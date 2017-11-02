Cross Country Earns 2nd and 3rd at CCs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The men’s and women’s Red Devil Cross Country teams placed third and second, respectively, at The 2017 Centennial Conference Championships at Gettysburg College on a rainy Sunday, October 29.

In the men’s 8000 meters, Bryce Descavish ’20 finished first for Dickinson, claiming seventh place overall with a time of 25:47.3. Eric Herrmann ’19 followed Descavish across the finish line in 25:51.7 to take ninth place. Descavish’s finish earned him First-team All-Conference honors, and Herrmann received Second-team honors. Duncan Hopkins ’19 and Will Chandler ’19 placed 19th and 21st with respective times of 26:21.1 and 26:46.5. They were followed in shortly after by Nathan Udell ’18 and William Dougherty ’18, in 23rd and 25th with respective times of 26:47.9 and 26:53.1. Matt Loalbo ’20 was Dickinson’s seventh varsity finisher with a time of 27:12.0. The men’s squad scored behind Johns Hopkins and first-place Haverford.

In the women’s 6000 meters, Sofia Canning ’18 was the Red Devils top finisher, taking third place overall in 21:37.0 and earning herself her third straight First-team All-Conference honors. Tessa Cassidy ’20 finished ninth overall in a time of 22:20.0 to earn Second-team honors. Three Dickinson runners, Evelyn Lantz ’21, Kelsey Horowitz ’18, and Emma Johnston ’21, crossed the finish line in a row for 17th, 18th, and 19th place with times of 23:17.5, 23:19.8, and 23:25.1, respectively. Allyson Yanega ’21 and Caitlin Farrell ’18 placed 33rd and 36th with respective times of 24:19.4 and 24:28.4. John Hopkins finished ahead of Dickinson in team scores.

The Red Devils are off this week, but will be back home next week, hosting the NCAA Mideast Regionals on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Big Spring High School.