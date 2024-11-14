Letter to the Editor: Voter turnout

To the Editor:

On Tuesday, November 5, some 1,500 residents of the Carlisle 3-1 precinct (where I serve as Judge of Elections) made their way to the Bosler Memorial Library to exercise their precious right to vote. In a typical election, about 350 people show up.

Of the 1,500 voters, about 900 were Dickinson students. I would warmly congratulate you, Dickinson Votes, and the campus political parties if that remarkable turnout were the only notable feature of the day. But it wasn’t.

The poll workers and I were overwhelmed by the patience, courtesy, good humor, and compassion every single student displayed despite waits of over an hour in the sun and unseasonable temperatures. You made a 15-hour work day fly by for all of us. Thank you so, so much!

A number of times I moved a Carlisle resident with a cane or wheelchair up to the front of the line, requesting that students allow that person to cut in and worried that some might be annoyed at the further wait. Not once was there any reaction other than a smile and a friendly “Of course!” Likewise, every student who finally arrived at the front of the line, only to discover that a form would have to be completed or a call made to the Bureau of Elections for confirmation of status, was polite, compliant and patient.

I cannot tell you how much easier this made my job and that of the inspectors and clerks. Again, thank you.

Finally, please know that your maturity, your enthusiasm, your commitment and your patience were duly noted by the 600+ Carlisle neighbors who rubbed elbows with you during the day. You were the best ambassadors the College could hope for.

Now, a request: the 2025 primary election, which will include races for the Carlisle Area School Board and Borough Council will be held on Tuesday, April 23. Please come out with that same commitment to our democratic process and vote! This is your town for 4 years, and it truly matters who’s in charge.

Furthermore, every national candidate started out at the local level. Help us create a back bench for the future of our political parties.