Soccer Starts Strong
August 30, 2018
With a promising first result, a balanced roster and a seasoned head coach, members of the Red Devils Men’s Soccer team believe they will have a successful 2018 season.
First-year attacker Will Flannery says “the team looks very strong this year. We have a lot of depth.”
The 14-year experience brought on by Brian Redding, men’s soccer coach, paired with their youthful roster have earned the team a third place preseason rank.
