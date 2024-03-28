professors stop shaming me for taking the elevator challenge

Every day–sometimes twice a day, depending on my schedule–I head to East College and take the elevator up to the fourth floor for class. Since I started taking regular advantage of the elevators around campus last semester, I’ve noticed improvements in my health and physical wellbeing. Last semester, there was a long period where walking was particularly excruciating, and stairs were an absolute no-go. Both before and after I got that health situation resolved, using the elevator has helped me not to overexert or injure myself, or succumb to my balance issues trying to hobble down the stairs with my super-heavy backpack.

So tell me why multiple professors, some of whom I have never otherwise interacted with in my life, have taken it upon themselves to snidely point out to me that the stairs are right there (wow, who knew!) and perfectly available for me to take.

I shouldn’t have to lay out my entire medical history since birth in order for anyone to find it “acceptable” for me to use the elevator. You shouldn’t assume that I don’t need to use it just because I don’t look like I do. I get that my brace is usually hidden by my pant leg, but honestly, that’s not an excuse. Accessibility is a major problem on this campus, and I’m privileged enough that if absolutely need be, I could make the hike up and down the stairs. There are many students who don’t have that ability. And even if I didn’t actually need to, what’s it to you if I use the elevator? I’m paying tens of thousands of dollars a year to attend this school–I’ll use the elevator any damn time I want.

If you see someone using an accommodation or aid in public, quite simply, you do not know them. You don’t know their personal life or personal issues. To believe that you are the judge of whether or not they are “worthy” of using those accommodations is an entitled mindset. You have no right to talk down to someone for such a thing. It doesn’t even affect you. Mind your own business.