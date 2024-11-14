Green Gift Giveaway

Is your wallet dreading this holiday season? Are you out of ideas, still searching for that perfect gift as the break draws closer? Balancing a student budget with the giving spirit of the season can be difficult, and not everyone has the free time in their schedule to go shopping, much less rooting through thrift stores to find a more sustainable treasure.

Well, don’t worry! The Center for Sustainability Education (CSE) has your back with a free selection of sustainable, reused items collected around campus. These thrifted community gifts are yours for the taking on December 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. outside of the HUB Social Hall.

Did you know that on average, Americans generate 23% more tons of waste in December than in other months of the year?

The Center for Biological Diversity conducted a study in 2021 to show how much extra waste builds up around the holidays from gifting, finding that individual Americans generate 36 more pounds of waste in December than any other month.

In wrapping paper alone, Earth911, a popular online advocate for recycling, estimated that 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper are produced in the U.S. each year, with 2.3 million pounds of that ending up in the landfill.

This wrapping paper is more often than not non-recyclable, as it is coated in shiny plastic, glitter or metallic texturing, all of which make it unsuitable for recycling. Instead of contributing to this waste, celebrate the winter season with reused newsprint wrapping paper and sustainable crafts for homemade gifting, which will be available at the same time in the Social Hall. Before you go in though, make sure to stop by the table out front. No money, no trading, just take what you want.

The National Retail Federation estimates that on average the American shopper will spend $902 during this holiday season, but that doesn’t have to be you!

Giving a gift shouldn’t require taking out extra student loans. Indulge your generous spirit for free at our pop up shop! After you are done browsing our selection and taking your pick, head inside to learn a new craft and make some more sustainable gifts.

This year, our Green Gifts Workshop will feature candle making, jewelry making, ornament making and decorating old Dickinson merch like travel cups and mugs. Take home a handmade beeswax candle with help from the dedicated members of the Hive. Skip the overpriced jewels and pick the perfect beads for your own earrings, necklace or bracelets, or whatever your creativity can manage. This event will be the culmination of the efforts of CSE in conjunction with the Hive, the Handlebar, the College Farm and many other organizations across campus who have donated or will be leading crafting workshops. Whether you’re just getting into the gifting spirit or have been planning out your presents since last year, we know that you’ll find something good at the Green Gift Giveaway.