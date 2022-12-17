Correction on LL Bean Article

Correction:

A piece published in The Dickinsonian about the LL Bean bootmobile’s visit to campus published on Nov 10th made two misleading comments.

The first was questioning LL Bean CEO Steve Smith’s ‘92 commitment to the college. Smith is a member of the Board of Trustees, a member of the Outreach committee which advises Admissions, Marketing and Development, has been involved with marketing efforts for the college, and has been involved in supporting Dickinson alum in their careers, including hiring them at LL Bean.

The second misleading comment suggested that LL Bean made political contributions. LL Bean does not make political contributions as a company. A representative from the company said that Any activity of board members is “purely personal in nature,” and noted that LL Bean operates under a Stakeholder philosophy that measures success “on the well-being of all its stakeholders – including customers, employees, the community, the environment and vendors.” This includes over 6 million dollars in donations to various charitable causes last year.

We apologize for the error and for any issues that arose from it.