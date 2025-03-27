Red Hot Devil of the Week: James Buchanan

Nickname(s): Old Buck, Ten-Cent Jimmy, Old Public Functionary, Doughface, the Bachelor President

Favorite Color: Lavender

Major: US Code

On Campus Involvement: Disorderly conduct, vandalism, mischief making

Hometown: Cove Gap, PA.

Favorite Movie: Nosferatu (2024)

Perfect First Date: “Taking a leisurely stroll through Carlisle, committing as much property damage as possible. Pleading our case to the College Conduct Board. Being given a second chance. Rinse. Repeat.”

About Me: James is an available bachelor who just so happened to stumble his way to become president of the U.S. He is committed, to a fault, in his inaction. He will make you do everything and have a whale of a time screwing it all up. His favorite movie is “Nosferatu,” as he “strongly relates to Nosferatu.” What he means by this, no one knows. He is not really looking for women, however, he is really desperate at this point, and will take whatever he can get.