talk? Sure they should. But, they should think about what they are saying, where they are coming from, and how their words impact those around them. And then maybe Leda, me and others like us wouldn’t be so frustrated with them.
I’d like to make one other comment that transcends this sad individual and her hateful screed. This kind of inchoate ranting encapsulates what is wrong with today’s black culture. I am a black man who was the first in my family to get a professional degree. I am a lawyer and specialize in child support recovery from deadbeat dads. I am appalled to tell you that 75% of the non-paying parents are black. 95% of these are men who have multiple children with multiple women. And yet, time and time again, I see the complete absence of responsibility for one’s own actions. Racism didn’t make you jump in and out of different women’s beds. Racism didn’t make you abandon your children. Stop using racism as a crutch or excuse for your own bad choices.
There is no doubt racism exists. However, if all racism was gone tomorrow, people like this “writer” would need to invent it or some other excuse to avoid taking responsibility for her own actions and poor choices. You have a problem with the state of Black America? Black people should look in the mirror.
I find it beautiful that the first few comments on this article affirm the point the article attempts to make altogether- that white boys don’t listen. If you think your disclaimer about everyone being entitled to their own opinion is validation, it really isn’t. Historically, legally, socially, and economically black women have not had any value given to their public opinion meanwhile white boys have since the conception of “civilization”. For everyone saying this article is unscholarly, do your own damn research. Michelle Obama says the same gist of this article in her book. Countless other black women have said the same thing over the years but instead of using a google search bar to edify yourselves, you continue to sit arrogantly, defiantly, self-righteously and altogether entitled, ready to dismiss a black woman for saying that she feels dismissed, all because she wasn’t polite enough for you. It is not her job to teach you nor to conform to the academic tone of voice that you all so desparately need before anything seems credible to you. Its not her job to provide the scholarly resources. With all do respect, please go read a book by Toni Morrison, Audre Lord, Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, Richard Wright, Michelle Alexander, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Trevor Noah etc before you have the audacity to even attempt to critique a woman of color again. Read the racist diaries of Christopher Columbus and countless other white men who profited from literal black bodies and learn to appreciate the precedent that their sadistic work has left and is still practiced today. All black women, including the author of this peice, have read your history so contrary to what you may think, she’s more informed than you are. Maybe read her history for a change?
It’s amazing to see the furor this piece created. This woman has an absolute right to be heard, and anyone who thinks the Dickinsonian should not publish her views is not a supporter of our first amendment. The woman is expressing her rage as a black woman on the black experience, and maybe some white people cannot comprehend that. I learned that in a seminar course in 1969 at Dickinson called “Perspectives on Race” taught by fellow student Saidi Komozi. The reaction here by many white students is similar to those some have had against “Black Lives Matter.” Rather than react negatively fellow Dickinsonians, use this an opportunity to learn about the black experience and to help create dialogue. I believe that is what President Ensign suggested in her letter on Facebook today. It seems like there will be days ahead planned that will make Dickinson better. Lou Grossman , ’73
So sad to see so many Dickinsonians did not get a good enough liberal arts education to learn that you can’t be racist against white people and you can’t be sexist against men. Anyone offended by this post or claiming that it is as bad as something written by a Klansmen can personally eat my ass. So glad I graduated and am not at this embarrassment of an institution anymore.
I know mirrors were once banned at Dickinson, but here’s a time the ‘writer’ should stare into one.
id give my reaction, but considering the color of my skin and my sex I take it you’re not interested. I get that intrinsic oppression drives this kind of emotional response, and I hope we see the end of the kind of social phenomenon youre describing in our lifetime. Not sure this route is effective, but if it helps people process their emotions from the crazy traumatizing world we live in, so be it. Sorry for spewing that all over the place from my position of privilege, im working on it.
I see Dickinson is intent on becoming the next Evergreen. This “opinion” is a volcano erupting racist lava towards white males. There was no discussion in this racist’s “opinion”, rather it was a relentless attack on people based on gender and percentage of integument melanin. Gross and offensive to allow such intolerance in 2019.
I am inspired by this. Inspired that as a Black woman you have taken the power to tell us about your experience being in a predominantly white institution. As a first year student, who identifies as a Latina, I cannot express how enraged it makes me to read comments about ignorance and self victimization when all you did was demand that voices of color be elevated. Please continue to express your concerns, it does not just stop here. No one can invalidate your lived experiences, no one can take away your power. Best believe I’ll be there for Margee’s little “talks” addressing this and will be supporting you along the way!
Thank-you, Leda, for writing this. Good work, Dickinsonian editorial staff, for publishing. I hope Dickinson as an institution is continuing to do the work of exposing how institutionalized racism shows up on its campus, but I’m not surprised that white dudes doing all they can to dominate the classroom and beyond is still an issue. I am a Dickinson alumna from 10+ years ago, and it was certainly a thing then. Any forum that lifts up the voices of people of color, the LGBTQI+ community, and anyone else from marginally represented groups sharing their experiences is supported by me. The best parts of my Dickinson experience were those in which I intentionally engaged with people from different backgrounds and in which I was challenged to stretch my perspective. Sometimes I was asked (or even told) to be quiet and to listen to someone else. It was uncomfortable. And I am better for it.
This is one of the worst things I’ve ever read- uneducated, ignorant, and simply dumb. It is horrifying that college campuses are teaching young people to think this way. Truly disgraceful and outrageous
So let me get this straight. You have been repeatedly talked over and shut out of classroom discussions at Dickinson to the extent where the only feasible solution is for all the white boys to be totally silenced from this point forward. All this has happened while presumably your professors sat idly by watching and letting it happen. If this has been the case, why did you continue to attend a college where this was happening right out in front of everyone to the tune of over $70,000 per year? Did you ever bring this up with the administration or did they shut you down too?
The claim has been made in the comments that blacks cannot be racists, although no support has been provided for the claim. A short search on the Web finds that racism is “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race,” which is what the writer of the article did in her illiterate piece. As someone who immigrated from Europe, lived in New York for 13 years, and suffered from the brutal racism the blacks “extended’ to me as a welcome both at work and at York and Hunter College, I should know. Does the writer think that “speaking.her mind” like this will make things better between whites and blacks? If so, she is delusional. Articles like this will not unite, but segregate again the United Stated and.the fault will be with people like her, no matter what is the color of their skin.
“Temperate, sincere, and intelligent inquiry and discussion are only to be dreaded by the advocates of error. The truth need not fear them”
At least Leda had the guts to post under her name
If the education at Dickinson were so constructive and instructive, it would have abandoned this angry social justice warrior brainwashed stance obviously indoctrinated in this young woman and replaced it with a simple phrase – judge them by the content of their character and not the color of their skin (or their gender)… this applies to all but is usurped by blacks (and women) trying to climb to a position of superiority through the ruse of equality.
The threads of bigotry and the klan were weaved around the idea that white men were superior and those deemed inferior didn’t matter. How is anything this young misguided woman saying any different ? It isn’t. Replacing bigotry with bigotry was never the call of MLK or any true social activist but these current anti white male bigotry movements today stand as testament to the fact that white men aren’t the only humans capable of promoting bigotry. Screaming ‘white boys’ repeatedly through your pen might ease whatever anger stews inside of you, but it is bigoted just the same.
As a white person myself, I would recommend that before commenting, all white people should look up the definition of white fragility as well as the difference between racism and prejudice. More importantly, consider reading the article for a second time instead of commenting at all. I don’t exactly know how to leverage my white privilege to support voices like this being shared, but I am eager to figure it out.
I agree with some of your points that this article wasn’t well thought out, but I believe she does have a right to speak her mind and I agree that her points can use some polishing. Her argument of new data or beliefs being passed among the white community. When it comes to political ideology white parents choose to influence their children a lot when it comes to political views that is why we have people like Trump today whose a wealthy imbecile on national stage making a out of himself because he’s never faced struggle the only struggle he’s faced is going bankrupt and still he has money hidden elsewhere. College should be somewhere people can come and be opened minded to different ideas we are not asking for you to relate we are asking you to listen to us as your laws have oppressed black and brown people for years, when you move into our communities and create laws to oppress our culture, obviously when you move into a community of color their culture is going to be different from what you are use to but the way you guys try to reshape these communities to reflect a community ideological to a white image. I am not saying that white males opinions should not be valued, I am saying that their opinions over certain topics are less valuable than of people of color and it works vice versa. An opinion without experience of the topic is always going to matter less when there is a person of experience. Going back to these ignorant ideologies that are passed down I ask you to question your parents beliefs of the POC community as there has been preexisting articles which target the POC community. Again, I want you people to question those beliefs of your parents which are racist and stereotypical against groups of race and I want to ask you to be open to different ideas.
Leda’s opinion piece is deliberately provocative and is different every time I read it. There is a mix of satire and sincerity that is confusing and invites multiple questions and interpretations. Who are these “white boys” she is addressing? All white boys? Maybe. All of the time? Maybe not. It is the behaviors that are really being targeted. Think of a stereotypical male Fox news commentator, or a bigoted anti-female anti-gay, anti-science political hack. I can understand only a small part of how tired she must be of that way of thinking. How much of that pompous thinking and declaiming is echoed and embraced by her fellow students? How many are close-minded to experiences and information beyond the information silo they are in? Turn the question on its head. How many on the extreme left are also similarly blinkered and siloed in the identity politics that may reductively portray their adversaries? In some way, I feel both sides are being criticized. But as Leonard Cohen says, “but I may be wrong.”
Very predictable to see so many fragile white people (white boys, as well as the women who make them) thinking anyone cares an iota what they think.
You total essence is the root of all evils in this country and in the global environment; and your denial of it is so endemic that eventually policy (however covert and unsuspected) will need to be implemented to phase out your influence in this society and, in time, our (as in not your) world. The pathology of America’s problems is whiteness, and as long as white people have freedom progress and true societal welfare will never be achieved.
Wow. I’m sorry that more readers aren’t able to step outside concern for themselves and their own comfort and consider the points being made by Leda Fisher. Is her style aggressive? Yes. Are her points valid? Also yes. The responses that focus on the proposition that this opinion would be clearly unacceptable if the roles of “white” and “black” were reversed are particularly misguided, creating a false equivalency between being a member of a historically subjugated minority and being a member of the privileged majority. I urge readers to put aside their hurt feelings for a minute and think about it.
To call out racism is not racist. To call out sexism is not sexist. Of course people would be outraged if the article had said that black girls should not speak, because for generations the opinions of black girls have been suppressed or denigrated. The same can certainly not be said of white boys. Does the author sound angry? Yes. Is the article full of hate? I sure didn’t see it. I’m amazed at the people who feel that this kind of a provocative piece has no place at a liberal-arts college. As a white alumna, I remember a lot of racism at Dickinson, and I had hoped that things had changed in the thirty-something years since I graduated. In the MeToo movement, the point is not to blame all men, but for all men to take a look at themselves and say, “Do I do this?” It won’t hurt white boys to search their souls a bit and ask if they are spouting opinions about things they don’t really understand.
Where is the administration comment? The president Is so quick to be outraged and offended when a KKK flyer is found somewhere in Carlisle and has nothing to do with the college. Yet can not comment when her own staff has produced and promoted an individual who would write such things and another that would publish it. It would seems obvious where her opinions lie.
It is so sad to see what has become of a College that at one time was so well respected.
Those white boys you so hate, some of them have paid full tuition so that other less fortunate students could attend. If you don’t want to here white men talk or have opinions maybe you should’ve chose another school where participation is not as important to final grades. Furthermore, your inability to develop an effective argument shows that maybe you’ve been owned a couple of times in debates with white men. There is very little intellectual knowledge into this piece which makes sense because facts don’t care about your feelings.
You are on track to receive a highly prized liberal arts degree from Dickinson. You are not a victim so stop falling into the victimization game the left loves to push onto minorities to secure their vote. You have made it this far there is no reason you cannot succeed. The only person that will prevent you from doing so is you.
I am truly amazed that so many people are offended by this article. If you are surprised by anything that you read here you are completely out of touch with the teachings of this college. These ideas are what is being promoted by the administration
One of the drawbacks of a Dickinson education is the lack of name recognition from which the college suffers. Sadly, since at least one commentator from a major news network has picked up on this story, Dickinson will soon be notorious. How unfortunate for all the college’s current students and recent alumni to be associated with such infantile intolerance and racism.
Many posts have already articulated my thoughts, but let me say that l think President Ensign let everyone down by not condemning this hate speech. Opinions and racial vitriol are one thing, but this writer actually named names. Of course she may have randomly made them up–modern day Tom, Dick and Harry’s–but nevertheless, imagine how unsafe the white male Dickinson students with those specific names will now feel in class?
Secondly, I am astounded that often those who speak out the most vociferously about race issues are so limited in their analysis. NEWS FLASH: Many of your fellow students are biracial, including my daughter. As our society evolves, there will be even more interracial marriages and partnerships. Have you noticed all the advertising campaigns lately that show mixed race couples? Have you learned anything from the genetic testing fad about the prevalence of diverse ancestry? What if your classmate who seems to be African-American just like you has a “white boy” for a father or brother? You and your ilk are on a path to devouring your own selves.
WOW LEDA! YOU ARE A BLACK HISTORY ICON! Thank you for your voice. Thank you for your critique of our society. Thank you for encouraging people to listen to us and acknowledge our truths.
You know what. In the business world, you often have to listen to others with different viewpoints. Back when I was the ceo of a major entertainment corporation. I would have to listen to, acknowledge, and comprehend the experiences of other team members in the board room. Your “argument” that because there are a bunch of young white males then we shouldn’t listen to them on topics like black history month, is abhorrent. We cannot advance a society where one individual is diminished based on his skin color. We dealt with this problem before, we learned from it, and society, as a whole, matured from it . Please stop bringing racism back Leda Fisher.
.
You’re the problem. You’re the bigot. Either learn to listen and respect others, or stay home.
How did you get admitted to a college? The stock value of the Bachelor Degree is in a freefall. Short sell it now.
It really is a shame. There is a lot of good critique and criticism in this piece, however it is overshadowed by the overgeneralizations, and prejudice. There are a lot of people who come here wanting their views validated and don’t really look to educate themselves on the experiences of others. There are people who benefit from privilege and refuse to listen to the experiences of PoC which could change their perspective. I get it is really frustrating when people take up too much space in conversations on topics they would probably do better to listen to, especially when it is people claiming to know more about an identity that they don’t hold than someone who does. But the overgeneralizations and prejudice really went to far. There are some things that we say in publications and some we say among friends. It’s your choice but you should know that you represent your college and now a lot of right wing groups and public figures are going to eat this up and try to smear the college for it. This also just reaffirms the negative beliefs of the very people you’re trying to educate.
I would have been unaware of the kerfuffle without President Ensign’s email. Hopefully, Ms Fisher’s opinion is part of an independent study research project, in which case she has much to analyze. Otherwise, her opinion and some of the responses reflect poorly on the old gray walls. I had the impression that the institution had expended a great deal of effort encouraging civility in recent decades, but clearly some have yet to embrace the concept. Mercifully, free speech is still, for the most part, valued and protected in our republic. My observation is that the article and the comments suggest that Dickinson and we Dickinsonians would benefit from a more serious and deliberate consideration of virtue, personal responsibility, and the consequences of our words and actions. pietate et doctrina tuta libertas
Solidarity, Leda!
It appears you are against freedom of speech. Shameful from a college that should support free speech.
This article is all the evidence we need that our education system is failing us. The hate and intolerance expressed by this self-proclaimed morally superior author would sell well in Stalinist Russia, or Nazi Germany or Maoist China, but not in the United States where we actually value a diversity of opinions and don’t suppress anyone’s speech (unless it is a leftist trying to suppress a conservative). To blame one group (because of their gender and color of their skin) for the wrongs of history that they had nothing to do with, is ignorant at best and dangerous at worst. Martin Luther King, who said that he had a dream that people “not be judged by the color of their skin, but the content of their character” is rolling over in his grave right now. Let’s not forget, it was also white men (Republicans) that ended slavery (which was backed 100% by northern and southern Democrats) and white men (Republicans in higher proportion than Democrats) that passed the Civil Rights Act.
Fragility?
What has to be addressed here is black fragility. We’ve reached a point in the black community where contrary views cannot be considered, where personal responsibility is avoided wherever possible and that any problems (self-inflicted or otherwise) must—MUST—be the fault of white people. No other possibilities can be allowed. Racism is actually NECESSARY in order to prevent uncomfortable questions from being asked.
This is extremely unhealthy. Generations of African-Americans have been inculcated with a self-defeating persecution complex. The idea that a black person’s ideas or words cannot be challenged is intellectually malignant and itself inherently racist because it suggests blacks can’t get out of the shallow end of the intellectual pool. A screed such as this writer has created is reminiscent of a petulant child putting her fingers in her ears to block out challenges she is not equipped to handle.
There is much blame to go around. Many of the comments from white people applauding this logical travesty appear to be from enablers who perpetuate a very real racism of low expectations. To these people, I acknowledge that you may think you are helping, however, as a black man watching the continued dumbing down of our culture, I can categorically tell you that you are not helping.
As a white boy starting college this fall, this piece only encouraged me to speak up louder and prouder when I get there. Thanks!
You can’t defeat hate with hate. You can only defeat hate with love… but trying to stop hate with hate remains immensely popular.
This does a grave disservice to anyone/any group that identifies as left-of-center and stands against regressive ideologies. Like our own Dickinsonian Dr. Frankenstein, Ms. Fisher has breathed life into a straw man, and reinforced caricatures of the left that the MAGA crowd loves to perpetuate. This piece is a prime example of the type of fringe drivel that makes its way straight onto the front pages of Breitbart, InfoWars, and far-right social media pages everywhere under the “Here’s What All Liberals Believe and Behave Like” heading. To no one’s surprise, as of today it’s already showing up in some of these places.
Alienating allies is not how coalitions are built.
The writer of this article sounds frustrated. While it could have been more well written, I can personally relate to her frustrations. I graduated from Dickinson in 2001 and knew instinctively exactly the kind of person she was calling out. To put that in context, I am a white, weathly, privileged, highly educated woman and I also felt this way very often when I was at Dickinson. I got so tried of being bulldozed in discussions when I attended classes by a certain type of person that I eventually gave up participating at all. Making all this worse is that fact that Dickson was only 30% male at the time I attended. It felt like a certain part of the male cohort spewed out 95% of the discussion and opinion, leaving little airtime for women’s voices or opinions to be heard – minorities even less. Dickinson is a great school in a lot of ways, but when I attended I didn’t really feel like it was inclusive at all and like I said, I’m from a privledged white background, so I can only image that it is likely much worse for the writer of this article. I hoped that aspect of Dickinsin had changed in the past 18 years, but perhaps it hasn’t. I know it’s hard for a lot of people to accept, but white men really do still have a sizeable advantage over women and minorities in many many aspects of life. Many, but of course not all, still do not realise that and benefit from it anyway, or worse, use it to their advantage or abuse it.
Personally, I’m glad this was published, because I think it sheds light on the ugly-but-predictable consequences of adopting an identity-driven ideology: identity-based prejudice. It seems to me that if members of the the Dickinson community cannot 1) acknowledge the reality that EVERYONE has a unique experience and the potential to bring value to a discussion, 2) aspire to assume the best of one another until or unless proven otherwise, and 3) recognize that acknowledging peoples full humanity requires applying consistent standards of judgment (not based on immutable characteristics), then we really don’t have much of a community at all. While I support the right of the author to express this opinion and the right of the Dickinsonian staff to publish it, I think the sentiment of this piece is antithetical to the ideals that often go hand in hand with a liberal arts education. Namely: free thought, open discussion, and recognition of our shared humanity.
As a white boy graduate student I voluntarily give up my right to share my ideas. I will instead let the works of Thomas Sowell (“Basic Economics,” “Discrimination and Disparities,” “Wealth, Poverty, and Politics,” “Economic Facts and Fallacies,” “Black Rednecks and White Liberals”) and Walter E. Williams (“Liberty versus the Tyranny of Socialism,” “Up From the Projects: An Autobiography,” “Race and Economics”) do the talking.
I am encouraging any white student to invest in a micro audio/video recorder to get civil rights infractions documented by obvious professors who taught the author to think tjis way.
Take your documentation to a civil rigjts lawyer.
“Should white boys still be allowed to talk? Sure they should. But, they should think about what they are saying, where they are coming from, and how their words impact those around them.”
OK….
“Should girls like Leda still be allowed to talk? Sure she should. But she should think about what she is saying, where she is coming from, and how her words impact those around her” It’s actually good advice for everyone.
And if you don’t think being falsely accused of being a racist, or an oppressor doesn’t have deep impact on people and especially worse when you are told your are “innately” “privileged” – that you have no choice in how you hurt people. And that your innate masculinity is somehow evil. That is all incredibly psychologically destructive but somehow you can only see the harm done by one side’s racist, genderist broad brush labels. The hyper focusing on this grains of truth theory of “privilege” that has yet to be consistently defined or measured and would vary wildly from individual to individual is tearing us apart but so many here refuse to see it .
Even if some element of truth, and I think most of it is long past in our society, the hyper focusing on it by academia and certain special interest groups who use it for power and wealth, quite frankly, is doing such divisive harm. Creating feelings of rage, anger and vengeance – in both broad groups of people effected. Are we really this dumb as a society to allow its propagation? We ALL need to try and find the empathy human beings are capable of and realize no one gets to choose how and where and when and with what immutable characteristics we’re born with. We must all realize we’re effected by small “r” isms based on influences and experiences but always, always judge each individual by their behavior and try to have an open mind and realize the things we’ve been influenced by deserve constant re-examination. This identity politics – and that’s what we are really talking about here – is killing our humanity.
Scary how many Leftists don’t know the real meaning of Racism. Saying this is not a racist column, shows you are just as racist as the author. Yes there is no such thing as reverse racism, because it is ALL Racism.
prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior
the belief that all members of each race possess characteristics or abilities specific to that race, especially so as to distinguish it as inferior or superior to another race or races
Leda,
Thank you for your words. As a proud white female Dickinson Alum who continues to donate to the school, I am disappointed in the ignorant commentary you are receiving in response to your thoughtful opinion piece. That your peers, their parents, and fellow alums do not realize the privilege they hold in responding in this way worries me. For those commenting that this is hate speech, I would recommend you educate yourselves on structural racism and how in the history of the United States white male voices have been prioritized over all others in many cases leading to the violent erasure of non-white experiences. Leda your piece provides a culturally relevant and timely analysis of the role white cis men play in American society; our bigoted president serving as exhibit A. Thank you for taking what is a risk and sharing these opinions and I hope those commenting reflect on the privilege they hold in being able to maintain their ignorance in this setting.
Thank you,
White Female Dickinson Alum
Leda- I support you and I’m laughing at the fragile white men/people who are pulling the “YOURE RACIST TOWARDS WHITE PEOPLE”. You are brave and I applaud you.
Leda,
Here’s a little thought experiment for all you good anti-white racists and self hating whites, sorry I mean “intersectionalists”, name one “non-white” society past or present that comes anywhere close to providing the levels of freedom, due process, political representation, opportunity, equality, and individual liberty to people of all backgrounds as current day America. Pro-tip, you can’t use Scandinavian liberal socialism because those examples are all less diverse and more “white”. Our society is not perfect, but this kind of entitled and hate filled vitriol is so transparent and lacking in any historical awareness or factual basis. When you come up with the answer please let me know. I’m sure many of us would love to help cover your moving costs to atone for our “privilege”.
In the mean time keep it up. Instead of actually working to improve your community through action keep spreading hate. Instead of respecting everyone’s voice keep trying to silence your opposition. Eventually Chad, Skip, and Chip might start questioning the value of western egalitarianism and you’ll finally get the attention of those evil fascists you seem so obsessed with. Though, I doubt it will be the kind of attention you seem so desperately to want. Then again, maybe that is what you want, to create enemies over of tiniest things to justify a persecution complex which fuels a sense of undeserved self importance and prevents you from behaving like a rational adult who can appreciate her own “privilege” to attend an elite university. Something a majority of white “privileged” people will never experience.
As a non white or non black person, this is insane! Why are we still talking about race!?!? We need to let all this go and be good to each other!!! We are all people!!! Let’s be good to each other and stop spreading hatred!
This Opinion piece was written by a senior at Dickinson College? Sadly, it looks more like an ill-conceived mess to me. I’m less offended by the content of this meandering rant than I am the sad state of writing/journalism it exposes. Please learn to write an effectively argued article before you put pen to paper again. I’m truly terrified by what Twitter, Social Media, and texting have done to this generation’s ability to convey lucid thoughts and ideas effectively.
The brutal reality, that you must now accept into your infinitesimal and underdeveloped brain, is that “god**** white boys” do not speak with a condescending tone, nor do they seek to be intellectually validated, nor do they feel that they exist in a privileged realm apart from and above the rest of society. I myself am a white boy, and us “white boys” did not take away your rights, it was a Supreme Court of nine white men who stated that our rights are no more absolute than yours. If a Dickinson student wrote so much as a sentence which instead addressed “black boys”, containing content that even resembles this despicable and hate-filled rant, President Ensign would surely send us an email denouncing its racism. But regrettably, no such denouncement of this tremendous display of racism has appeared, exposing the hypocrisy which exists in our school administration. This is not “reverse racism”, this is racism. Sure, some people speak with a condescending tone, enjoy being told they’re right, and discuss things which they have no right to. People do this, not “white boys or “black boys.” All of my evil/arrogant white friends and I were quick to recognize and denounce the disgracefulness in the handing out of KKK flyers this past week. True equality among people only exists if acceptance of others and their ideas is reciprocal. We are not evil, we are people, same as you, no better – no worse.
Perhaps the school and town have changed, but from what I remember, neither Dickinson nor Carlisle offered a safe learning environment for students of color. My very first semester at Dickinson College, the actual, literal KKK held a rally in Carlisle. On campus, Black and Muslim students, in particular, regularly faced both everyday microaggressions and blatant racism from fellow students and staff.
Ms. Fisher’s piece may be sarcastic and biting, but what I hear most clearly in her words is her frustration, and my heart goes out to her. I wish more students, parents, and alumni would stop to consider what experiences Ms. Fisher has had that led to her frustration.
All of these comments are proving your point. Bravo!!!
(Wearing the) Red letter day for me to read this publication, by my alma mater, holding my father, husband and son in such disdain and then opening my mail to see tuition will be breaking the 70K mark for coming academic year. Well done Dickinson. Will this author be making calls on your Day of Giving?
Dear Leda,
As an over 60 white woman, I want you to know how much I enjoyed this piece. You are fearless and provocative and you are an excellent writer. Clearly, you struck some nerves here! Well done!
It saddens me that so many are jumping on the bandwagon to criticize you, calling this racist and hateful. I would like to see more thoughtful introspection and soul searching or just questioning and trying to understand something from a new perspective. Instead of knee-jerk reactions, all of us would benefit from some reflection. We should all be asking ourselves, “What can I learn from this?”
Thank you, dear Leda.
Oy vey! Great article Leda, the white race is the most subversive and evil of all the races and need to be taken down a peg or two. We’d love to have you down in Tel Aviv sometime, just look me up at Warburg bank and we can get in touch! Shalom.
I’m a white male and I have a voice. I love being a white male and having a voice. I’m a white male and I have a voice. I love being a white male and having a voice.I’m a white male and I have a voice. I love being a white male and having a voice.I’m a white male and I have a voice. I love being a white male and having a voice.
Some wise words from the college president:
Don’t let racist, bigoted, sexist, homophobic comments by friends or family go unchallenged.
We must work each and every day to build an inclusive world and to defeat those who have been emboldened to spread hate and fear.
I am reminded of the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there is such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”
We must all work together in these challenging times.
Sincerely,
Margee Ensign
President, Dickinson College
Today, I received an email from President Ensign about this article, so I decided to check it out. Leda, that is quite the scathing critique, and I applaud your courage for writing it. While I (a white man) may not agree with everything you wrote and think you will probably decide in later years that you could have made your point with less vitriol, congrats for speaking your mind. Now, I also read all of the posts of the so-called “morally outraged” over the racist and sexist tenor of the piece. Oh, it is so easy to be outraged from the comfort of your own home, maybe creating a new hashtag and thinking you have done your part today to make the world a better place. To that I say, b**ls**t. In today’s society where everyone only wants to hear what they already believe, what is wrong with opening your mind and trying to understand another point of view. When I was at Dickinson in the early 80’s, I remember that the number of African-American students at the entire college could be counted on less than the fingers on both your hands. I was lucky enough to befriend a few of the African-American students and understand how they may have felt ignored and unheard. If that is continuing almost 40 years later, then it is totally UNACCEPTABLE! Maybe people should focus more on the issue articulated and keep your daily dose of moral outrage to yourself. Finally, to those posters who said they would never send their kids to Dickinson because of this article, I say GOOD….we don’t want you anyway. An institution of higher learning like Dickinson exists to educate young adults to learn more about the world and how to think for themselves. If this article generates discussion and new ideas among students, that’s a fantastic thing, not a bad one. And for those who threaten to withhold your donations, that is certainly your choice. If you prefer to donate to an organization that only tells you what you want to hear, then I suggest you give to the Republican Party for which facts, truth and reality are never more important than pleasing sound bites for the masses, who are once again, (wait for it)….morally outraged all the time. Keep pushing boundaries Leda! I’m proud of you.
In lamenting white privilege, the author manages to exercise all of the elements of that priveledge while displaying all of the lazy and bigoted thought that has preserved it for years.
A few examples:
-Inventing stereotypical names intended to demean a group of people (Chad, Brad, etc)
-Assuming that everyone in the group is ignorant or unintelligent
-Using demeaning terms of address- The author refers to ‘white boys’, while she is a Black Woman…
This article was not helpful- it did not contribute to the debate in any constructive manner, and it needlessly perpetuated stereotypes and demeaned an entire class of people based on the authors negative experiences with members of that group.
I think all can see the raw bigotry in this piece, which makes it hard for me to accept any of her assertions. She obviously thinks all ‘white boys’ are named Chad, have uninformed opinions, and are rude. How can I then view her opinion as anything but a bigoted tirade against people she sees as inferior, simply as a matter of race?
Gender/racial/fluid person here…
Call out individuals who attempt to silence you. Call out individuals for their behaviors, since they are responsible for their behaviors.
Generalizing racially simply promotes more racial tribalism.. which is already rampant in America.
You don’t reduce racial tribalism with MORE racial tribalism and racial generalizations.
If you think some people’s opinions should mean less because of the color of their skin, that’s racist. That goes for the white kids, black kids, and inter-racial kids (do they count in these racial wars?).
The person who wrote this should look in the mirror.
If you think it’s wrong to silence or reduce someone else due to their skin color, don’t pick and choose where you apply that morality.
Racism is ugly, and anyone who thinks racism doesn’t transcend racial borders is woefully ignorant of history. ANYONE can be racist. ANYONE can be sexist.
Racism in an effort to battle racism doesn’t make people question their racism… it makes people hate hypocrites.
Thank you President Ensign for sending the college alumni such a feckless rationalization for an embarrassingly racist and sexist “opinion” piece published in the Dickinsonian that if “female” was transposed with “male” and “Black” was transposed with “white” the universal reaction would be so catatonic that it would be the lead story on CNN and polar bears would be storming the Mexico-U.S. border in order to escape global cooling. So let me get this straight…. The campus is going to spend a week having “constructive conversations” about an opinion piece that is so astonishingly ignorant and void of academic merit that it does not deserve the dignity of a response? Despite the disclaimer, the Dickinsonian is a reflection of the college, the faculty, the current students, and—to a lesser degree—the alumni. Please dig deep for some academic integrity and call out this mindless drivel for what it is and spare intelligent students from unnecessary “sensitivity” training because a petulant radical embarrassed herself in print.
Unfortunately, this type of nonsense seems to have become the norm on campuses all across the country. Dickinson was a good school and I still proudly wear my class ring. However, this opinion piece likely speaks volumes about the underlying culture on campus! I seriously doubt Ms. Fisher would have published this piece if she didn’t think she would receive accolades for her effort. Personally, I am embarrassed for her and Dickinson. I am fed up with higher education’s “slavish” devotion to gender and identity politics that fuels division and stifles intelligent debate. Ms. Fisher, the professional world is not as forgiving about unsophisticated stereotypes as the Dickinson community, so please examine the bitterness and intolerance you have in your heart and be grateful you have not received the judgment you have attributed to an entire race and gender. Dickinson, you needn’t look any further to understand why I have chosen to direct my philanthropic giving away from the college.
Insightful, concise, direct, powerful, but, most of all, true. I am proud that Dickinson is a place where such stimulating and challenging writing can be published. No apologies should be made by the administration for the thinking and speech of its students, nor should any special efforts be made to provide a louder voice for the majority who have held the stage, unchallenged for so many years. As a white male, Class of ‘73, I can only add that sometimes the truth hurts.
I am an ‘82 Dickinson grad. As I see it, the opinion writer’s basic point is that, in her experience, white males at Dickinson tend not to understand or really listen to the opinions and perspectives of students from different racial backgrounds. Apparently that’s been her experience. Is it racist for her to say that? I don’t think so. Most of the comments here miss her basic point. Yes, she uses in your face language, which is clearly intended to provoke, and it goes overboard in a few places – the title in particular. But at root she’s simply pointing a finger at white male privilege. You’d be hard pressed to say that doesn’t exist at Dickinson, as at many schools. Which isn’t to say that white male students at Dickinson are bad people or need to feel guilty about who they are. I was one. But there are societal and institutional structures in place that benefit white males. And it is incumbent on us to be conscious of those advantages and to seek to “spread the wealth.” Not listening to and learning from people of other races/backgrounds/genders/sexual orientations, etc. is ignorant and inconsistent with Dickinson’s purpose. The bottom line is you may disagree with her opinion and the language she used, but you can’t take away her experience. Maybe that’s not your experience, but that’s how she sees it. The statement on this matter by D’son’s president hit the mark perfectly, I thought. She seems great.
Inspiring piece, Leda. Thanks!
If I were you I’d learn to code
This article is racist and juvenile. I was thinking of having my son attend Dickinson. No more. How did the administration allow this to be printed? Shame on you all.
I want you on my nationally syndicated show now. Come on my show this week and defend yourself.
Taken at face value, this op-ed is a shoutout to divisiveness and racism. Not exactly what MLK fought for.
I defend her right to say this. I also defend the right of the ‘white boys’ to not be forced to take diversity curriculum requirements by the Dickinson administration.
Just more drivel coming out of youth who feel “entitled”. Frustration that they can’t let their argument stand on their own merit. So what do they do? Desperately race-shame those that view things differently, then whine that the world doesn’t banish the others for disagreeing with them. Then DEMAND that society lay out the red carpet for them because their struggle is far worse than anyone else can ever imagine. So much for creative thought and hard work. Instead….they say “just give it to me because others disagree or don’t listen to me”.
What’s worse is the spineless response from the administration. Nice demonstration of leadership. Looks like Dickinson failed in their selection of President. Their response?….essentially saying “we have no influence or oversight on opinions stated in the Dickinsonian”. Something tells me their response would be much more swift and just (and rightfully so) had such an opinion been made by a white male about a black female.
One only needs to look at the University of Missouri to see how mishandling of racial friction can impact a college or university. Enrollment of ensuing freshman classes dropped 30% in the first few years. So now the University has had to eliminate 185 Jobs due to falling enrollment.
I don’t wish that on Dicksinson, but the school needs to remember students have a choice. There are PLENTY of Liberal Arts colleges to choose from. What person in their right mind would go to a school where the administration looks away then stick their head in the sand after such a statement is made?
Ms. Fisher’s life is not going to end well unless she releases the hate that has accumulated inside her for people who look different from her. She DESPERATELY needs Jesus Christ in her life…
Dear Ms. Fisher,
I am a Dson graduate from the 90s. I refuse to reveal my gender or race – because quite frankly – it is irrelevant to this conversation. I am not sure your agenda or purpose in writing this article – was it to celebrate Black History Month, was is to bring to light some huge injustices you have faced (whether real or fabricated), was it to totally torpedo the admission’s season for Dickinson – the very institution that paid for your very expensive education and afforded you opportunities to travel around the world, was it to gain notoriety and exposure – not quite sure —
What I learned at Dickinson in both the classroom and outside is we need to learn from History . I hope in your American Studies major you learned the same – singling out one group on nothing more than skin color /race and gender – is not only naive – it is dangerous. Once you silence the “white boys” – who are you going after next perhaps Chinese Boys or Syrian Women? Also how are you going to identify all these “white boys” when so many people are mixed race – will you make them where a designation like others in the past have done or perhaps you would want their admissions to the school denied all together or placed in a separate classroom.
In closing, it saddens me that in your final semester at Dickinson – the very place that has allowed you to learn and grow – you choose to write a very naive, ill thought out article that further creates a divide. If anyone is speaking over anyone Ms. Fisher it is you – with this racist article. You do not represent my Dickinson not because of your race or gender – but because my Dickinson was inclusive and open minded.
Sincerely, A 90s graduate
I think everyone is missing the point. This is a satire piece, sort of like Swift’s “Modest Proposal.” I bet the author isn’t even a woman but is a white man writing under a pseudonym.
This piece demonstrates such a paltry understanding of first amendment rights and their purpose and benefits to all Americans that it’s embarrassing this woman will soon be called a college graduate. In addition, the argument pulls the weight of historical racial oppression in this country around the writer like a shroud, limiting not only her point of view, but her ability to avail herself of all this world has to offer. She argues her way to her own self-imposed limitations. White boys are not doing this to her; she does it to herself, and then has the lack of vision to understand her own role in her own destiny. Sad, really, but that’s the nature of black rhetoric on the left these days.
Racism. Period. My white son attends Dickinson and can’t go to the hub to eat without members of the black student union telling slurs at him and calling him names. They despise him because he shares a different political opinion than them. The writer of this racist article is one of those people.
The college has an inclusivity event nearly every day based on the daily Dickinson newsletter I receive. Ironically, the only race that isn’t inclusive seems to be the white male apparently. I continue to ask myself why I support sending my son to a college that costs nearly $73k per year when he’s harassed for having conservative views?
To make matters worse, the president of the school supported this racism. Some of the comments supporting the writer are disgusting too. She’s racist in real life and hateful to anyone who doesn’t share her point of view.
Furthermore, it’s 2019! Why are we still talking about race? Pretty sure the writer wrote this article at her very privelaged college and it was published because of her right to free speech. Stop hating and start having civilized discussions to understand other perspectives.
Shame on Dickinson College and the president for not adequately addressing this situation.
I know what you’re trying to say but you’re writing is sloppy.
Dear Leda- AKA “Becky”-
I find it beyond ironic that someone attendeding a premier law program from a prestigious school of law is so, so sick of “privilege”. Sorry about your $60k annual tuition and living in one of the nation’s “best small towns”, ranked annually. Insert *eye roll* emoji here.
This comment is directly aimed at the many unapologetic critics of this insightful article.
It is absurd to attribute racism to anyone, especially one arguably a target of it, pointing out examples of its pervasive cultural entrenchment.
I am mixed race and not African-American at all. But here is the thing the author is not considering … if all she hears is other African-Americans, particularly left-wing Democrats, that’s not the truth either. It’s the dialogue challenging itself that sifts out a better proximity to the truth. It sounds like she is tired of people disagreeing with her … sad.
The fact that this article #triggers white boys so hard tells us something. Jist look at those walls of text. Welcome to minority status Jethro.
I have no problem with provocative articles. I hope the paper would be willing to publish equally provocative articles from those holding opposing views.
She is a Dickenson Goodwill Ambassador. Whether “opinion” or not, this op-ed is so lacking in GOODWILL and devoid of respect for basic human and civil rights of the person, that I believe her appointment as Ambassador should be revoked. And her scholarship. https://www.dickinson.edu/news/article/3511/
I sense the author’s frustration, obviously with particular instances, because I doubt she has had experience with every white boy on campus. It would have been more appropriate to say that she wished she could silence certain boys, rather than all of them. I think we can all identify with that sentiment!
I am hoping that the school has educated her enough to recognize that not every white boy fits her stereotype. Is she including Jews? Hispanics? Biracial? Is she referring to international students and immigrants? What about poor students who had fewer opportunities than she did? Or white boys raised by lesbian or gay parents? Is she calling out LGBTQ white boys as well (it seems that she believes all white boys are cisgender)? What about white boys raised by a single mom, or those who grew up in foster care? Is she upset with the white boy who took a year off from college to work with Habitat for Humanity, or the one who was sexually abused as a child? Has she thought about the white boy who survived cancer, or the one who spent a year in juvenile detention? What about the white boy who is a recovering addict? Should all of these white boys be silenced as well? Could they not possibly contribute something valuable to the conversation, simply because they are white? One must conclude that she is either too angry to be rational, or that she is too sheltered to understand her own ignorance.
Another sticking point for me is how she uses their names as insults. That’s mean and hurtful. If you justify hurting someone else because you’re angry, that makes a really strong statement about who you are as a human being, and it’s not a positive description.
Lastly, some respondents said you can’t talk about flipping the tables because reverse racism is a myth. I disagree. It is certainly becoming a reality. Racism requires power, and when minority populations are controlling what others can say, shaming them into silence, and forcing their retreat from the national dialogue, yes, that’s powerful, and that’s from where racism grows.
I read and reread this article… it is obvious there is a lot of anger and resentment among minorities and women in this country. At this point the real question is who perpetuates it ? For 50 years women and minorities were given every opportunity at the expense of white men to achieve and yet they still complain. Maybe the problem is something within them and not so much the message they get from the world. Let’s tell the truth instead of the excuses and lies these children are indoctrinated with in universities that it is someone else’s fault. Those women and minorities capable and willing to achieve success seem to be doing fine. The ones complaining are those who cannot compete and blame everyone else for their failings.
While many can accept the desire to advance the causes of women and minorities for the good of the world, few with a brain will condone the cheap shots and hate speech that women and minorities such as this have resorted to in this country of late. For decades white people have been tamped down with ‘guilt’ through PC culture and for what end ? This ? When a desire for equality becomes a more aggressive desire to destroy a group of people, you are no different in mindset than the klan, regardless of gender or color. I would suggest those ‘social justice warriors’ out there consider that anyone can be anonymous under a white hood regardless of color or gender… rethink your hate speech and rethink the world, young lady.
For Dickinson, if this is a mindset borne of your culture and teachings…you have failed miserably. Stop preaching the words of equality through MLK if your goal is to abolish the idea that content of character is greater than color or gender. This young woman has been poisoned with the idea somewhere that competing with white men is a threat and that government and social justice mobs are her only resort to destroy them rather than work alongside them. Someone or many have done her a great disservice that will likely ruin her chances of success in the future.
Too many of these comments suggest that Dickinson has failed miserably to teach its students how to engage critically, respectfully, and thoughtfully around difficult issues. If that’s not the point of an education at a liberal arts college, I’m not sure what is.
While Leda has every right to write this, it doesn’t mean she can do so without consequence. Many of today’s activists are rotting the fruits of their predecessors’ labor. Making enemies out of would-be friends.
Glad to send this to my parents – both Dickinson Alums, encouraging them to send to any of their classmates who still donate time or money to such a broken institution that would breed “thought” this misguided.
Last week my son’s photograph was featured in the Saturday New York Times. He was protesting outside of a federal jail in Brooklyn where inmates had been without heat and electricity for a week during the polar vortex. The photograph shows him shouting passionately into a megaphone pointed upward toward what I know to be the jail windows being rattled by desperate prisoners inside. I was proud.
In the same week I find that my daughter, his twin sister, has taken up her own metaphorical megaphone in a Dickinsonian op ed and she too has captured national attention. Again, I am proud.
But I am also shaken by some of her critics and I would claim surprise but I’d be revealing the perpetual return of my woefully Pollyanna-like White privilege. To those critics, I would like to say this:
My daughter, Leda, should not have to water down her discourse in a higher education setting for those unfamiliar with basic concepts such as institutionalized racism. She should not have to coddle any student nor be anybody’s nice Black girl. She should not have to be a bridge builder or a patient communicator or a generous educator – unless and when she wants to be. My daughter should not have to censor rhetorical devices that call out the dominant ideologies of the white, patriarchal privilege that colonizes us all. She should not have to modify her speech in a college newspaper for those in the audience who think concretely and personally rather than critically and symbolically.
My daughter’s so-called vitriol in a personal statement, a student editorial directed at that colonization; the audacity that she suggests listening instead of speaking, is unmatched by the ad hominem assaults in the comments and by the thinly veiled indictment by President Ensign, who holds actual institutional power in her hands, and who distances herself from Leda rather than suggesting reflection on the part of my daughter’s critics.
My daughter’s critics operate in the context of the national response to her op ed in venues like Breitbart and internet forums such as 4chan. All of the responses prove the point of her piece. Sorry, not sorry that you cannot understand that my daughter is a little bit angry because she lives in a world where she is now being called a ‘fat kike mulatto pig’ ‘who will be hunted down and killed in the coming purge.’ Sorry, not sorry to the Dickinson mother who notes she fears for her White son in both the Dickinsonian and the Breitbart comment sections. My Black child attends school on a campus in a town in which the KKK is handing out fliers. Where’s your outrage there? You think 4chan is a marginal group to which my daughter has no exposure? Individual female Dickinson students are known and discussed there. My daughter’s photograph is amplified there. The KKK is active there in cyberspace and there, up close and personal, in Carlisle.
Fortunately, most comments on my daughter’s op ed, both in the Dickinsonian and on the Dickinson Facebook page link, include vigorous student support that seeks to spell out the concepts that underly Leda’s choice of expression with the patience and academic foundations it should not always be her burden to offer. Those students are learning how to do this at Dickinson and that makes me proud of my daughter’s soon to be Alma Mater. Now it is incumbent on the Dickinson educators to take on the open dialogues Leda’s piece has provoked while protecting and supporting her.
For those White people who like to quote Martin Luther King, Jr, I share this:
“First, I must confess that over the last few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Council-er or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate who is more devoted to “order” than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says “I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I can’t agree with your methods of direct action;” who paternalistically feels he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by the myth of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait until a “more convenient season.”
Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”
And here is a sampling from 4chan – reproduced because you need to know and not be sheltered:
Every utterance of the term “white boy” is a re-confirmation of the nigger’s utter anal devastation at being a chimp
Fat kike mulatto pig?
Leda Fisher is desperate for huWhite cock
I’d like to see some monkey nigger try to “shut me up”
Fucking white cucks and their pet niggers need to hang
Dickinson is a school for the super privileged
this includes morbidly obese and retarded jew mulattos who only get in thru (((tribal affiliation)))
Should niggers, Jews and spics be allowed to live?
Meh, people like Leda Fisher are going to be hunted down and killed in the coming purge.
Killing fuckers like this bitch is going to be so goddamn satisfying.
Her career plan is getting fucked by a different guy every night while receiving money from the government
“you say 6 million? I say 6 million more!”
Meh, people like Leda Fisher are going to be hunted down and killed in the coming purge.
Killing fuckers like this bitch is going to be so goddamn satisfying.
Used to date a girl who graduated from Dickinson in 2012
Worst thing that ever happened to me. I can’t even begin to number the personality disorders this chick had. I thought I knew what a gas lighting sociopath was… Boy was I wrong. Boys, I’m not gonna brag, but I’m a tough guy. This shit gave me PTSD
She was a 110% pre-SJW whore. Thought it “empowered her” to get plowed by niggers and old men for drugs and money
She’s a black woman, which is two very fucking good reasons why nobody should ever take anything she says or writes seriously.
I doubt she’s a kike, she was definitely educated by them though.
Piggy wiggly ass looking oinker right there
why is it gallows behind her, did they try to hang her
Is this implying that white men can learn from niggers and women? That’s not how knowledge works, sweetie. Just as heat always moves from warm to cold, knowledge always moves from white men to subhumans.
ITT: Rich white people asking why we’re talking about race in 2019, after reading about how a black woman feels race impacts her life.
“I thought if I sent my son to a school that costs $70k a year, his beliefs that support racist ideologies wouldn’t be challenged!”
what I read in this piece, is she wrote this piece in the heat of the moment and venting, because she was trying to talk and the white guys where talking over her, when she was given her opinion. but i all so get the feeling of some racist but maybe that is your up bring, or to much media..if you would have more about this piece before you wrote it it would have had power behind it, and reword it some so it didn’t sound so racist because not all White Boys are the same…. so good luck with that
Either one of the great satires recently written , or a deeply pathological exegesis of a broken culture.
Or both.
I am disgusted that my Dickinson, a place of higher learning and free ideas with merrit, would print this trash.
I am a white boy and was raised to be respectful of all races, however in the face of all the Black rage at white people i have become a bit more opinionated.
peter schweizer
Most of the people who are commenting obviously havent read the article and have just gotten upset about the headline. It sucks because they seem to need this article most of all. The article is not inflammatory in any way.
The rest aren’t even Dickinson students and are just brigading from Twitter. They aren’t commenting in good faith. The Dickinsonian has published mostly far-right oriented op-eds in the past few months, and it goes to show how reactionary our society is that one of the few further left articles instantly goes viral.
As a white man, I agree with Leda.
I was amused that President Ensign wrote “Dickinson believes in free speech” as this is not the case. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, the premier academic free speech advocate awarded their (anti-free) Speech Code of the Month award to Dickinson which can be seen here.
https://www.thefire.org/speech-code-of-the-month-dickinson-college/
Some quotes:
Dickinson has a “Bias Education and Response Team” that investigates reportable behavior defined as ““discriminatory macro- and micro-aggressions that violate our community standards.”
“If it were not already clear that Dickinson is chilling free and open debate on campus by encouraging its students to report on one another for subjectively offensive speech, consider this: The college cautions that “[a]ny effort to dismiss the validity of the incident reports that the Team has responded to risks minimizing and invalidating the authentic experiences our students have reported.”
Add this to the report by DickinsonDad above and I am reminded of Mr. Orwell’s cautionary tale. To paraphrase, in Dickinson all have free speech, but some have more free speech than others.
President Ensign informs us that Ms. Fisher “does not speak for the college.” That may be true but given the deference afforded her opinions, Ms. Fisher is likely an accurate example of what a Dickinson liberal arts education is producing in the current era.
I am grateful we live in an ever evolving society where the norms are increasingly more conscious and sensitive to injustices, where mocking, sexists, bigoted, racists and/or hateful actions are beginning to have real world consequences. It’s a bumpy road, but as we continue to progress (or regress in your case), leaders within our institutions are, and will ever be, increasingly held to account for their present and past actions as we collectively judge the character of those members wishing to lead our society. Social media and the internet, like it or not, will be our ledger.
That said I am so thankful for your honest and open opinion piece Leda, as I am confident, that in the ever-evolving future your personal opportunity to serve in a potential leadership role in our society will be nixed.
Some years from now, this opinion piece will resurface, our ever expanding societal expectations will hold you accountable for your past racists, sexist and hate filled words and ideas. How could someone with your hateful ideology represent an inclusive country, state or county, let alone a school board or aspire to principle of an elementary school? Won’t happen. I am confident in the evolution that disallows selective racism, sexism, and other hateful ideologies you so angrily adhere to and I ensure you Leda, your type will be cast out of leadership roles in a kinder, more inclusive society.
I won’t repeat the obvious equality remarks listed within the comment section here that I am sure you have read by now. What I will offer you is something more valuable, a way out. This may be, as a young person, a good time to seriously reflect on how you ended up down this road… as a racist bigot, a person of hate. I know there is some love in your heart, compassion as well. Serious and honest self examination may lead to some healing for you and perhaps this is a learning moment that can change and alter the thinking and feelings you are dealing with. Please search for the origin of your hate, you may think it is in the grander historical past, likely you’ve been taught such, but if you fail to recognize the misstep in justifying your own internal racism how can you hold any other racist accountable? Hate begets hate. You won’t find lasting answers and peace until you recognize it is an internal struggle. Others are externalizing your struggle to their political and ideological advantage -a technique used no different by other racist and hate-filled entities on the opposite spectrum. Jung will be of help to you. Please search.
Even the most hateful of racists can change Leda, my suggestion is in your self exploration spend some time listening to Daryl Davis. Please consider meeting him if you can. That is if you don’t mind listening to a black American male (I am not sure of his sexual proclivity if that matters to you…). People like Daryl are changing people like you, one person at a time. Maybe you will someday hand over to him your Dickinson cap and gown.
I sincerely wish you luck Leda in changing your heart and mind, and if there be none, I very much look forward to your influential demise.
I mean..it’s a college student writing this. What else do you expect?
What filth. Is this what Dickinson thinks is okay? She should be expelled.
Here I thought that Dickinson College was an elite instution with high admission standards. After reading this article it’s clear they will let any person with an 80 IQ in. Sad that Dickinson wasted so many resources on Ms. Fisher.
The thing that is really scary is that people like Ocasio Cortez and Kamala Harris are ideologically very similar to Fisher and Harris stands a good chance to become the next president of the United States.
As a Jewish White Boy who proudly served 17 years in the US Army, and intensely hates anyone telling me to shut the hell up, I read your rant with interest and I think I have the following solution for you should you decide to accept it. If you find that you really cannot stand the sound of “White Boys” talking, as a free United States citizen, you have the right and or the courage of your convictions, to leave the USA and go to the location of your choice where the preponderance of “White Boys” is low, and the preponderance of “Black Boys” is high. This would solve your problem of having to listen to us talk, and it would also solve the problem of us having to listen, or in this case read, about you bellyaching about it.
My first act asKing would be to throw Barack Obama UNDER the jail.
Why?
Because he was elected to office in a nation where “White Boys” are still the biggest single voting block, and then, he took the progress of long, excruciatingly tedious decades of social and racial reconciliation between the Races and tossed it down the toilet as though it were worth nothing at all and set us back 60 years.
Rarely has such a priceless opportunity been so flippantly squandered.
The hope of all the white people who genuinely rejoiced that a Black Man had been elected to the highest possible office, the hope that finally we might be on the last lap of the endless marathon, thrown right into our faces and our faith greeted with rage and contempt.
Our good faith efforts spat upon.
Our attitude now when informed that Blacks suffer from injustice?
I – DON’T – CARE
I used to, but not anymore.
Racism. Sexism. Abandon the 1st Amendment? What is going on at Dickinson?
Leda, you young people need to think about the consequences of your college actions. Just look at what is transpiring with the governor of VA. Evidence of his racism followed him into adulthood. You have memorialized your racism and sexism in the school paper.
As an employer I routinely look at a prospect’s online presence to see if it is campatible with my law practice. If I saw this kind of racism expressed in your online activity, I certainly would not be calling you for an interview.
You’re about to enter the job market, Leda. Time to grow up!
This poor woman deserves a refund for any educational expenditures she’s made. She was no doubt better educated her first day of class than she will be at graduation.
Nonsensical articles like this one, along with mind-numbingly ignorant and uninformed political excrement like we see on a daily basis from Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and her preposterous regurgitation of the Communist Manifesto (Green New Deal), are the result of at least 25 years or more of a professoriate echo chamber based on cultural Marxism (it was called “conflict theory” in the ’90s). This fanciful ideology, born in a twirling merry-go-round of envy in the recesses of the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, divides the world along every imaginable category, declaring some oppressors and others oppressed. This dichotomy is understood to fuel human history, and if one is fortunate enough in modern times to be labeled “oppressed” in this errant schema, one is immune from any of the rules that bind said oppressor. Can you claim victimization? Congratulations! You can discriminate and chastise people on the basis of race and gender all you want — it is *impossible* to be racist or sexist if you hurl racial slurs at a white male because racism is conveniently redefined in a way that has nothing to do with race. Poor unenlightened MLK, whose dream was (I speak as a cultural Marxist, not a sane human being) for people to be judged on the content of their character, not the color of their skin! He should have dreamed all along that his children would judge others on their skin color all day long, character be damned. Listen: If you believe that it is impossible for a member of a minority race to be racist, than a 3 year-old is literally smarter than you. Scripture rightly prophesied you: “Professing to be wise, they became fools.”
Thank God this poor writer and people like AOC are letting the broader population see this fool-hearty delusion now before it’s too late to mitigate its societally ruinous poison.
Hey Leda,
What makes you think that you are “Black?” I’m guessing you are an American, middle-class, native English speaker, whose core psyche would be readily measurable as “standard American” female, and that you and the “White Boys” have more in common psychologically, socially, emotionally, morally, and aesthetically (if not also phenotypically, physiologically, genetically and in terms of health) than you do with a person of purely African ancestry.
Certainly you may be a “person of color” and have phenotypic characteristics which lead you and others to identify you as “Black” or as “African American” but are you actually Black in the sense that you truly are distinctive from those guys you are accusing of being White Boys?
If you have never actually bothered to take the coursework which would help you to be informed sufficiently to think critically about these questions, or for that matter have always assumed you know everything about yourself you need to know simply because of your skin color, hair color, hair texture or some basic facial features, then I’ve got to tell you: you are being a racist in how you judge your own identity.
After eight years of “the first Black President” I would have hoped that our society would have moved far beyond these petty, ignorant, misguided, acrimonious, self-important wallowing and whining fits. But no, Mr. Obama squandered what was likely the most golden opportunity given to a person of color ever. Instead of actually diminishing racialism and the validity of the concept of race, he buttressed it and did seemingly everything in his power to re-establish racial divides and racial hostility and to portray the state of diversity and equality of opportunity in America as being about 30 or 40 years behind where it actually is.
I’m convinced that the state of racial harmony is at this stage in 2019 many years “behind” the state of advance it had achieved in the late 1990s. If you don’t have the empirical acumen to dispel such impressions then you are honestly not in any place to judge whether those White Boys you loathe are really any more privileged than you are.
Whether sincere or just trolling for a reaction, congrats on shooting yourself in the foot. You can only fuel division with such an attitude! Furthermore, your need to capitalize “Black” is both sad and amusing. So much identity invested in skin…
As a “white boy” myself, I disagree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death for your right to say it. I only ask that you do the same for me
As a man of color i stand with this posting. White males are now a minority in many universities across this stolen land. As ppl of color are rising and awakening, we no longer want or need to hear youre voices. Unless you listen first and stand with the rise of ppl of color, i dnt want youre white male opinions. This land we live on was stolen by white males who we all know murdered and raped and destroyed native ppls and renamed this land and made roads and bldngs with names honoring white male thieves and murderers. Then brought slave labor from Africa to build even more. Dont even tell me you had nothing to do with this, white male! You are going to college and creating careers making tins of mny on land youre forefathers stole. And dnt tell me youre forefathers had no part in slavery or murdering natives, or that your forefathers came after slavery, because they still built theyre wealth on land stolen from natives and built by slave labor. And you and every white male today who is making any kind of mny and weakth is making that mny on stolen land with opportunities given you by white males before you who stole the land and murdered and enslaved ppl of color. So with us rising in wealth, and going to college in record numbers and we now dominate music and popular culture and dominate sports, and just voted into offices in record numbers, and even movies are starting to demand us ppl of color, we are the new majority soon, and no, youre voices will not matter to me and most ppl of color. It is our time now, and if you dnt agree with me, again, youre voice means nothing to me. Id love to see the day when you are ran out of this land back to europe.
This is why more and more people are getting sick of SJWs.
Embarrassing article from an overrated college. Even the faculty knows it sucks. That’s why they encourage studying abroad so much.
As a male person of pallor, I’m appalled at the racial insensitivity, and demand the school punish the writer.
The 1st Amendment protects the right of people to speak, write and express themselves.
Sorry – but that’s how the system works.
Come and stop me from talking……………………….BOY !
DickinsonDad, you are right on target! This is not an argument about the content of the article by Leda, but by the fact that conservatives on campus are routinely condemned and discriminated against by students, professors and administration. There is only free speech on campus if the administration agrees with your views! Otherwise, you are shut down. There is blatant discrimination against conservatives and those who are not LGBTQIA. Truly disappointing! No wonder the college continues to drop in its rankings.
Booker T. Washington said it best, way back in 1912. His statement is still just as valid today, if not more so.
“There is a class of colored people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs. There is a certain class of race-problem solvers who don’t want the patient to get well.”
~ Booker T. Washington
As a white boy all you did was make me madder than hell & I am going to speak up louder than ever so watch out! If you can’t handle it, tough! What are you going to do about it?
As a feminist and the mother of a Jewish, white boy I have gone to great lengths to educate my son on the concept of “privilege.” In addition, I know firsthand the pain of anti-semitism and misogyny so I can understand your rage and pain. What I can offer to you is some advice and it can simply stated. There is no healing without an effort on your part to intelligently and respectfully engage iin conversation and debate. There is no hope for understanding and empathy when people are shamed or intimidated into silence. Share your story and listen and give “white boys” a chance to know what it is like to walk in your shoes. Hate always begets hate.
I hope you have to ask a white male for a job and her reads this.
I hope this was disclosed to the Federal Election Commission — it is impossible to see how drivel this inflammatory, unreflective, and cartoonish in lack of academic merit does not count as an in-kind donation to the Trump 2020 campaign.
Someday Leda Fisher will look for a job and this dreck will keep her from getting it. That’s what happens when you spew your irrationality all over the internet.
Thank you, Leda Fisher. I was happy I read your article.
To the other white men criticizing this piece, I would encourage you to take a breath and ten minutes, and think about why you are reacting the way you are.
Acknowledging privilege and accepting when it’s time for you to shut up and listen is an important part of your growth in adult life. Please be willing to accept that there’s truth in areas you have absolutely no experience in or understanding of.
First generation immigrant, “white” (I guess), Christian male here. Some of my relatives from older generations were killed in wars and turmoils of not-so-distant past, just for their ethnicity and love of freedom and independence. I feel that we are criticizing this writer’s opinion with too much respect, though harshly as it may be, because we value the freedom of speech. There is a very short distance from calling for a racial/gender-based full censorship of a group to calling for elimination of that group, through denying their basic human rights or worse. There’s also an even thinner line between strong convictions and acting upon them, especially if there is a permissive environment to do so. The writer of this article surely is not the only scary person in the world who is extremely hateful and resentful, but I just can’t wrap my head around the fact that a college paper is providing her with this rostrum in the name of diversity of opinions.
I am a black educated female in her mid 30’s, and I read this and think – my sisters, where have we gone wrong???? How did we let miss Leda walk down this path of hate and insecurity? Leda honey you’re going to Dickinson college, not Howard. If white men speaking made you feel so insecure why did you choose a school in the heart of mennonite country?? The issues you have with people which are different than you are personal, and will hold you back in life. Show kindness, strength, and let this undue hate go. You’re being weak and short sighted and its embarrassing to your strong black sisters. Go to church honey. Imma pray for you to get beyond this troubling time. God dont like ugly.
I applaud you for this piece. You are entitled to your opinion and if there’s anyone who is uncomfortable with this post, then great! Because things need to be spoken about, this CANNOT nor is it RACIST, it just doesn’t work that way. Continue to voice your opinion! Great read. Thank you! I will be donating to Dickinson thanks to this piece!!
A force to be reckoned with, I would definitely hire you!! Please do not listen to the voices trying to silence you. It’s a shame that people are so “hurt” by this. Clearly, they have never walked a mile in your shoes. Hopefully those people making negative comments never have to ask you for a job…
Thank you!!
so it shows, all of the changes in the last 50 years where wrong. White males are indeed smarter and more dedicated to learning and thinking. It was wrong to allow woman to be there – and people of other races.
Now we have hatred on whites, females without children and whites marginalzed by all others hatred.
nice done folks… everything is gone now. no liberal arts anymore.
As a college student, though not at Dickinson, this article is full of truth, and I commend the author for writing it. Here’s a hint: if you don’t perpetuate these behaviors, then the article doesn’t apply to you. But considering how offended all these people in the comment section are, maybe it hit just a little too close to home. I can’t tell you how many straight white dudes in my classes have “just played devil’s advocate” to add an unneeded, uneducated opinion to an otherwise thoughtful discussion about racial, gender, or sexual discrimination.
There are some articles on this site’s opinion section that are ACTUALLY based off racism — the kind that still hurts people of color in real, tangible ways other than getting offended by truth that someone dared to speak. Yet the only time fellow white people feel angry enough to comment is when someone points out the poor behavior of their friends or children. If you’re interested in learning more about how not liking what someone says on the internet isn’t the same as the institutional racism that people of color and especially Black people face on a daily basis: https://www.theroot.com/reverse-racism-explained-1823964786 or if you prefer a more well-known source, https://www.businessinsider.com/heres-why-reverse-racism-doesnt-actually-exist-in-the-us-2016-4
Instead of automatically shouting this article down because it has a title that’s designed to get people to read it, try examining your own behaviors critically . And if you still disagree with it after all that, remember — the “free speech” that you say is being erased when it comes to young bigoted white people also applies to young Black women, and saying this should be taken down while also claiming conservative people are “discriminated against” and having their rights taken away just proves that you don’t really care about free speech at all.
Hi Leda: You succeeded in raising awareness of the problem: that white boys believe they are entitled to talk over others as if they know better. I’m curious if your anger was genuine, or did you intentional layer in that vitriol to stir up this debate thus raising awareness higher. Or am I giving you too much credit?
I’m a white father of a recent white boy graduate.
To think my great great Uncles and Grand father fought and died on the Union side for you to express such hate. William Chambers 1864
Makes me sad. Sure we all have our opinions, but like my mother always said” if you don’t have anything constructive to say, don’t say it at all.”
Maybe a visit to a phycologist will help.
Dear Ms. Cynthia Kolbowski,
It’s grand to see you glorying in your daughter’s questionable behavior, but here’s a “heads up” –>
Normal white folks (or any folks) don’t read the horrific bilge on sites like 4Chan, but thanks for helping them spread their sewage to the rest of the world. I’m sure they’ll be grateful. Now, go peruse the equally horrific merde on pages like the New Black Panthers, or any of the millions of “angry black folks” across the nation, parroting the racist line from the “Professionally Aggrieved.” And, yes, black folks most certainly can be racists. All while pretending their own bitter, horrible prejudice is pristine, and above reproach.
Perhaps your daughter can get a job with Al, or Jesse, or any of the others making a living from promoting this kind of race-based resentment and anger. I’m sure Obama is still handing out gigs.
The rest of us will continue promoting the ideals of “Equal Rights, and 1st Amendment — for ALL.”
I’m white and assigned gender male, and you probably don’t want my opinion but here it is:
It’s 2019 and we’re all equal. If we want racism to not exist in society (and as you said, it does!), we need to stop talking about race. Race is a social construct created by insecure white men to oppress others. Don’t play into their narrative by further dividing people along these lines.
Hate is baggage.
Hey Leda,
I’ve never been ashamed to be a graduate of Dickinson, but if you are the product of what my college is now pushing out – I wish I never became a Red Devil.
For someone who “craves justice and strives for peace” (if you forgot, maybe look at your other opinion piece bashing Israel, but I won’t get into that) you really want to have an open dialogue with all to ensure peace……… yet here you are telling people to shut up? and telling people of a specific race to shut up? my my my, the irony of your twisted logic only perpetuates the very division you speak about. You, Leda Fisher, are the very reason for division in this country. You, Leda Fisher, only promote more racism. You, Leda Fisher, are the reason I will never donate or support Dickinson College ever again.
To Leda’s mother who posted a comment earlier… I get your need to protect your daughter but your rant irritates me even more and is further validation why your daughter needs to be immediately expelled from Dickinson.
I am the mother of a current Dickinson “white boy.” Your daughter, like my son, has every right to speak her mind. But there’s freedom of speech protected by the First Amendment and then there’s Federally sanctioned hate speech based on the color of one’s skin. Your daughter chose the latter when she posted her racist hate-filled opinion piece in the Dickinsonian. Hiding behind a keyboard she marred the College’s reputation on a national level, caused great concern to students’ safety, and made learning in the classroom and the college experience incredibly challenging in an unprecedented level.
You comment about the physical location of Dickinson. Yet you knew the location of the College when your daughter had her first visiting day. She applied, accepted admission, and enrolled anyway. If you or she took issue with Carlisle and the surrounding area you should’ve chosen another school. Apparently, you both didn’t turn away the more than $10,0000/yr scholarship money she receives. I bet a good portion of that money came from white boy families. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you!
You also complain about your daughter’s safety. Well now I worry about my son’s safety too. So, there’s a win for her. Every student was fine walking around campus until your daughter spewed her hatred. Now everyone has to look over their shoulder and can’t walk alone. Nice. Your daughter, singlehandedly, has made it unpleasant for herself, my son, and many other students on campus. I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like for a white boy to share a classroom with Leda for the rest of the year, knowing someone has such vile hatred for you.
Again, I get that you’re trying to protect her. I’d do the same if I were in your shoes. But she created this shitstorm (for lack of a better word), and now we all have to deal with it.
Instead of getting angry and bent out of shape that Leda expressed what most people of color on Dickinson’s campus feel, how about using your “freedom of speech” to challenge her assertions? My guess is because it is impossible to do so without taking a hard look inside and accepting responsibility.
What Leda is trying to say is that it is irresponsible and ignorant to use your position of privilege to speak about the Black experience in America and to continue doing so only highlights how dense and self serving your are.
Listen and quit whining. Whites are not opressed in this country and this post isn’t racist, it’s truth and if you can’t handle that, well it only shows your privelege further. Get a grip. Go Leda!
“To Leda’s mother who posted a comment earlier… I get your need to protect your daughter but your rant irritates me even more and is further validation why your daughter needs to be immediately expelled from Dickinson.
I am the mother of a current Dickinson “white boy.” Your daughter, like my son, has every right to speak her mind. But there’s freedom of speech protected by the First Amendment and then there’s Federally sanctioned hate speech based on the color of one’s skin. Your daughter chose the latter when she posted her racist hate-filled opinion piece in the Dickinsonian. Hiding behind a keyboard she marred the College’s reputation on a national level, caused great concern to students’ safety, and made learning in the classroom and the college experience incredibly challenging in an unprecedented level.
You comment about the physical location of Dickinson. Yet you knew the location of the College when your daughter had her first visiting day. She applied, accepted admission, and enrolled anyway. If you or she took issue with Carlisle and the surrounding area you should’ve chosen another school. Apparently, you both didn’t turn away the more than $10,0000/yr scholarship money she receives. I bet a good portion of that money came from white boy families. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you!
You also complain about your daughter’s safety. Well now I worry about my son’s safety too. So, there’s a win for her. Every student was fine walking around campus until your daughter spewed her hatred. Now everyone has to look over their shoulder and can’t walk alone. Nice. Your daughter, singlehandedly, has made it unpleasant for herself, my son, and many other students on campus. I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like for a white boy to share a classroom with Leda for the rest of the year, knowing someone has such vile hatred for you.
Again, I get that you’re trying to protect her. I’d do the same if I were in your shoes. But she created this shitstorm (for lack of a better word), and now we all have to deal with it.”
Every student who isn’t a hard-leftist (of which the rant above is merely one egregious example) should transfer to some other school that values actual education over political indoctrination masquerading as education. Let the institution feel the effects of a reduction in their funding. Why do I say that? Because it’s obvious that the writer is being given cover to push such a radical leftist opinion (she wouldn’t say that if she didn’t have some thought it might become reality).
My God, for a school that places an emphasis on language instruction, the extent to which these comments butcher Latin grammar is mind boggling. If you are a male, you are an alumnus. If you are a woman of color, you most definitely aren’t. You are an alumna. And unless perhaps you are group texting, you are most definitely not an alumni.
Congratulations on an outstanding, well written piece! It seems to have the alt right racists of America riled up!
So a girl attending a college founded by a white man and named after another white man is complaining about white men and no doubt doesn’t see the irony of this. Why not attend one of the many world class universities someplace like Haiti or sub Saharan Africa where you won’t be bothered by any “white boys”?
The author of this “opinion” article gives the impression of a hated filled racist hypocrite. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. It is how we express it that we are judged on. This article sheds a bad light on Dickinson and what is perceived as this was all I received from 4 years of education under their tutelage. I have a student enrolled there and this saddens me that my hard earned dollars are contributing. If I as a white boy wrote an article to his degree I most certainly would be facing hate mail and or someone seeking some sort of retribution. Dickinson administration needs to be seen and heard from.
Rather than arguing about the intent of the author, why not simply move on to the numbers. The college undergraduate population is 59% female and 41% male. Among all students the percentage who are white is 68%. That means that of the 41% male population that 68% of the total undergraduate population is white males.
Overall this means that 28% of the total undergraduate student population are white males.
How does this underrepresented population somehow monopolize all the discussion among their majority peers?
Interesting. So making nasty and judgmental attacks against a race and gender is not racist? For all of you clueless “liberals” agreeing with this woman, and espousing the ridiculous post-modern definition of racism, think this through. If racism is a combination of power and prejudice, are you saying that minority people don’t have power over their own attitudes: beliefs or words? You really think that the only form of racism manifests itself in institutional racism? That is only one form as there are many. This hateful, judgmental and yes RACIST article proves it. Leda didn’t have any power over her own beliefs or words or attitude? Are you implying she’s helpless and incapable of acting on her own free will? If you think that, then you’re very ignorant, and should think twice about condemning those who criticize her blatant racism.
This woman is angry; ignorant and yes, racist. Call it what it is and stop enabling crappy behavior. If you so called “liberals” are really interested in ending racism, then call it out on all fronts. Don’t selectively choose whom you condemn and who you justify. The real problem? You’re not liberals. You’re leftists.
So, so glad this piece has been published. It is extremely important that the full warped and twisted vitriol of people like Leda (and her mother) is laid bare.
This piece proves beyond all doubt that reverse racism and sexism towards white males exists, is growing in boldness and bitterness.
It is obscene to defend this article. Beyond belief. But no, it should not be removed. No, the author should not be expelled or subjected to any form of University discipline. The student body itself must be given free rein to tell Leda why she is wrong, what standards are expected and that while she has the priviledged of free speech, others have the equal right of free criticism. If she lasts more than a few days on campus, then Dickinson is lost.
>If so, your name is something like Jake, or Chad, or Alex, and you were taught that your voice is the most important in every room.<
The author starts from a faulty premise: Society MOST CERTAINTLY doesn't tell "white boys" this. Who says this? The media? Nope. TV? Nope. Pop culture? Nope. Sports teams? Nope. Music execs? Nope. Silicon Valley? Nope. Colleges? Nope.
The fact is, the only people that tell white boys their voice was important was their parents. And any parents can do that.
Black women on average far exceed white men in terms of success in life relative to parents.
I’ve lived in the South for decades in a mixed mostly black/white neighborhood. Glad it’s not Dickinson’s neighborhood. Who knew Pennsylvania was such a racist hellhole. Ya’ll should come on down; our weather’s better, too.
Reading this drivel reinforces my perception that “toxic masculinity” is very thinly disguised code for “women rule”, and that Black Lives Matter means that no one else’s do.
So if it comes down to it, yes I prefer white privilege to black privilege, and patriarchy to rule by the likes of Leda Fisher. There is no compromise.
In the real world you will be required to get along with people of all races, ethnicities, ages & religions.
You do not sound ready for that, which does not speak well for either you or your Dickinson education
Thanks for showing your bigotry. I look forward to your efforts to silence us white men.
Yo sick. Burn it all to the ground.
It should come as no surprise that a feminist wrote this piece.
To all the young women reading this, today’s version of feminism is not your mother’s. It is a guaranteed ticket to anger and unhappiness. This woman is full of hate and resentment, buoyed by 3rd wave feminism and intersectionality, Look beyond the fashionable college critical theory programming. Look to the beauty of the true nature of man and woman. That which makes us different binds us.
I notice that the author of this piece is listed as a “Goodwill Ambassador” for the college. Is this who the college want to represent them?
Notice her favorite class is gender studies, a one way ticket to hate.
https://www.dickinson.edu/news/article/3511/
Yes – white boys should be allowed to talk. See how easy this is?
You are a racist that is all that needs to be said.
Closed-minded racists like Leda and her mother spew hatred and create a greater divide between people. Their social media is all about activists and bias Leda suggests he classmates should not speak. She chooses to generalize about people based on gender and race. WOW. As a bi-racial female from NYC, accepted to a liberal arts college, perhaps she the one brining less to the table to contribute and should listen to some of her classmates who have gathered here from various states, countries, and have differing experiences to contribute to most conversations. Perhaps if she were to open her mind and listen she might learns something. Her poorly written rant makes it clear she didn’t pay attention in English classes. She does not reflect our values and expulsion should be considered.
This is what progressive tribalism in education produces; young minds turned to mush. A few years of indoctrination and voila’ an author who:
Asserts no white boy can possibly have a valid opinion regarding such uniquely black experiences as not having enough money, not getting a job you wanted because of unfairness or any other thing a black person experiences.
While simultaneously she asserts with authority how the white boy thinks, how his family and social life made him think that way, what he has ever read and how he feels about his place in the world. She can even predict his name!
So of course the author is angry and wants him to shut up. Cognitive dissonance does that. Good job faculty!
HA! Good luck getting a job now, Leda. This slander disguised as a ‘hot take’ to get snaps from your friends will haunt you to your grave.
Students, Alumni, Faculty and really anyone in favor of a united and better future:
https://www.change.org/p/dickinson-college-expel-leda-fisher-from-dickinson-college
I graduated from Dickinson in 1997 and I ran for office several times as a White Nationalist. I am very proud of that and I pray for the day that America is White again.
Dear Dickinson College Faculty, Staff, Other Employees,
( And Prospective College Students Everywhere, Various Secondary Schools, Journalists and Citizens of All Countries)
The greatest lie ever told to me was when Angela Barone (Franandez), an admissions officer at Dickinson College said to me something to the effect of Dickinson is the perfect place for you. Dickinson was so intrigued by my background in military Special Operations and Military Intelligence and Gulf War I, that it gave no thought to my future. Yet, my personal statement, my every motivation and my every word spoken during both my admissions interview and my every moment at Dickinson was persistently about what I wanted for me in my own future. I contributed to class discussions as agreed to by accepting admission and completed all academic assignments. Yet, I received no job skills and no job in return. This was despite having been told that Dickinson College was the perfect place for me to get what I wanted out of life. What Dickinson College did give me was not what I asked for. I never made any claim that I wanted to learn how to be creative or learn how write essay papers, which no one will pay you to do unless you become a professor. Yet, I never said that I wanted to become a professor.
When I approached Dickinson College, I did so on the referral of an Insurance Salesman who knew Angela Barone’s father and who I met while taking a continuing education class in using Lotus at Penn State Hazleton. I had just gotten out of the Army and mentioned to the individual that I had applied to Lafayette College, which did later offered me admission. I had never before heard of Dickinson College and it was not included in the list of schools that my former military commanders and superior officers and an aunt who was a college professor recommended I apply to. I decided to at least check Dickinson out. When I approached Dickinson, I said this is what I want and Dickinson replied by claiming not only that it could provide it but that it was the perfect place for me to get what I wanted. Yet, upon completing my degree at Dickinson, getting Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa, Dickinson College failed to follow though and deliver the job that I said I wanted to get and that it claimed it was the perfect place to provide. What is more, Dickinson College was never capable of delivering the job I wanted and persistently failed to recognize that in itself and persistently failed to openly acknowledge its limitations as an institution. Dickinson College was marketing what it wanted to be, rather than what it actually was. It turned out to be no different than any department store or franchise making grand claims about its product or service but after you buy it, it fails to live up to the expectations you forthrightly and openly placed on it at the moment of purchase.
When I applied to Dickinson College I expressed clearly in my personal statement and admissions interview what job I wanted and Dickinson accepted me by telling me, falsely, that it was the perfect college for me. If Dickinson was not capable of getting me that job and knew that it couldn’t, it should not have taken my GI Bill, Veterans Grants, Pell Grants and student loan money from me. I could have used that money to get trained in something that I could have gotten a job in. You can’t admit people because you want to believe that you as an institution are capable of getting someone something. You have to ask how realistic the stated objective is. You also cannot accept someone with the idea that they will learn to be flexible and settle for something else. That is not your call to make, especially with an overbearing sense of institutional authority..
When I was leaving Dickinson, Stuart started to suggest that I look at the Congressional Research Service or at American and George Washington Universities. Yet, I never expressed any interests in any of those things in my personal statement. Stuart failed to understand the purpose for which I was paying tuition and the of the college and his program in that pursuit. Attending a college is a consumer transaction and if you cannot get someone from where they are when they apply to where they want to be when they graduate, you should not take their money. If you do, you are tricking individuals into believing that you are selling them something other than what they agreed to purchase. In my case, you took the only money that I had. That was money that I could have used that to get a job producing degree. Your career services office once told me that I must rely on my connections to get ahead in life. In doing so, Dickinson College failed to realize that if I came from the family background that made it easy to just attend a liberal arts college and then get a job through family connections, I would never have had to serve in the military to get the GI Bill in the fist place. Further, if I had such connections, I would not have wasted time and money getting an education to attain they same paycheck that I could have had without the education. But my well being was not part of the considerations made by Dickinson when it decided to accept the cash from my GI Bill, Pell Grant, Veterans Grant and student loans.
The reason you admitted me and took my money was simply because Dickinson’s enrollment was down and you wanted to round out your statistics with a well balanced class profile. The emphasis of you admissions decision was on what you felt I would bring to the college, rather than on what your responsibility was to me. You wanted to make the diversity data to look good and vicariously expose the spoiled rich kids to the experience of the working class by having a few in the student body. You liked having someone in the classroom who had real world experience and could talk about how American foreign policy actually played out on the ground because he was there. You placed value and emphasis on giving the rich kids exposure to a working class person who went to school using the GI Bill because as Zwemer once told my classmates and me, part of their learning experience is to learn how to interact with people like me because when they graduate there will be many more. In his mind, my presence was to be for the benefit of the rich kids. I was tolerated but never welcome. Yet, you took my money that I was paying you to get me the job I wanted. I was not paying for, what you deemed as the privilege to be around the rich kids and self proclaimed esteemed faculty like yourselves. You gave no thought to what I was going to get out of the education and every time I tried to point out to Stuart what I wanted and what I saw as the obvious flaw of disorganization in the liberal arts education, he just brushed me off. He did so with an incessant, he knows best attitude but never stopped to ask himself if he actually knows anything at all. I wanted job and prosperity but all you sold me was a useless certificate.
Since the moment of the purchase, I have neither encountered any individuals or institutions that have offered me a job because I graduated from Dickinson and the only jobs that have ever been available to me are the very same jobs that I could have had without a Dickinson degree. This renders the degree both useless and of no true tangible or realizable value. It is by no means an investment and its projected benefit in life that was and continues to be advertised by Dickinson College constitutes false advertising. Therefore, you owe me for the full cost of my education at Dickinson, including the opportunity cost and all costs must be brought forward to present value. You must remove my degree from my transcript, annotating that the degree was renounced upon my instruction and you must provide me with the additional replacement funding necessary to retrain into a job producing real labor skill that is of tangible and attainable practical value. You must also compensate me for the fact that employers do not hire liberal arts graduates for technical jobs. Instead, they hire people with either two year tech degrees or no higher education at all before they hire liberal arts majors. My Dickinson degree is a handicap, not an asset. Unlike Scadato suggested, I cannot leave out of my resume the fact that I attended college for those years because it would leave that time unaccounted for. If sever years are unaccounted for, people assume you must have been in prison, on the lamb or deserted from military service.
Sean M. Donahue
Alumnus Dickinson College, BA 1997
(Phi Beta Kappa, Magna Cum Laude)
Columbia University
MIA, SIPA 2001
MA Statistics 2005
Mandarin Chinese, Middlebury College Levels 3,4,5
Mandarin Chinese Indiana-U, CET Level 1
I’ll say what I wish. And there’s not a goddamn thing you can do about it.
I find it interesting that while Ms Fisher never uses the words ‘racist or ‘racism’ in her opinion, many commenters label hers as such — as if they have experience in that realm.
The immediate outrage of these commenters – particularly those crying ‘reverse racism’ — unfortunately proves that those who are part of the dominant white culture do not like to have their implicit privilege (which they ‘earned’ simply by being born with a certain skin color) challenged – or even mentioned.
The semantic switch some brought up about replacing ‘black’ for ‘white’– and how the opinion would’ve been instantly deemed ‘racist’ — fail to see that overt racism against people of color occurs daily in America. See the Southern Poverty Law center website (https://www.splcenter.org/) for examples.
Racism in this country is systemic, not individual. It’s not about one person (or several persons) spewing vicious and vile attitudes about a race/ethnic group, though of course that does occur. It’s about a political/social/economic system and a culture that has for centuries elevated whites over others. It’s about a system where whites had — and continue to have — the upper hand; where their opinions and values prevail; where what they say or do trumps (intentional verb usage) those of people of color. And while such racism may not seem as institutionalized as it was in the nineteen fifties or sixties, it’s still endemic today. That’s my view of what Ms Fisher was suggesting.
Look at the number of African-Americans who are killed by the police under questionable circumstances. Maybe there we could switch ‘white’ for ‘black’ and imagine the nationwide outcry that would result. Or look at the incarceration rate for people of color? Or the president who besmirches an ethnic group, by calling them ‘rapists and murderers?” Does this mean that racism no longer exists? That it no longer permeates our society and culture? Forgive my rhetorical question, but I afraid it’s still with us.
Check out who controls the levers of political power in this country. One case in point, out of 45 presidents, there’s only been one person of color. Or, see the U.S. Senate, where only nine African Americans have served since 1871. And it was only in 2013, when two black senators held office at the same time. It surely can’t be an accident that for nearly 150 years all the individual white Senators earned their seats on their own. Maybe – possibly? – the political system works in their favor? Maybe it’s rigged that way?
We can’t escape living in a system that’s racist, but we can work toward lessening its impact on all of us. It takes concerted effort and a willingness to realize that its effect goes beyond individuals. As author Robin DiAngelo has written, ‘We bring our racial histories with us, and contrary to the ideology of individualism, we represent our groups and those who have come before us. Our identities are not unique or inherent but constructed or produced by social processes.’ I would add that those ‘social processes’ precede our birth. And our parents’ birth. And our grandparents’. And so on.
So Amen to Katie Mosher, Brian Grey, Cassie, Lara, Alum Class of 2012, and others who did not knee-jerk attack Ms Fisher for her opinion. I’ll add that I concur with the black woman commenter who said that she didn’t agree with Ms Fisher’s tone, but still supported her. I too support the validity of her message. To those who took Ms Fisher’s words personally – who felt she was calling you out — it’s really not about you. It’s about the culture and society that we are a part of, that grants whites privileges and opportunities that others do not have, that gives many whites an advantage. It’s time for you to recognize it.
I’m glad that President Ensign has decided to take up this matter, rather than sweeping it under the rug. In my view, it’s a credit to her leadership. This is an opportunity for a dialogue to take place, for understanding to flourish. I think it might be one of the more enlightening learning experiences Dickinson students may undergo on campus.
It’s not even rare anymore to find liberals this proud of their stupidity.
They are idiots, and they are fiercely proud of their idiocy.
Enjoy the war you so desperately want, remember which side has all the ammo.
As others have said it’s good to see the racist idiots openly advertising their stupidity and hate.
It’s better that everyone knows who they are.
The answer to the question posed in the article’s headline is: “Yes.” Yes, white boys should still be allowed to talk. So should white women, black men, black women, Latino men, Latino women, LGBTQ men, LGBTQ women, et cetera.
Everybody gets to talk. Nobody gets to shut anybody else up.
If the author of this piece limited her criticism to those individuals who presume to understand her experience as a black woman, and recommended that they improve their listening skills and develop greater empathy for people not like them, that would be one thing. But she didn’t do that. Instead, she made sweeping generalizations about her fellow students based on superficial personal characteristics. Far from judging people based on the content of their character (or the merits of their ideas), she’s judging them based on nothing more than their membership in certain identity groups.
The word for that is bigotry, and it’s ugly.
I think its a testament to the strength of free speech as an institution in our fair land that such a racist & sexist feels free to crawl out from under her rock to display it for the world.
Leda, if it weren’t for these white boys whose voices you desperately want to silence, you and I and everyone here know you wouldn’t be attending Dickinson – or anywhere even close to it – right now. You are literally only here because of the government and the (mostly white) students that pay full tuition and donate after graduating, and instead of showing gratitude for the opportunity you respond with this incoherent mess? Listen, if you’re uncomfortable with the way civilized society works then leave; no one will be sorry to see you go.
Mrs. Kolbowski:
1. While you seem to be quite enamored with the publicity of the Times, honestly, this is not the time or place for virtue signaling. And of course, the Times is not the only information dissemination vehicle these days.
2. Please step away from the helicopter. Your daughter is a big girl now and is going to have to clean up her own messes.
3. You are of course correct that her article spawned lots of vile crap. Note: this is not the first time this has happened on the internet. The responses you post are regrettable indeed, but foreseeable.
4. At the same time there are many thoughtful criticisms which of course you do not mention.
5. Personally, the thing that disappoints me the most about her post is that she has spent 4 years at Dickinson and apparently has absorbed nine of the core values of liberal education. “Y’all shut up” is in fact anathema to liberal education. What a sad waste of money.
Wow. Racist much?
Congratulations to Leda Fisher. Only 22 and already unemployable. Most people take much longer you did.
Leda Fisher is a walking indictment of the affirmative action policy at Dickenson College. How does someone with such poor logic and writing ability make it into the college let alone graduate? What an embarrassment.
It is obvious that insecurity is at the root of her bitterness and racial resentment. It always seems to be the most privileged, spoiled, entitled children, probably on a full-ride scholarship of some kind, who share her outlook. The resentment is rooted in entitlement and insecurity. I advise her to check her privilege.
She wont have to deal with any White males talking in the Congo, Rwanda, Liberia, Zimbabwe, Libya, etc. But will she relocate to those countries???
After looking at this woman’s facebook page, I’d be an angry miserable person too if I had that looking back at me in the mirror every day. OUCH!
I was born and raised in a blue collar family in a borough of Camden. My Mother was a loving mother to three boys, house-wife and caregiver to my father’s invalid parents. But she was also a racist. Her racism was based on ignorance and fear, not understanding or experience. My Dad was not an academic, but he completed many demanding apprenticeships and became a master craftsman that would be the equivalent to an engineer today. He was thoughtful, well read, hardworking and was extremely curious which gave him a much broader view of the world and its cultures. He was constantly bringing home foreign strangers to help them with their English skills. My mother hated it. We lived in an all white neighborhood and were rarely exposed to people of color until we attended a regional high school of which many inner city students attended. I think because I inherited some of my father’s nature, particularly his curiosity, I learned quickly that people of color were nothing to fear. However, It took a little while longer to understand the greater impact of being born White. I graduated High School and began College in 1968, at the peak of great cultural upheaval including the Civil Rights movements. There was a lot of anger and violence in Camden but there was also a lot of dialog on Campus. It was then that I more fully understood that being born White came with a great deal of unearned privileges regardless of how modest a family you came from. Now we all know that many of our “colored” colleagues managed to earn their degrees and succeeded in life and business. But it is ludicrous to say that we “all had the same opportunity”. They had a right to be angry and to demand equal rights but they didn’t excel by breaking windows and setting storefronts on fire. The excelled by overcoming obstacles of which there were many just because of their color. Leda Fisher needs to understand that she will continue meet many White Boys who feel entitled because they were simply born white. And she will never help them understand nor argue her point through angrily demanding that they shut up.
I was listening to Gayle King from CBS Morning News interview the embattled Governor Ralph Northman of Virginia this morning. Now, he is a highly intelligent, very articulate, seemingly sensitive man. He was a medical officer in the US Medical Corps from 1984 to 1992 and was a practicing pediatric neurologist until becoming Lt. Governor of Virginia in 2014 and Governor in 2018. He is 59. Gayle King did a great job at being civil while pressing Northman for a deeper understanding for why he shouldn’t resign from office over his Black Face fiasco. The interview is worth watching. Without a doubt, he was one of those entitled White Boys in college that Leda King is so angry with. He claims that he began to understand white privilege RECENTLY!!!! He’s 59 and he’s governor of Virginia! Gayle and I were equally astonished. I’m sure he is a better doctor than he is a politician because he has little skill at putting out fires. His ineptness at addressing the issues are astonishing. He may have an “understanding” of White Privilege now but only as a consequence of his blunderous backpedaling resulting from public outrage. This White Boy has spoken. Maybe he should shut up.
Those of you who feel that this garbage should not have been published in the school newspaper are missing one important point about free expression. It exposes the author for who she is.
When we suppress things we don’t want to read or hear, it causes irrational racists like this author to walk among us without recognizing the danger she poses. I am angered by this opinion piece, but I would rather be angered, yet aware, that people actually think in this convoluted way. It exposes the reality that racism goes both ways.
I believe this immature and unreasonable hatred is a symptom of a growing political strategy to divide and weaken our nation, and it works perfectly on weak minded and easily manipulated people – a category that seems to fit the author.
As much as I detest the author’s viewpoint, I am happy that this was not censored from publication. I wonder, however, if the right to free expression also would have been extended if a similarly hate-filled opinion had been submitted by Jake, Chad or Alex.
The writer of this article is obviously suffering an inferiority complex…they are also racist and sexist. They feel that their aggression against characteristics tha tu cannot be controlled should be tolerated…hmm they shouldn’t be they need to be removed. I am glad I did not go to this school…I would have left it because I felt it was hostile if the writer walked in for a job and I was the employer I would turn them away because there is no room for racial or sexist discrimination on any level
unfortunately I posted my comments before I heard from the mother of this young woman…I came back to say I now fully understand where the author developed her fundamental beliefs, from her paranoid and passive aggressive mother. there’s no denying the struggles of minorities in the past but try to crawl out of 1950s style generational teachings to live in 2019. one thing I have learned about the black experience is that anti white sentiment is amplified down in black culture through generations and has helped foster race tensions. the sentiment is now just an excuse to lash out and avoid hard work. and while we are at it, if you want white boys to stop speaking about blacks, then stop speaking out about the white experience because you only show your ignorance.
the mother of this author mistakenly conflates the ‘townie’ population with the student body. the locals have always expressed resentment and anger towards the college students…I am not black and clearly remember many altercations with townies, a lot of it was as nasty as she describes, just not directed at skin color. secondly, the student body is at best 20-25% white boy. nearly every one of these boys is a liberal democrat from PA or CT. they went there explicitly for a liberal education so it is highly unlikely that the white boys you encounter would express the anti black bigotry implied in these words, unless you are saying liberal democrats are racist and dismiss black girls. lastly, this young woman is given the SAME opportunity of education as these white boys, so where is the privilege ? it doesn’t exist. most of the white people I knew at school scraped together what they could to attend the school…they weren’t rich white brats as implied but most of them had more ambition and direction instilled in them by their parents.
with that said, here’s more freedom of speech. this article and the current aggressive feminist and minority activist movements are more of a cry for help than anything else. Obama broke through the blame game that the white man was holding everyone back and created a very defined ‘put up or shut up’ moment. now all of these people fear they wont measure up so they pretext the argument with racism and sexism when the truth is they are simply loading the message to avoid admitting failure when they do fail simply due to their negative attitude and their lack of effort. the only place this ‘attitude’ will survive is in the halls of politics. the increasingly useless university or some rag throwaway under the guise of credible journalism… the real reason people like leda and likely her mother struggle outside of the coddled echo chamber is that people don’t want to hire or deal with them not because not their appearance but their ‘attitudes’. go throw your bombs at the straw man and set him on fire, don’t expect to come out without getting a bit burned yourself.
To Cynthia – what you fail to realize is that your daughter is engaging in the same type of ignorant bigotry you and all reasonable people condemn. I understand your desire to defend her – that is your child after all – but having 3 of my own, the first thing I’d do is set them straight. There’s no room in a decent society for the type of drivel you referenced on 4chan, nor the type you’re seemingly excusing from your less than enlightened daughter.
Reasonable people will wonder if it is you that she learned this type of bigotry and blatant double-standard from.
The author convinced me – white boys are superior to her in every way.
Hey! I’m sure you’re getting a lot of hate for this article and maybe you’re not even reading the comments anymore. I just want you to know I’m with you!!! I’m so tired of listening to white Econ major ___ and ____ think they know any way to solve climate change. I’m also tired of listening to white men tell me my ideas are unusual or radical and then them “spout the narrative of dominant ideologies and pretend they’re hot takes instead of the same misleading garbage shoved down our throats by American institutions from birth.” You’re an eloquent writer and put these angry and tired thoughts into words for me.
Individuals like Leda and her mother simply serve to promote disorder and greater divide among people. She clearly as her mind set with regard to gender and race. Their social media is plastered with activist figures. As put forward in a Change.org page, Leda should be expelled. She does not represent the values of the school nor does she demonstrate an ability to write at a college level. Cancer like Leda need to be removed as swiftly as possible. Appalling that the administration has not removed the sexist and racist piece, denounced it and issued a statement condemning it.
And the author is a jew.. How very surprising. It’s not like 99/100 times it’s jews spewing this anti-white rhetoric. Oh wait it is! I would agree the western world DOES have a racist supremacy problem: That of jews constantly spewing hatred, mostly for whites but not exclusively. Anyone who isn’t jewish themselves are fair game really… But such supremacist thinking probably comes very naturally when you’re part of a culture that literally teaches that you are chosen by God and everyone else is thus inferior.
Perhaps it’s time we addressed that instead as well as the very real phenomenon of jewish privilege which unlike “white privilege” is very real.
Racism and misandry at my alma mater; shameful.
This young woman has done a disservice to women of color. She does not represent us.
White people can be discriminated against just like any other group despite what the far left social justice types tell you. We, as white people, need to advocate for our own interests just like any other group in this country. If you believe that white advocacy is necessary, or even that it will be soon given the direction of the country, please consider visiting this website: Amren.com.
Ms. Fisher is obviously a damned fool, and her opinion is worthy only of derision and contempt.
Alicia, News Flash. An Econ major who chooses to dual major in Sustainability or Environmental is a heck of a lot more likely to have an impact on climate change than a Gender Studies major. Hmm, what contribution with that lead to? Oh, wait, woman of color are already favored over white men in hiring and promoting. Job done.
Is a call for a vote of no confidence in Ensign on the table yet? The Board of Trusties should consider it. In this day and age no social media comment from Ensign. Hmm Is this her position as well?
Lydia and all who care, If you feel Leda does NOT reflect Dickinson values or the type of person it produces vote on Change.org to have her expelled. She should not be granted a degree from Dickinson!
The irony is that Leda says white boys should not have a voice and the response is that she should not have a voice. How about we agree that Leda and the white boys are each entitled to their opinions and get to share them in class or in the pages of a student newspaper?
I am deeply concerned that the commenters, despite their expensive Dickinson education, don’t seem to understand racism and sexism. There is no such thing as racism against white people and not such thing as sexism against men. These words denote systemic oppression to which white men are not subjected. What’s racist and sexist is the attacks on the author of the piece. White boys who are so offended by this post, I suggest you ask yourself why this offends you so. Is it because you can’t count one black woman among your friends? Is it because you have no problem interrupting woman in your classes? Or, is it because you’be never considered what it might feel like to be a person of color at a majority white school in Trump’s America? I’ve heard Dickinson is progressive, but clearly that isn’t the case. White supremacy is alive and well here.
Leda, no matter how much you polish it, you can’t make that turd pretty.
Dickinson college was founded by Benjamin Rush, a White Christian man who signed the Declaration of Independence. He provided a bold and respected voice against the slave trade and was a member of the Abolition Society. He helped Richard Allen found the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Perhaps he should have been silenced and not allowed to co-sign the independence of a country where bigots such as Leda Fisher feel entitled to suggest the violation of people she doesn’t like.
Dickinson College was named in honor of John Dickinson, a Christian White man who signed the US Constitution. He was the leader of Pennsylvania and Delaware, and he freed the slaves of the Poplar Hall plantation. Would we be better off if he was silenced and wasn’t allowed to advocate the first amendment that gave Leda Fisher the privilege of publishing her ignorant anti-white opinions in the student newspaper that bears his name?
How’s that persecution complex coming along, Leda?
I hear Monrovia and Lagos are almost 100% free of white voices, male or female. I am startled the eminent scholar responsible for this racist agitprop is unaware of these non-White Meccas. For shame, Dickinson! You have clearly hidden Geography from this person . Admit it– this failure to inform is really just a mask for your implicit racism. Isn’t it? ISN’T IT!?
Expiate your sins, Dickinson. Declare Tawana Brawley as Dean of Geography with all speed. The world is watcbing!
Only Ignorance can explain the author’s refusal to re-locate to a land free of revolting, subhuman White boys Fix it, Dickinson.
wow, what a racist coward.
I am officially calling bullshit on this column. As an American studies major/women’s studies minor, there is a less than ten percent chance that the author has been routinely talked over by white males in her classroom experience.
The implication of course, is that its racist and sexist overtones seem to be … just that.
@Mo Schmo
“I am deeply concerned that the commenters, despite their expensive Dickinson education, don’t seem to understand racism and sexism. There is no such thing as racism against white people and not such thing as sexism against men. These words denote systemic oppression to which white men are not subjected.”
As a student of history and a Californian who has tried to research different aspects of oppression, I will tell you to stuff it. Because not only is that not true, it is thoroughly racist and sexist.
Racism and sexism have a lot to do with power and systems of oppression, but they rarely originate from them.
And how do I know this?
Ask Walter Rathenau. Foreign Minister of the German Republic, News Mogul, Minister of Reconstruction after WWI, and well integrated German Jew.
He was being driven to the Foreign Office in a chauffeured car when he was murdered by actual Far-Right, White Supremacist terrorists, the Organization Consul.
Who were his murderers? Representatives of ingrained German militarism, white supremacy, and Jew hatred to be sure. But on a personal level they were mostly bitter failures who could not even claim the benefit of German system, which had disbanded their previous Paramilitary Group and left them an isolated group of conspiratorial scumbags on the margins of society. The two of them that would survive that long later tried to join up with the NSDAP that made their ideologies mainstream. But in 1922 that would be a long way away- before even the Munich Putsch.
So who benefited from the system here?
Walter Rathenau WAS the system, or at minimum an integral part of it. And he was still killed by racist terrorists all the same.
Likewise with French Saint Domingue and the brutality that occurred during its war of independence. The French slave society was indeed built off of the torture and murder of untold thousands of People of Color, both the Caribbean peoples who lived on the island before, and Africans/African descendants who were dragged across the blue graveyard that was the Atlantic Ocean to labor until their death. When a brief emancipation by the new French Republic led to the former slaves freeing themselves and creating a new society, Napoleon ordered his forces to reimpose slavery at bayonet point in what can only be called a war of “racial extermination” against the Haitians.
So there was plenty of reason for bitterness to rise up against the French, and “Whites” in general.
But it did not change the fact that the justifiably hated, genocidally racist French slave society had been uprooted for years and independence secured for months when “President”, Dictator, and future Emperor Dessalines commanded that the remaining French people be exterminated. Much like the Imperial Armies, men, women, and children were killed. And not unlike the Rwandan Genocidaires, he also victimized those who were supposedly “his people” but who did not want to act as racist murderers by threatening them with persecution or worse.
Who was benefiting from systematic oppression then? The French whites had benefited from it before the Haitian Revolution. But they were clearly targets of a different systematic oppression after it. And one whose driving figure- as Dessalines himself wrote- was forged well before the Slavocracy was overthrown.
To deny this is to deny history. To act as if one cannot be the target of prejudice or discrimination just because one supposedly has systematic power (or previously had so) is not to try and understand oppression or the quest for justice, it is merely trying to justify a new kind of oppression.
” What’s racist and sexist is the attacks on the author of the piece. White boys who are so offended by this post, I suggest you ask yourself why this offends you so.”
No, it is not racist and sexist to criticize what is written for adopting racist assumptions (as you have). No, it is not racist and sexist to criticize logical failings, which are truly blind to all the false divisions and hateful myths of human existence. In fact, it would be racist and sexist to not criticize racism and sexism in a post when it appears purely because its targets are white men.
What happened to the concept of judging people by merit, not on the color of their skin?
” Is it because you can’t count one black woman among your friends? ”
Hahahahaha…..
Did you just assume our ethnicities and genders?
Yes. You did, didn’t you.
For the record though, while I’m a pudgy white WASP myself, I’d have probably been driven out or shot by Antebellum Mississippi for being a dirty Yankee who went to Namibia, and has friends across the color spectrum. So please don’t try to assume who our friends are, you’re not very good at assuming.
“Is it because you have no problem interrupting woman in your classes? ”
No, it’s not.
Most of the reasons we object to this article, are because it is fundamentally racist, sexist, logically incoherent, and above all provides no guide for how to demolish oppression. We have done as the author asked. We have listened to her viewpoint. And those of us who disagree have found it wanting.
For much the same reason I find your own to be so.
“Or, is it because you’be never considered what it might feel like to be a person of color at a majority white school in Trump’s America? ”
I’ve considered that a lot more than how you’ve considered how poor Walter Rathenau felt as the bullets tore through his body during the height of interwar German democracy, how the Haitians felt when- just as peace seemed to have arrived- they were commanded by Dessalines to conduct one last atrocity much like that of the French. Who were given the choice of killing innocent people up to and including children, or being killed themselves.
You have no grounds to lecture me on history or the humanities. And if all you have amounts to the Fallacy of Special Pleading- “It’s not racism/sexism if the target has the right Race/Gender” you know it.
“I’ve heard Dickinson is progressive, but clearly that isn’t the case. White supremacy is alive and well here.”
Apparently in 2019 in Trump’s America, Martin Luther King Jr. is a white supremacist.
Or so you’d claim.
@DiscussThisInstead Take your Jew Hating nonsense and bum off. Apparently you think racism is best answered by other racism.
No. It’s best answered by breaking down the myth and holding people accountable for their actions. And if you really think 99/100 of people spewing anti-white racism are Jews, you have bigger problems with reality and basic math than fisking your sorry rear would be worth.
Rick, no thanks re change petition.
Shunning and scarlet a’s are a little too 19th century.
Please learn to code
This is a clear and obvious Title IX violation and I will be reporting it as such.
I will not shut up.
I will not tolerate my dehumanization by a nitwit who can’t be bothered to see beyond my melanin count, which is apparently the determining factor in whether or not I have the right to anything at all.
It is difficult to see this racist garbage as anything other than the prelude to an attempt at ethnic cleansing in the United States.
Finally, this is why we’re keeping our guns.
Hate speech is NOT freedom of speech. Prejudicial words or actions that incite hatred, racism, bigotry, sexism or any discrimination have no place in an academic setting that cultivates education, meritocracy, and tolerance, or in a democracy founded on the principles of equality, justice, liberty, mutual respect, civility, responsibility and accountability.
If a graduating senior at Dickinson articulates so poorly and incoherently such terrible racial slur, then, I am afraid, we may have serious problems as an educational institution. This student has failed miserably, but she does not stand alone in this failure; she is the product of a particular era, generation, family, community, educational system and society. Her words are irrefutable evidence of a collective systems collapse: we have all failed along with her: parents, teachers, schools, society, and above all, our democracy.
“Our democracy is getting self-destroyed, for it abused the rights of freedom and of equality; for it taught the citizens to regard insolence as a right, illegality as freedom, impertiness as equality, and anarchy as happiness.”
Isocrates, ancient Greek orator (436-338 BC)
But, truth be told, who studies Isocrates today….
Take the Jews (like this author) out of “White privilege” and see how much White privilege is left.
BTW, Jews were extremely prominent in the transatlantic slave trade — even if (((Hollywood))) for some mysterious reason never gets around to that FACT.
I voted for Oprah Winfrey in 2018 but because of this ignorant troll I will vote for Trump in 2020 and stop tithing 25% of my salary to the United Negro College Fund.
‘no such thing as reverse racism because racism requires institutional power that blacks don’t have’ = nonsense
Leda Fisher has the power to have her anti-white opinions published in the institution that is The Dickinsonian. I do not have the power to have my opinions published in a newspaper’s featured articles. So she has institutional power that I don’t have. Combine that power with her anti-white bigotry and she satisfies the ‘power + prejudice’ definition of racism.
This is also on a national scale. Institutional power that does not extend to whites includes but is not limited to affirmative action, quota hiring, lowered college admission standards, the black mafia of federal employees, naacp, united negro college fund, rainbow coalition, jesse jackon’s corporate extortion racket, mainstream media racism hoaxes, madison avenue’s inaccurate depiction in advertising of black superiority, widespread overestimation of sports talent (see the website caste football us), the fact that white Americans have lost a larger percentage of their people fighting in the American Revolution, War of 1812, Civil War, WW1, and WW2, fighting for, among other things, the rights of black people. (I will concede that the only legitimate complaint of institutional racism against blacks over the last 50 years was their disproportionate drafting into Vietnam)
Really this stupid newspeak definition of racism is just semantics, but I’m using the Saul Alinsky tactic of holding others to their own standards. But silly semantic arguments can be sidestepped by replacing terms such as “reverse racism” or “black racism” with “whitephobia”, “europhobia” (but not in a brexit context obviously), “anti-white bigotry”, “black resentment” or “black hatred”
The author is right, White people suck! She should definitely get rid of all the useless stuff that White people discovered or have brought into this world, starting with:
* the computer
* the world-wide web
* the light bulb
* the automobile
* air conditioning
* the telephone
* the cellphone
* the radio
* airplanes
* trains
* subways
* the microscope
* the telescope
* democracy
* modern medicine
* refrigerator
* musical recording
* photography
I’m with the author: the sooner we take her lead and exterminate all White “boys” the better off the world will be!
If she is sick of listening to anything a white male has to say, then maybe she should be the one to leave the room.
Does Dickinson offer Anger Management classes?
@ Turtler
If you don’t believe me, look into it yourself. Obviously “99/100” is not the exact number, but “shooting from the hip”. But it’s not far from that and more importantly – the overrepresentation is staggering: Do remember how small this group is compared to the general population.
And no, I’ll call it out as it’s a supremacist culture. And racism eh? “Jewish” is not a race, correct? Unlike white, black, asian etc – so how could it be “racism”? Atleast, that’s what we’re constantly told – that it’s just a religion. So logically, it should be just as fine to critisize jews as it is, say, christians.
In short, I’m critizing a culture, over the fact that she and all too many adherents of said culture, are attacking people on the basis of race! Unlike race, culture DO have common denominators such as common beliefs and attitudes.
@ Mo Schmo
“There is no such thing as racism against white people and not such thing as sexism against men. These words denote systemic oppression to which white men are not subjected.”
So silencing a whole group based on gender and race would not constitute systematic oppression? Please explain how such would not be systematic, and how it would not constitute oppression?
“White supremacy is alive and well here.”
So “white supremacy” = Allowing white men to have an opinion? Please explain how that’s supremacist.
I haven’t waded through all of these responses, but the ones I’ve seen miss the point. Instead of asking themselves how they could do better, the writers lash out. Ms. Fisher’s essay generalizes because of repeated negative experiences. There’s no serious proposal to shut down free speech. It’s a kind of literature that isn’t to be taken literally: hyperbolic, a creative expression of exasperation. it presents a wish that many students would wake up and realize how presumptuous they are and how little they really understand of the things they’re opining about. It amazes me that so many white boys are so overly sensitive to criticism. I’m a white boy, and I know what she’s saying.! I see there’s a petition to have Ms. Fisher expelled from Dickinson. Anyone who signs it is making me ashamed of a fellow Dickinsonian. -John Gibson ’63
Leda honey you are on the John Montgomery scholarship, a scholarship that was named after a white man who brutally fought and killed Native Americans. Shame you carry such an opinion but have no trouble taking that dirty money.
JW, Any scarlet letter is of her own making as a result of publicly publishing her sexist and racist rant. You may have been raised where everyone gets a trophy but it’s time to grow up. Dickinson’s silence reflects poorly and may even step into a Title IX violation. Granting this ill-informed, sexist, racist activist a degree would give her our seal of approval. Hopefully, administrators and the Board of Trustees recognizes that Leda does not reflect Dickinson values or demonstrate the critical expected of a Dickinson graduate.
This is so incredibly racist, whoever wrote this piece needs to be removed ASAP and made to attend a therapist.
50 years ago you wouldn’t make it in to a college with this lack of intellect.
Why is it those with nothing to say are so vehement?
Wow… Imagine the outrage if a white girl asked if black men should be able to talk in ANY situation. We’ve gone from wanting everyone to have equal rights to those who identify as a minority having special rights to hate, abuse & act with racism towards white people at will. Equality means everyone, including blacks, must give up their racist rhetoric & actions towards another race. Equality means everyone regardless of race should be hired based on qualifications not diversity & gender. Equality means everyone regardless of race should have to score the same to be accepted into colleges instead of different races accepted on a sliding scale based on race & gender. Equality means EVERYONE gets to talk & ask questions. Equality doesn’t allow for pathetic racist articles disparaging other races & trying to silence others. Grow up Leda
Yes, the writer is racist. Let us not simply say the writer is racist. Let us name this racist writer: Leda Fisher the class of 2019.
What should be clear is that Dickinson College fostered and created a racist through it’s academic programs. Not only should this backwards thinking individual, Leda Fisher, be denied a diploma the school should investigate the class programs that created such a vile product from their walls and fix them even if it means firing racist professors.
Margee Ensign, the president of Dickinson, should get off her cushy seat from on high and have a discussion on how bigotry is fostered within her walls of higher education. How does one come to Dickinson, a supposed institution of Higher Learning, and come out with a brain filled with backwards thoughts and uncritical thinking abilities.
Leda Fisher’s display of ignorance is a shining example of the non-education one will receive at Dickinson. It would be best for Alumni and Prospective students to avoid providing monetary support for an institution that churns out racists as a product of its degree paths.
Leda Fisher is unemployable and unmarriageable moron.
Dickinson is an overpriced school that delivers little if any value. In the case of fools like Leda, Dickinson delivers negative value.
Will Dickinson survive another decade? Not if they are admitting stupid like this.
YOUR WRONGGGG
Isn’t she supposed to be a “Goodwill Ambassador?”
https://www.dickinson.edu/news/article/3511/
LOL, thank you for having your say. This is why I love freedom of speech so much-it gives people like this an opportunity to self-identify.
And the next time a resume from a Dickinson College alum/student comes across my desk, I know to deposit it directly in the circular file. Thank you, again.
Professor Anastassiathe:
THANKYOUTHANKYOUTHANKYOUTHANKYOUTHANKYOU!!!!!
I have suggested precisely this to the executive leadership of the school.
As a Dickinson alum I would prefer to be referred to as “lad” or “man” in college publications. Also I’m not “white” more a light brown or beige. Also I don’t feel that being loud has to do with ancestry, more with being a lawyer and coming from a large family. In my family, if you were not loud, no one would pass you the potatoes. Though I do feel entitled in that Dickinson was $3800.00 my freshman year. No wonder everyone is so angry these days.
CAL Shields ‘77
Rick,
Well yes, people seldom get shunned without their own doing, and Leda is undoubtedly and deservedly reaping what she has sown.
I am far far far from the trophy generation. But I’m also anchored enough to know that (i) you don’t throw a girl out of school for opinions expressed in school newspaper, however wrong they may be (unless perhaps they advocate a crime), and (ii) anybody who relies on Change.org petitions to accomplish anything in this world is hopelessly naiive and frankly, juvenile. The platform has long since jumped the shark, but I’m sure they appreciate having your contact information in the data that they sell to third parties.
As for Title IX risks, I’m afraid you really don’t know what your talking about. And as for the university, yes, they have a big problem. They have forgotten the core tenets of the liberal arts, which they previously were among the better colleges at adhering to. (See the Professor’s comments above.) So frankly, penalizing the student will just allow the university to ignore/sweep under the rug its own shortcomings and faults in this matter.
Leda,
You go girl! I applaud the editor of the Dickinsonian for publishing this piece. I graduated in the 90s and have not made any recent donations but I will consider sending funds if I see more articles like this posted. The lack of support and ignorance expressed in the majority of the comments is a testimony to how little past graduates have been educated in the area of racism. As others have stated eloquently above, there is no such thing as reverse racism. The struggle is what defines racism and white people are not oppressed. Similarly, the color blind approach some of us grew up with in the 70s, 80s, and 90s is now recognized as hurting not helping the problem because if we do not recognize the way society oppresses people with darker skin we are contributing to institutionalized racism with our silence. So I repeat, you go Leda! By acknowledging the problem of white men taking up too much space, of their not making room to engage black women in the conversation, of no doubt many professors lifting up the voices of white men and not making space for the women and the black women in the room, Dickinson is complicit in continuing to support a culture of oppression and exclusion rather than fighting the status quo. A close friend was choosing between Dickinson and Macalester and I actively persuaded her away from Dickinson based on culture alone. I would urge administrators to dedicate some deep reflection on why this article was received so poorly from the community and what needs to be done to change this. I would start by offering reflection sessions on white privilege at all your alumni events both local and off campus, review how you support your faculty and staff of color, as well as your students of color and take a diversity lens to your curriculum offerings. We are living in a multicultural world and I fear Dickinson will not remain competitive if they do not start making some serious strides in addressing the institutional racism that we are currently fostering. A sincere thank you for your emotional labor, Leda. If I can ever be of support to you in the Boston area, look me up. Best, Lynette Martyn ’95
Wow, at first I thought Lynette’s comment above, full of critical theory jargon, was a parody. But it’s not. This is a look inside the mind of a 3rd wave/4th wave feminist.
She says: “As others have stated eloquently above, there is no such thing as reverse racism. ”
Says who Lynette? I imagine there is no such thing as “reverse” sexism in your bizarro intersectionalist/feminist world? You’re just regurgitating critical theory dogma.
Lynette goes on to make the sweeping generalization that the University is fostering institutional racism and needs to conduct “reflection sessions on white privilege”. George Orwell would be proud! Students, read his book, 1984. You will recognize people just like Lynette in the book.
To the blacks that read Lynette’s comment. Her comment embodies the bigotry of low expectations. A white middle class woman is telling you that you are nothing but a victim and would rather stroke her own ego by signalling virtue than working to truly empower blacks. Just ask Thomas Sowell.
To the young women reading her comment, this is a look into the mind of a feminist. It’s full of an obsession with victimhood, resentment and authoritarianism. It’s not a healthy way to live in this world.
Live free. Think free.
How dare you make assumptions about anyone’s gender identity, Leda!
You are SO brave to write this. To point out the flaws of an entire group of people, with zero nuance, and with zero shame! You ARE the resistance! Other people better woke up- you are a HERO!
Leda, maybe you should focus less on the messengers and more on the content of the messages. When you felt ignored, cut off, and drowned out, how much of your preceding statements were unoriginal regurgitations of sjw grievance boilerplate speaking points? How often did you sincerely use terms such as “privilege”, “entitlement”, “systemic discrimination”, “institutionalized racism”, “disparate impact”, “critical theory”, “historically disadvantaged”, “slavery”, “400 years of oppression”, “jim crow”, “redlining”, “criminal justice system”, “lynching”, “emmitt till”, “genocide”, “holocaust”, “antisemitism”, etc? When hearing the “white boys” talk, even if you found them to be disagreeable, did it ever strike you that their comments were original, individually thought-out attempts at honesty?
I suspect that you’re ignored not because you’re a Jewish black woman, but because your comments are somr combination of unoriginal, boring, tedious, incorrect, dishonest, belligerent, and/ or annoying.
Best of luck
Your talking about college age males, and refer to them as “boys.” Wouldn’t they be considered men or at the very least adults ? I wonder if I wrote an article that used the term black boys to describe black adult men dozens of times, I don’t believe that would go over well. One other point, I’m sure every individual in the room “thinks” that their opinion is the most important.
The author isn’t racist. She just hates white people.
Not only is Leda Fisher racist, but she is wrong. Everyone has the right to participate in class. Having knowledge or opinions isn’t a function of race. When Leda Fisher doesn’t want the “white boys” to talk, she is actually admitting she cannot compete with them. If she thought herself the equal of the “white boys”, she’d be able to go toe-to-toe with anyone in a discussion.
With an inferiority complex like Leda’s, she’ll probably end up as a barista. The “white boys” she feels inferior to? They’ll likely end up in grad school, professional school, or with real jobs.
Someone secure in their own knowledge and their own worth as a person has no need to put anyone else down.