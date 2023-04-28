Spring Concert Caps off Year with Boyscott, Another Michael and High Street

The Spring semester is coming to a close, which means that it is time for MOB and WDCV’s annual Spring Concert! Headliners Boyscott and Another Michael, along with Dickinson’s own High Street, will play on Britton Plaza on May 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Spring Concerts have been a Dickinson tradition since at least 1984. That year, the band Double Trouble was actually canceled due to insufficient ticket sales. Luckily there is no worry about tickets this year, as the concert will be free.

For students, the chosen artists are always a surprise. But behind the scenes, WDCV Concert Chair Jay Case ’25 said that the process of choosing headliners falls on her and MOB Concert Chair Mimi Pelton-McCormick ’23. Since Case is the liaison with WDCV, she represents the music interests of the students in MOB’s decision.

Case also described how MOB thinks about the Winter and Spring concerts differently, saying: “For the Winter Concert with American Authors and Billy Raffoul, we tried to find someone that the students would recognize and be excited about to get the most attendance. The Spring Concert has a little less importance on attendance budget-wise so that’s when we take more risks with smaller bands.”

Looking at this year’s headliners themselves, Boyscott is a five-member band who, for reference, has nearly one million monthly listeners on Spotify. The band was formed in 2015 when the group of college friends from Nashville — Scott Hermo, Emma Willer, Tiger Adams, John Lewandowski and Noah Miller — got together and self-released their debut album “Goosebumps.” They started touring the same year, growing their fan base amongst those who appreciate their light, dreamy, indie-rock sound. Their songs have a nostalgic, summery feel with vibey guitar interludes.

The other band, Another Michael, hails from Philadelphia. It appears a little lesser-known, with a little over 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Michael Doherty, the singer, brought together Nick Sebastiano and Alenni Davis to make up the band in 2017. They released their debut album, “New Music and Big Pop,” in 2021. The album’s sound is dreamy, folky, and up-beat.

Both indie bands offer students a chance to expand their music taste and to celebrate the end of another school year.