Pasta Bar, Sparkling Water Among Caf Updates

Dining services has added a new pasta bar for lunch and dinner alongside an array of new sparkling water flavors.

Errol Huffman, the director of Dining Services said “the pasta bar is something [he’s] wanted to do for the past five years and [hopes] this is a positive introduction for students from all backgrounds.” The new pasta bar features marinara and Alfredo sauce along with radiatori and ziti pasta.

Lemon blueberry, dragon fruit and tropical citrus are just a few of the many the new sparkling water flavors that have been added to the cafeteria. The sparkling waters offer an enjoyable, cleaner option to the currently available sodas.