Field Hockey Tops Swarthmore for Overtime Victory

The Dickinson College women’s field hockey team had a successful weekend this past Saturday, Sept. 21 in their in-conference game against Swarthmore College. The women of Dickinson were able to capture the game in a 2-1 overtime victory. This was the opener for the Centennial Conference and an exciting success for the women that they have been training hard for. The women hope to keep a positive and successful record in Centennial Conference play so they can move on in the Conference after regulation season is over. They are looking good at this point in the season and there is hope in the players and the coaching staff that it will continue strongly throughout the games to come.

The first quarter did not include much excitement in terms of goals as the women held each other to 0-0 proving them each to be evenly matched and worthy competitors. When the second quarter opened however, just three minutes in, both teams put a goal on the board. Dickinson’s goal was made by Maddie Dombroski ’21 who was able to use the assist from Hannah Spiri ’22.

The second half had the teams moving down the field but unable to put a goal in, ending regulation with a 1-1 score. In overtime, just a few minutes in the Red Devils put the winning goal in the net. Marie Laverdiere ’21 finished a pass from Dombroski to win the game. The success of the team was due to the incredible teamwork on the field as well as Heather Meeder ’20 in goal who made 3 saves.

Dickinson made 13 attempted shots compared to Swarthmore’s nine. Additionally, both teams had zero fouls, an impressive feat from both sides.

This improves the Devils overall record to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference. We wish the women luck as they travel to Muhlenberg this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 28 during homecoming weekend.