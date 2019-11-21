Men and Women’s Cross Country Performs Strongly at Regionals
The Dickinson College men and women’s cross country team had a sshowed well at Regionals, with the women earning a bid to the next round.
November 21, 2019
The Dickinson College men and women’s cross country team competed excellently at NCAA Mideast Regionals Saturday, Nov. 16. The women came in second overall The men placed fifth overall.
Isabel Cardi ’21 came in first overall, topping the 360 other runners. She won the individual championship with a time of 20:38. Her time beat the competitors by almost a minute. Sarah House ’20 and Tessa Cassidy ’20 both also placed in the top 10, coming in sixth and ninth respectively. Emma Johnston ’21 came in 22nd overall. Cardi, House, Cassidy, and Johnston all earned All-Region Honors.
The second place finish at regionals helped to secure a spot for Dickinson in the 2019 NCAA National Championship. T We wish the women luck as they will race for the final time this season.
On the men’s side, Charles Scharf ’22 and Christopher Scharf ’22 were the top finishers for the men placing 25th and 27th respectively. They both earned All-Region honors. There were many other top finishers for the men helping to earn a top five spot.
