Campus rocks the house in Kappa Kappa Gamma lip sync

On October 22, Dickinson College’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority hosted the Kappa Lip Sync, an event where various groups such as sports teams, fraternities and acapella groups performed a dance routine and lip synced to raise money for the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA).

Acts such as ripping off one’s very own pants to reveal gold, sparkling boxers or arranging a fake engagement on the stage of Anita Tuvin Schlecter auditorium captivated audience members.

The men’s soccer team started the night off strong, giving the audience a song and dance routine to “SexyBack” by Justine Timberlake. Dressed in navy suits and white tees, they shimmied to prove that they are not only good at dribbling balls, but also bringing sexy back to Dickinson campus.

After the men’s soccer team, the sorority Pi Beta Phi danced to a mashup of Britney

Spears songs. Every sophomore in the sorority participated, dressed in all black and dancing to songs including “Womanizer,” “Toxic,” “Baby One More Time” and “Gimme More.”

Another standout performance came from the cheerleading team. Their performance split the team into two color-coded groups (red and white) that had a dance off. The girls wearing red performed to “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls, and the girls in white danced to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado. These girls confidently presented their cheerleading skills in their routine with high kicks, the splits, and other enthralling moves.

Next, the women’s basketball team took a different approach towards making their mark on the stage. One girl wore a short blonde wig and a basketball jersey and shorts and sang to “Bet on It” from “High School Musical 2,” showcasing a range of emotions. After that portion of the performance, a crowd in the audience–the other girls on the team–suddenly turned flashlights on and ran to the stage. The song changed to a mashup of “High School Musical” songs and the team highlighted the movie’s romance and togetherness with their performance.

Last, but most certainly not least, ROTC started off their performance in a line, stepping to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” while wearing white tank tops and blue jean shorts. Then, they wiggled their shoulders seductively in formation to “Candy Shop” by 50 Cent. Afterwards, ROTC had a dance routine to “Party in the U.S.A” by Miley Cyrus. After this act, one of the members of ROTC proceeded to rip off his tank top to reveal the American flag painted on his waist. This performance must have bewitched not only the audience, but also the judges, because ROTC won the competition.





