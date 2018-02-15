Track Competes at NYU Invite

The Dickinson men’s and women’s track teams ventured north to New York City on Saturday, Feb. 9. to participate in the NYU Invite at the historic Fort Washington Avenue Armory in New York, New York.

The Dickinson women’s team performed well, including number two and three finishes in the 5000 meters by Sofia Canning ’18 and Kelsey Horowitz ’18 with respective times of 17:09.74 and 17:56.70. Tessa Cassidy ’20 placed fourth in the 3000 meters with a time of 10:35.84. Classmate Natalie Suess ’20 had a great day of sprints, taking fourth in the 400 meters in 1:00.33 and 14th in the 200 in 27.34, as well as anchoring the 4×400 meter relay with a 59.7 second split, claiming fifth place for the women.

Allyson Yanega ’21 ran a 5:14.16 in the mile for fifth, while her twin sister Sarah Yanega ’21 ran a 2:24.95 in the 800 meters for eighth. Caitlin Farrell ’18 followed Sarah Yanega across the finish in the 800 for tenth with a time of 2:25.09.

The men’s team also had some great races, particularly a first place finish by Bryce Descavish ’20 in the 5000 meters with a time of 14:45.44. Descavish sits as the number three-ranked sophomore in the nation for the 5000 meters.

Oden Bules ’21 ran a 16:16.84 for ninth in the 5000 meters. In the 60 meters, first-year Kenny Blessing placed 23rd in 7.38 seconds. Duncan Hopkins ’19 and Nathan Udell ’18 placed third and eighth, respectively, in the 3000 meters with times of 8:41.36 and 9:02.81. In the shot put, Devin Glasson ’18 threw for 13.55 meters, placing sixth.

This Friday, Feb. 16 the Red Devils travel north to compete in the Susquehanna Invite at Susquehanna University, with the start time set for 4 p.m.