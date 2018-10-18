The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

Menu

  • January 3The Dickinsonian's new website has officially launched! Stay tuned for new stories and features.

Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22

Jacob DeCarli ’22, Guest Columnist
October 18, 2018
Filed under Life & Style

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Major: Noah doesn’t have a major yet, but he is interested in green energy, sustainability, international studies, photography and humanities. 

Hobbies: On campus, Noah is involved with the ultimate frisbee team. Additionally, Noah enjoys writing creative stories and taking pictures. 

Fashion Inspiration: Noah does not have a fashion inspiration. Instead, he finds clothes and likes to make it work. 

Favorite Color: His favorite color is a very deep blue like the Pacific Ocean. Regarding fashion, Noah likes to wear red and black, which he feels contrast well with each other. 

Favorite Pieces: Noah enjoys wearing shorter shorts, because he feels legs are an underrated part of the male physique. Also, he likes black overalls from Urban Outfitters. 

Noah says, “I like wearing clothes that stand out, have a pop of color, or are simply different than the norm.”

Favorite Stores: Noah likes Uniqlo, a Japanese brand with only a few stores in the U.S., because of their simplistic yet elegant design for a goal of fashion and function.

Describing their Style: “I make subtle statements. I may wear darker colors but with a hint or a flash of color. I also try to be unique, wearing clothes or patterns that normally people might not wear.”

Fashion Motto: “Stand out from the crowd.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22

    Life & Style

    Batter Up: Dairy-Free Caramel-Heart Cupcakes

  • Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22

    Life & Style

    Let’s Get Reel: Alex Strangelove

  • Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22

    Life & Style

    Red Devil of the Week: Felix Smith ’22

  • Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22

    Life & Style

    Fashion Column: Jenna Blair ’ 22

  • Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22

    Life & Style

    Caf Review: Chicken Pot Pie and Potatoes

  • Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22

    Life & Style

    Listen Up: Present: YOU

  • Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22

    Life & Style

    Dorm Decor: Jessica Oren ’21

  • Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22

    Life & Style

    Red Devil of the Week: Rediet Patterson ’22

  • Life & Style

    Organization Spotlight: MOB

  • Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22

    Life & Style

    Caf Creation: Hummus and Turkey Pita

The student news site of Dickinson College.
Fashion Column: Noah Conte ’22