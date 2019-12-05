Pearl’s Picks Week 14: The Home Stretch

Well hello everybody!

It has been a while since I have given you guys some picks due to unforeseen circumstances, but now we are back with a vengeance. Let’s recap quickly, shall we. My NFL picks are currently 16-11-one. Hopefully since the last time I wrote, you guys have not blown your bankroll on bad picks because I have a good feeling about this week. Sometimes time off can help people see certain situations more clearly and I believe I am seeing 20/20 right now. We don’t have much regular season football to bet on so let’s make the most of it and win some cash!

NFL Picks:

Dallas Cowboys minus three – The Cowboys are facing the Chicago Bears in windy Chicago this Thursday and this has big game for Ezekiel Elliot written all over it. Both of these teams need to win this game in order to keep their playoff hopes alive so it should be a gritty fight. I see the Cowboys just running the ball down the Bears throats consistently due to possibly poor weather. It also helps that the Bears quarterback is still Mitchell Trubisky who looks like a bottom 10 quarterback AT HIS BEST! The Cowboys should easily win and cover this week.

San Francisco 49ers plus two and a half – The 49ers are traveling to Louisiana this weekend to play the Saints in what should be one of the better games of the week. I like San Francisco with the points this week even though the Saints are one of the better teams in the NFC. I am a true believer in this 49ers team however. They lost on a last second field goal to arguably the best team in the NFL in the Ravens and showed that their defense was legit. Hopefully by Sunday more people will bet on the home team so the line could possibly move to plus three in which case I think it’s one of my favorite lines of the week.

Miami Dolphins plus five and a half – The Dolphins are traveling to New York this week to play the Jets in a game that has larger implications in draft positions as opposed to playoff seeding. The Dolphins are currently on a win streak (one game) and are currently looking like a team that is fighting to finish the season strong no matter what the media says. This means they will come out swinging against former head coach Adam Gase (ya that was a good hire Jets lol) and look to embarrass them just like they did the first time. Expect Ryan Fitzpatrick to “light up” this Jets defense and lead them to a cover.

Seattle Seahawks minus one – The Seahawks are visiting the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional matchup that does have playoff seeding implications. Russell Wilson is playing for the MVP runner up trophy and it’s not close between him and third. He is the reason that this team is playing so hard and now that the running game is looking more complete with what appears to be two serviceable running backs, their offense is looking more and more complete. The Rams just simply aren’t good enough to keep up with the more consistent and complete team at this point in the season and I see the Seahawks covering easily.

These are my picks. Take them or leave them. Let’s get rich together.

Signing off, Parlay Pearl.