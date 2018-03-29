Track & Field Captures Little Three Title

The Red Devil men’s and women’s track and field teams beat out Franklin & Marshall and Gettysburg to win the Little Three Championship on Saturday, March 24 at Biddle Field.

The women took first place with many event champions, scoring 142 points. Natalie Suess ’20 won both the 400 and 200 meters, and placed second in the high jump and third in the triple jump. Suess was joined in the 4×400 meter event-winning relay by Liana Tabtiang ’20 and twins Allyson Yanega ’21 and Sarah Yanega ’21. In the 1500 meters, senior Kelsey Horowitz finished first, followed across the finish by four consecutive Red Devil runners. The Yanega twins were joined by Caitlin Farrell ’18 and Olivia Gerstenbacher ’21 in the 4×800 meter team, which placed first and set a new Little Three Championship record of 9:54.93. The Red Devil women swept the 800 meters, with Allyson Yanega placing first, Hannah Gore ’18 placing second, and Farrell placing third. Senior Sofia Canning won 5000 meters and set another Little Three Championship record with a time of 17:34.13. Niomi Phillips ’18 won the discus and javelin events with and placed third in the shot put.

The men’s team had many first-place finishes as well, ending the meet with 140 points. Billy Dougherty ’18 won the Rob Jansen Memorial 800 meter run with a time of 2:01.27. Eric Herrmann ’19 won the 1500 meters. All three relay teams placed first. Matt Loalbo ’20 won the 5000 meters, followed across the finish by Odin Bules ’21. Junior Duncan Hopkins won the steeplechase, and senior Matthew Persick placed third. Ben Sobel ’21 won the high jump. The Red Devils swept the pole vault event, with Kacper Rzempoluch ’21 taking first, and Adam Gamber ’20 and Gavin Woods ’21 taking second and third, respectively. Devin Glasson ’18 won the discus and placed second in the shot put.