Interview with a Hard-Working Dickinsonian

This week, I had the unique privilege of interviewing one of the most prominent figures in the lower quad. This is one of the most, if not the most, hardworking members of the Baird-McClintock community: Smelluh Weed. Mr. Weed found a small amount of time in his schedule to come and speak with me about his role in the workings of Baird-McClintock, and what he had to say should be a call to action for better working conditions for the individuals who truly make this dorm hall go round.

“I work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I barely get to see my wife and kids these days,” Mr. Weed admitted. “I’m exhausted. I’m called on to come work at all hours of the day and night. 8 a.m., 1 a.m., 3 p.m., its just nonstop.”

When asked specifically about his role, Mr. Weed discussed the ins and outs of what he does. “I’m everywhere. All the time. I get into rooms if doors are left open for long enough, but I mainly work in the hallways and stairwells. My main objective is just to be everywhere, all the time.”

Despite the less-than-optimal working conditions that Mr. Weed is forced to deal with, he actually feels as if he is making a difference in the lives of the inhabitants of Baird-McClintock.

“I work hard to really make these students feel at home. There is something so unique about what I do, and when I’m able to greet these students as they walk through the hall, it creates a sense of home for them. But it’s not just me who should get the credit here. Seriously, there is a whole team of individuals who work on making Baird-McClintock the best it can be. The Unidentifiable Musty Smell that is more hard-working than me, even if more subtle, the Missing Hand Dryers in all the bathrooms (seriously why are there no hand dryers in the bathrooms), and especially the Mysterious Red (Blood?) Stain on one of the chairs in the third floor common room.”

Is this a testament to the need for reevaluation of the working conditions in Baird-McClintock? It depends on who you ask, but there is one thing that can be certain: these individuals work hard and are the reason Baird-McClintock maintains its homey charm.