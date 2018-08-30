The student news site of Dickinson College.

Soccer Starts Strong

Jake Giotto ’22, Contributing Writer
August 30, 2018
With a promising first result, a balanced roster and a seasoned head coach, members of the Red Devils Men’s Soccer team believe they will have a successful 2018 season.

First-year attacker Will Flannery says “the team looks very strong this year. We have a lot of depth.”

The 14-year experience brought on by Brian Redding, men’s soccer coach, paired with their youthful roster have earned the team a third place preseason rank.

