Women’s Swimming Continues Hot Streak Against Franklin & Marshall

The Dickinson College women’s swim team has been on a hot streak. This past Saturday Feb. 2 they were set to face rival Franklin & Marshall for Senior Day. The women fought hard and came out on top with a 146.5 to 114.5 victory.

The day began with a recognition of the eight senior captains that are on the team. This brought emotions and excitement to the forefront.

The stands were packed and the team was determined to come out with another victory to continue the four meet streak and the women did just this. To begin the meet Katie Schmidt ’19, Hannah Griffith ’21, Molly Sternick ’20 and Samantha Boswell ’19 put up a win in the 400 medley relay. They won the event by two seconds and got the team riled up and motivated to keep performing the same way.

Olivia Lyman ’19 kept the victory going winning the next event, the 1000 freestyle, by almost a full thirty seconds. She is a force to be reckoned with in the conference in all of her distance events. Lyman then went on to win the next event as well, the 200 freestyle by another large margin. Later in the day she also took the 500 freestyle, winning a total of three individual events over the course of the day.

Winning events was not a rarity during the senior meet. Schmidt won the 100 and 200 yard backstroke. Griffith secured the 100 breaststroke and Sternick took the 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 50 freestyle. The women of Dickinson are proving to be a strong team in the conference posting fast times and victories almost all the way across the board. Griffith commented on the day, “Today was a great win for us and there were so many fast swims. We haven’t beat F&M in five years so that really was amazing to accomplish especially given that it was also our senior meet!”

Sternick, after her many victories and large contribution to the team was named centennial conference athlete of the week and it was well deserved.

We wish the women luck as they travel to Swarthmore Saturday, Feb. 9 for their final dual meet of the season. Centennial Conference championships are right around the corner and the women are ready to compete.