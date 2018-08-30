The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

Menu

Pre-O Language Poll

Shane Shuma '22, Contributing Writer
August 30, 2018
Filed under Special Edition

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Dickinsonian asked first-year pre-orientation students what languages they were taking during their first semester on campus and published the results.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Pre-O Language Poll

    Special Edition

    Real Ideas from the Idea Fund Pre-O

  • Special Edition

    Students Share Early Arrival Activities

  • Pre-O Language Poll

    Special Edition

    Trellis Concert Featured Jeff LeBlanc

  • Pre-O Language Poll

    Special Edition

    Multilingual Signs Interest New Students

  • Special Edition

    Soccer Starts Strong

  • Special Edition

    Cold Showers Debunked

  • Pre-O Language Poll

    Special Edition

    Pasta Bar, Sparkling Water Among Caf Updates

  • Pre-O Language Poll

    News

    Who Run the World? Girls: Women Lead 60% of Clubs

  • Pre-O Language Poll

    News

    Weiss Prize Recipients Inspired by “Differing Perspectives”

  • Pre-O Language Poll

    Special Edition

    Professor Fired from University for Promoting Dark Arts on his Blog

The student news site of Dickinson College.
Pre-O Language Poll