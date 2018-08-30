Cold Showers Debunked
August 30, 2018
First-year students at Drayer Hall have complained about the lack of warm water in the communal showers, but Kristen Kostecky, associate vice president of campus operations, says there is no problem with the showers.
Kostecky says “Once the maintenance staff shows [students] how to operate the valve, then the hot water comes out.”
It is possible to get hot water from the showers after experimenting with the knob. Kostecky is unclear on the number of calls from first-years regarding the showers. She says the predicament in Drayer Hall is coming from students misunderstanding an unfamiliar shower system.
