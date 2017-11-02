Men’s Soccer Tops Haverford to Start Playoffs

The Dickinson men's soccer team won a huge victory over Haverford in the Centennial Conference playoffs. They will face Johns Hopkins on Friday.

The Dickinson men’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a 3-0 loss versus the No. 9-ranked Johns Hopkins Blue Jays on Friday night, October 27 at Homewood Field. Hopkins will host the Centenial Conference final four on Friday, November 3 and the championship on Sunday, November 5.

Connor Jacobs scored two goals and Mike Swiercze took advantage of a penalty kick in the second half to give the Blue Jays the top seed in the final four.

Jacobs tallied the Blue Jays’ first goal in the 25th minute and Swiercze made the score 2-0 in the 52nd minute with a PK to the lower left corner of the net. Jacobs broke free of the Dickinson defense and scored again with 6:49 left in regulation to make the final score 3-0.

The teams were even in shots, with 12, while Hopkins ended the match with a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks. Bryan See made four saves in the nets for Hopkins while John Baney ’21 had made two for the Red Devils.

Dickinson bounced back in stunning fashion on Tuesday, October 31, earning a big 5-0 victory over Haverford in the first round of the Centennial Conference playoffs.

Matt Edmonds scored the Red Devils first goal against the ‘Fords, breaking free from the defense and finding the net with help from Ward Van de Water ’19, just 11 minutes into the match. Edmonds followed up with another goal 10 minutes before halftime to give Dickinson a 2-0 lead at the break.

The Red Devils didn’t slow down as Brendan McGovern ’20 scored off an assist from Kevin Gilbert ’20 and then assisted Van de Water for Dickinson’s fourth goal of the afternoon. Gilbert scored the last goal of the day with just over 29 minutes left to play. Haverford created a few scoring opportunities on offense but the Red Devil defense held strong to preserve the shutout.

Dickinson outshot the Fords 14-8 and held a 4-3 edge in corners. Frederick Meagher ’20 made two saves for the Red Devils as they improve to 11-5-2 overall on the season and move on to the next round of the conference tournament in Baltimore, where they will Hopkins on Friday.