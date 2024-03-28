A letter to Athletic Director Quattrone

We live in a society that craves rankings. Sometimes, the validity of the metrics for prediction or the precision of their measurements matters less to us than the final result. “The Questionable Cuisine Café” (4.6/5.0, $$, 1 review) – sounds great, let’s go! But how do we assess our own value? How do we measure our worth to the College? What is our rank as a student, administrator, coach, staff, or faculty member? These are challenging questions because “value” is not easily measured, although we try, and the metrics we use are far from perfect.

What gave me pause to consider this is the recent retirement of our Athletic Director, Joel Quattrone – known respectfully to many as “Coach Q.”. I have known AD/Coach Quattrone for over 30 years and wanted to express my thanks for the value he has consistently added to our college. The metrics I am considering go beyond coaching wins and losses or athletic facility improvements. They include ways of giving beyond the job description, namely the impact of service and the generosity with which it is provided. Joel Quattrone has positively affected the lives of hundreds of Dickinson students as well as his colleagues not just in the Athletic Department, but across the College as a whole. He has tirelessly and selflessly given of himself to all who have needed his assistance, without exception and without hesitancy.

Caring about Dickinson, striving to make it better, and putting the needs of the community above self-interests is difficult to measure. But we do not have to try to rank the value of Joel Quattrone’s career to Dickinson College, as his actions have made it obvious and unnecessary. Thanks, Coach Q.