From a Caf Worker: The Dos and Don’ts of Main Line Etiquette

Any student dining hall employee has no doubt had their fair share of wild Caf experiences. I frequently worked in the main line last year, which made me realize that a lot of the etiquette and ways to make ordering food in the Caf easier are not exactly common knowledge. To remedy this, I (with the help of my coworkers) have compiled a list of the Do’s and Don’t’s of ordering at the main line.

DO: Speak up! With everyone talking to their friends and the occasional music being blasted from the speakers, the Caf can get very loud. Additionally, the heaters behind the serving line emit a humming noise that just makes it much harder for us to hear. When people speak softly while ordering, it is almost impossible for the dining workers to make out what they are saying, and we often must resort to lip reading or just pointing at things until we get a positive response. Obviously you don’t have to scream at us (please don’t), but just raising your voice slightly above your typical volume will make a much easier ordering experience for everyone involved.

DON’T: Be rude! On far too many occasions I have seen people approach the line, bark out their food order, and then take it without saying thank you. Come on, people. Saying please and thank you does not cost you anything. Please remember that the Caf worker you are speaking to is a person just like you and has probably been there for several hours. I’m not asking you to sing our praises or anything. Just treat us with basic human decency.

DO: Give your whole food order at once. This one isn’t quite as intuitive, and I definitely didn’t know about it before I started working in the Caf. When you are ordering your food, it is generally easier for the workers if you state your whole order when you reach the main line instead of slowly listing each item one at a time. I know it seems like saying everything at once might overwhelm us, but it actually allows the line to move more efficiently and makes it easier for us to allot space on your plate.

DON’T: Be impatient. Though we try to keep everything going as quickly and smoothly as possible, every once in a while we run out of something and have to wait until the cooks bring in another batch. Please remember to still treat the Caf workers with respect even while we are delivering disappointing news. It is not our fault that there is no more french toast, and getting frustrated at us will not solve your problems.

DO: Ask for more food if you want it! I often hear people complaining about the portion sizes in the Caf, but if you are unhappy with the quantity of food you are being served, you can always ask for more. We will not be offended, and nine out of ten times we will give you more food. However, we cannot read your mind so we won’t know you want a bigger portion size unless you tell us. Occasionally there are mandated limits on how much of a specific food we are allowed to serve at once, so please don’t take it personally if we have to say no. However, you can always come back through the line a second time to get more. Speaking of which…

DON’T: Feel embarrassed about coming back for more. I have seen a lot of people apologize for coming back through the serving line a second or third time. The Caf workers literally do not care. If it’s a busy day in the Caf, chances are we might not even recognize you. As long as you’re being polite to us, you can come through as many times as you want and we will not mind.

DO: Try to have some idea of what you’re going to order when you reach the counter. I get it; sometimes it gets really busy, and it can be hard to see what the options are. But if there is a long line behind you, I would encourage you to check Nutrislice while you wait or look at the options once you’ve moved up closer to the counter. When people hold up the entire line to carefully survey the food options and contemplate what they want, it can be very stressful for the Caf workers who are trying to serve people as efficiently as possible. When you’re the only person in line, we don’t really care. But when the main line is busy, please try to have some idea of what you’re going to order so we can get everyone their food in a timely manner.

DON’T: Talk on the phone while ordering. This just seems like basic social etiquette, but I have experienced it often enough that it feels necessary to include. When you don’t bother to stop your conversation to order, it makes it very difficult for us to ask you follow-up questions so we may get your order wrong. Also, it’s just rude. Ordering food takes like ten seconds. Pausing your call to allow us to hear what you want and ask the occasional clarifying question will make the whole interaction easier.

Working at the serving line isn’t always the most glamorous job, but it can be downright pleasant if people take the time to treat us with respect. Following just a few of these guidelines will not only make your ordering experience easier but also make our long shifts in the Caf much more enjoyable.