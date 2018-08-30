The student news site of Dickinson College.

Trellis Concert Featured Jeff LeBlanc

Lucy Nguyen ’22 and Simran Dali ’ 22
August 30, 2018
Filed under Special Edition

Jeff LeBlanc performed at a MOB-organized mini-concert at The Mermaid Society Trellis in the midst of all the pre-orientation activities on August 27 at 8 p.m. LeBlanc is an independent singer-songwriter from New York. He said, “I love this venue; I love that everyone was here to listen to [my] songs and that the audience was very receptive.” 

Close to 60 students enjoyed refreshing summer desserts while listening to LeBlanc’s setlist.

Hoang Vo ’22, one of the international students attending, said “I really enjoyed it; it’s my first concert in the U.S. and it’s been really fun sitting with people, enjoying the music.”  

Ginnah Etah ’19, the concert chair of MOB, hopes to bring out other artists and performers that people might not have heard about. “Usually, in the fall, we have one big campus-wide concert which typically happens in the [Anita Tuvin Schlecter Auditorium]. And then in the spring semester, we will have a lot of performances like this on the Trellis.” More information about future concerts and other events is available on MOB’s Facebook page. 

