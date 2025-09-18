Women’s rugby World Cup review

Rugby, a centuries-old sport, has gained significant traction in the U.S. after the Summer 2024 Paris Olympics, where athlete and influencer Ilona Maher lead the United States Women’s Rugby team to a bronze medal, garnering unprecedented exposure on social media platforms. The team’s success, along with Maher’s contagious enthusiasm, led to a rising popularity in rugby, particularly among women and young girls.

Today, millions of fans are tuning in to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup. The tournament – hosted by England – began on Friday, August 22nd. The first match was an absolute sweep for the English Red Roses, who defeated the American Eagles 69-7.

According to the British Broadcasting Channel (BBC), around 2.4 million viewers watched the opening match on the BBC One channel. That same match, the attendance record was shattered after over 42,700 fans filled the stands. The opening weekend alone had 4.6 million fans watching the matches in real time. This amount surpassed the total views of the entire 2021 World Cup, which only reached an audience of about 3.7 million.

Including the opener, 17 matches were played in the initial pool play section of the tournament. During these games, several women made their mark on the World Cup with impressive statistics. New Zealand’s Braxton Sorensen-McGee has had an outstanding series of matches, scoring 38 points with six carries, as well as carrying 338 meters for the Black Ferns. Scotland’s Evie Gallagher performed 62 tackles, and New Zealand’s Renee Holmes carried out 14 conversions, which are two-point kicks awarded to a team.

England ended the regular tournament with a collective 32 tries – tries being the rugby point system. France trailed behind them with 26, and New Zealand placed third with a close 24. Overall, the regular matches have proven to be highly entertaining.

Following the first series of matches comes the “knockout” round, where the top eight teams enter bracket play. These teams include the respective winners of their pool; England, Canada, New Zealand and France, as well as the runner-ups in the pools; Australia, Scotland, Ireland and South Africa. These quarterfinal matches take place on Saturday, September 13 at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The semifinals will be held on Friday, September 19 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m. Both matches are hosted by Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, England, home to the Bristol Bears rugby team and the Bristol City Football Club. The stadium will most likely be at full capacity for these matches.

The highly anticipated final match of the tournament will be played on Saturday, September 27 at 11 a.m. at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, a suburb of London. The match is already sold out, and crowds are expected to reach 82,000 fans, smashing the stadium’s previous attendance record of 58,498 set in 2023, according to Sports Resolutions. It is also expected to be the most attended women’s rugby match of all time.

In terms of who to expect to see at the final match, teams like France, Canada and New Zealand are strong contenders. England, however, remains the overwhelming favorite, especially considering their home advantage.

Regardless of who takes home the trophy, this World Cup has certainly been memorable. It has far surpassed both the viewership and attendance of any previous tournament. Women’s rugby is captivating the attention of countless individuals internationally at a rapid pace, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.