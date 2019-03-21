Democrats are Handing Trump Four More Years

In roughly three months’ time, the Democratic National Committee plans to begin its lengthy series of primary debates to determine which candidate is best suited to take the White House. After the morale-crushing blow to their party from the 2016 election results, the Democratic platform has steadily chugged leftward with hopes of a vast green energy sector, a complete healthcare overhaul and an ever-increasing focus on racial tensions in contemporary America. Pairing all these factors with a highly controversial president and numerous unpopular policies therefore appears to almost guarantee an inevitable 2020 Democratic landslide in both Congress and the White House at the hands of the hardworking American voter.

The problem with this idea is that the truth couldn’t be more contrary.

The Democratic party is no longer the party of the American worker it once boasted decades ago. One example of this fact is through Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal, a catch-all plan to, among several other proposals, ban fossil fuels in a few years, modernize every building in the US, and grant ‘free’ healthcare to all Americans. The Congresswoman’s office shortly after its release stated that the plan was essentially an unpolished rough draft, but its effects were clear: Those who are currently the most popular Democratic candidates, Senator Kamala Harris, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Cory Booker, immediately endorsed the Green New Deal. Not only was the immense, mind-boggling price of such a plan ignored entirely, likely since the bottomless piggy bank we all know as ‘the rich’ will simply pay for our wildest utopian dreams, but the American workers themselves were ignored entirely. These Democratic candidates did not once consider discussing the Green New Deal with the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States. In a letter to Ocasio-Cortez and a fellow congressman, the AFL-CIO wrote that “We will not accept proposals that could cause immediate harm to millions of our members and their families. We will not stand by and allow threats to our members’ jobs and their families’ standard of living go unanswered.” And, just like that, the very Democrats who endorsed the Green New Deal and currently hold the greatest chance of being on the 2020 ticket are now viewed as a tangible threat to the unions they claim to fight for. Angering America’s largest federation of unions is either all part of the plan or the Democratic candidates are too ideological to care for the common worker. We’ll let the Rust Belt decide.

On top of the Democratic betrayal of the American working class, today’s most popular candidates also support Medicare for All – some, like Kamala Harris, going as far as endorsing the abolition of private health insurance altogether. This policy would cost an average of $3.26 trillion a year, or about 73% of 2019’s $4.407 trillion budget per the White House. AP News reported on a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, stating in an article that “Americans initially support “Medicare-for-all,” 56 percent to 42 percent.” However, support for the policy evaporated when the cold hard reality of the policy was intertwined. The article continued, stating that “if they were told that a government-run system could lead to delays in getting care or higher taxes, support plunged to 26 percent and 37 percent, respectively.” Delays in getting care are a common symptom of such a government-run healthcare system, with our northern neighbor’s system being a great example. The Toronto Sun reported on the findings of a 2016 study by The Canadian Institute for Health Information, finding that Canada had the worst ER wait times in 11 developed countries and that “29% of Canadians had to wait four hours or longer before being seen by a practitioner during their most recent emergency department visit. That’s almost three times the international average of 11% of patients who had to wait that long.” But, predictably, the Democratic cream of the crop hasn’t a care in the world for the ramifications that come with implementing this policy, including its dearth of public support.

What might be the most intriguing beliefs of today’s top Democratic candidates however have to do with race. Bernie Sanders, an evil straight white cis-gendered male, stated in a 2016 debate that “When you’re white, you don’t know what it’s like to be living in a ghetto. You don’t know what it’s like to be poor. You don’t know what it’s like to be hassled when you walk down the street or you get dragged out of a car.” If Senator Sanders left one of the three houses he owns and researched poverty in America, he would know that the poverty rate for white Americans was 10.1% in 2014 per the US Census Bureau; instead, he would rather play the game of identity politics that will inevitably devour him and his political ambitions.

Senator Kamala Harris has come out in support of reparations based on race, or free money for being a certain skin color, reported by Politico as saying “We have got to recognize, back to that earlier point, people aren’t starting out on the same base in terms of their ability to succeed. So, we have got to recognize that and give people a lift up.” To believe racial inequality in the United States exists solely due to the United States’ history of slavery and not including other factors, such as the single parent rate in the black community being roughly 3x higher than the non-Hispanic white community per the Kids Count Data Center, is intellectually dishonest and playing the self-destructive game of identity politics – as seen by recent reports that accusations of not being “black enough” and criticisms of her marrying a white man are being slung at her. Elizabeth Warren’s politically-crippling blunder of exposing her own exploitation of Native American history and culture almost her entire life only makes the Democratic beliefs on race more bewildering, her DNA test showing that she may actually have less Native American ancestry than the average American. Must we even go into O’Rourke’s attempts at appearing Hispanic, despite the fact he’s as Irish as Dublin itself?

Looking at the circus that is today’s DNC, it is hard to imagine how Trump will not overwhelmingly win a second term in 2020. America is watching the Democratic Party turn its back on the working class, grow increasingly ideological and decreasingly realistic, and becoming virally infected by racial identity. And in a little over a year, America will re-elect and watch President Trump be sworn in once more.