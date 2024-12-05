Dickinson Men’s Soccer’s historic season comes to a close

Although there will be frustration and disappointment for a short while, very quickly the Red Devils will realize just how special and program-changing this year was.

Very early on, it was clear that this team was different. The Devils were coming off back-to-back years where they were the sixth seed in the Centennial Conference and lost in the first round of the conference tournament.

Dickinson made a statement early in the year when they beat Messiah on the road for the first time in program history, ending a home unbeaten run for Messiah that dated back to 2017.

The Devils entered conference play ranked fifth in the country, the highest ranking in their history. Despite the target on their back that came with their high ranking, Dickinson found conference success.

Coach Jorge Chapoy and his coaching staff had a banner year, making adjustments throughout the season and finding ways to maximize the talent in Dickinson’s locker room. They were noticed and respected by other Centennial Conference coaches; the staff was voted as the Conference’s Coaching Staff of the Year.

One of the main examples of maximizing talent was how the coaches got the most out of Dickinson’s immensely gifted Nicholas Dwamena ’28. The freshman’s ball control and speed on the ball make him a unique talent. He dribbles and controls the ball in a way not many can, especially in D3, making him a nightmare to defend against. The coaching staff and Dwamena collectively decided to have him play more centrally and lower on the pitch so he would be on the ball more. Dwamena’s excellent first season was capped off with him winning the Conference’s Rookie of the Year award.

The Red Devils finally got over the hump of their first round playoff difficulties, comfortably beating Washington College 6-1. Conference Offensive Player of the Year Saul Iwowo ’26, who was excellent all year with a team high 16 goals and nine assists, scored a hat trick to help secure the victory. Johns Hopkins knocked off Dickinson in the second round of the playoffs, putting the team’s future relatively up in the air but the Red Devils’ success throughout the year earned them an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament. Dickinson was back in the tournament for the first time since 2017.

Chapoy and his staff made key adjustments to their defense that led to the Red Devils opening tournament play with three consecutive clean sheets. Dickinson beat St. Mary’s 1-0 in the first round and Lynchburg 2-0 in the second round to advance to their first Sweet Sixteen in program history.

Dickinson took care of business in the round of 16 as Iwowo and Dwamena scored second half goals that led to a controlled 2-0 victory. That victory was their 17th of the season, tying team program history.

The Devils’ historic run finally came to an end as they fell 3-2 in their first ever Elite Eight game against a very strong Washington & Lee side.

This year will be looked back upon for many years as the one where Dickinson cemented themselves as a powerhouse, not just in the conference but in the country. With most of their stars returning next year and their coaching staff all set to return, there is no reason to think the team will not be even better next year.